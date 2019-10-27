DBB: The Rebound Is Mainly Macro-Driven, But Fundamental Indicators Improve

We expect DBB to reach $16.30/share in Q4 2019, marking a 6% upside from here.

Thesis

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), which includes copper, aluminium, and zinc, has rebounded well since the start of October, in line with our bullish expectations.

While real-time micro indicators have improved, reflecting tighter refined market conditions, we believe that the chief driver is macro in nature, most notably the de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute after the two countries agreed on a partial trade deal.

As the spec positioning across DBB’s metals remains light, we believe that the upside potential for DBB is significant in Q4, especially if US-China trade relations continue to improve gradually.

Next week will be the LME Week, which will gather major market players across the base metals complex. We will keep our readers updated about the main takeways.

We expect DBB to reach $16.30/share in Q4 2019, marking a 6% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance from a macro viewpoint

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

DBB’s metals have rebounded strongly since the start of Q4, after a mixed performance in September. So far in October, the LME 3-month zinc price has rallied by 6%, the LME 3-month copper price has gained 3%, and the LME 3-month aluminium price has edged 1% higher.

The broad-based rebound across the LME base metals is mainly attributed to a friendlier macro, most notably thanks to a de-escalation of the US-China trade wars after the world’s two largest economies agreed earlier this month on a partial trade deal.

This has induced the market to turn less pessimistic about the global economic outlook, which in turn has exerted upward pressure on the complex.

This reinforces our view that the worst is behind us. The price action since late Q3 is bullish.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Since the start of October, the open interest in copper has increased by nearly 3%, suggesting that the rebound is driven by fresh buying. This is bullish.

However, the open interest in zinc and aluminium has decreased, by roughly 1% each, suggesting that the price strength has been primarily driven by short-covering. This is relatively bullish, in the sense in which in reflects more “less pessimism” than “more optimism”.

Overall, the fluctuations in open interest in DBB’s metals so far this month are a modest bullish signal.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Among the DBB’s metals, only copper has seen its LME exchange inventories surge by a significant margin since the start of the year. While this looks at a first glance bearish, global visible inventories, which includes not only LME metal, but SHFE, COMEX, and Shanghai-bonded stocks, are overall flat on the year. In fact, they have started to decline significantly since the second half of the year, which would suggest tighter refined market conditions.

Meanwhile, LME inventories in aluminium and zinc have declined by 24% and 55% so far this year, respectively. The marked drawdown of exchange inventories from the LME suggests a tighter fundamental picture for these metals.

While the fluctuations in LME exchange inventories paint a mixed picture, the year-to-date changes in global visible inventories are bullish.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

LME nearby spreads across DBB’s metals have tightened since late Q3, with zinc prices in a decent backwardation. This points to tighter metal availability, which is also consistent with the rising level of stocks in terms of total LME stocks.

On net, nearby spreads across DBB’s metals are moderately bullish.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to the latest LME COT data, the speculative positioning across LME copper and aluminium has stabilized since the second half of the year although speculators are net short. However, speculative sentiment toward zinc has improved notably since late Q3, with the speculative community turning net long.

The speculative positioning remains overall quite light due to the deteriorating macro environment so far this year. The recent improvement in US-China trade relations could prompt the speculative community to turn less bearish and potentially more bullish toward DBB’s metals.

The light spec positioning across DBB’s metals is, from a contrarian vantage point, bullish for DBB.

Conclusion

DBB has rebounded well since the start of October, in line with our expectations.

While overall refined market conditions across DBB’s metals have tightened, the key driver is in our view the improvement in the macro environment stemming from the de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute.

Given the light speculative positioning across the base metals space, we believe that there is a strong upside potential for DBB in the final quarter of the year, especially if US-China trade relations continue to improve,

Against this backdrop, we retain our Q4-19 target for DBB at $16.30/share, representing a 6% upside from here.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

