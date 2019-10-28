Fitbit: Tread Carefully

Although Fitbit's shares have been crushed over the years, we are not yet bullish and are waiting on the sidelines.

The company has had some success in pivoting its business operations towards the sale and production of smartwatches.

Introduction

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is a San Francisco-based company that manufactures and sells smartwatches, fitness tracker devices, a “smart scale”, and wireless earphones. The company also derives revenue from fitness apps and sells services to employers, health plans, hospitals, and other organizations.

FIT has been a publicly-traded company since July 2015 and its share price has fallen from the mid-$40's to under $5 during that time frame due to competitive pressures from Apple (AAPL), Garmin (GRMN), and Chinese manufacturers including Huawei, Xiaomi, and others.

While the Fitbit's depressed share price and excellent balance sheet may look compelling on the surface, we do not believe that a turnaround is in sight at the moment due to declining consumer interest in Fitbit products and competitive headwinds that make it difficult for Fitbit to differentiate itself.

Financial Snapshot as of October 25, 2019 (numbers in millions USD)

Share Price 4.43 Shares Outstanding 256.16 Market cap 1,134.8 Debt 0 Cash and marketable securities 564.94 Enterprise Value 569.9

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Product Overview

Smartwatches- Fitbit currently sells two smartwatches: the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic. It has been FIT’s most successful product to-date.

Fitness Trackers- Fitbit sells several fitness trackers ranging in price from $60 to $180 that provide heart rate monitoring, activity tracking (e.g. calories burned, steps walked, etc.), and other fitness-related measurements.

Smart Scale- Fitbit sells a wireless smart scale for $130 which measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and tracks changes in these metrics using charts and graphs.

Wireless Earphones- Fitbit sells “sweatproof” wireless earphones for $130 that are targeted towards runners and other fitness enthusiasts.

Healthcare Solutions- Fitbit is currently partnered with over 100 health plans, 70 Fortune 500 employers, and other organizations to provide employee wellness solutions.

Overview of FIT's History

Fitbit was one of 2015's hottest IPO's as investors and the general public alike became captivated by the company's success in marketing and selling fitness trackers to people concerned about weight loss and their general health. The company generated $1.9 billion in sales in 2015 and $2.2 billion in 2016, which convinced many that the company would become the dominant player in the wearables space.

However, FIT's share price and overall sales have collapsed since then (the company posted just $1.5 billion of revenue in 2018) due in part to commoditization of the fitness tracker, which companies (many of them Chinese) began to sell cheaply on Amazon and other sales channels.

Due to these issues, management made a concerted effort to pivot away from fitness trackers and began investing heavily into smartwatches, which provided the company with a new growth driver. Management introduced the Fitbit Ionic and Versa in 2017 and 2018 - the Versa was well-reviewed and was a commercial success, although Fitbit's overall profitability took a hit because smartwatches have much lower gross margins than its fitness trackers.

Since then, Fitbit has made several attempts to further diversify its business, launching a program to partner with corporations and other organizations to provide employee wellness solutions such as activity tracking and fitness monitoring.

Why Fitbit Is Not A Buy

FIT appears attractive on a surface level due to the company's clean balance sheet (no long-term financial debt and $565 million in cash and short-term investments) and the fact that shares have been decimated over the past few years (leading to a cheaper valuation), which has led some to believe that FIT shares present an attractive investment opportunity.

However, we believe that investors should shy away from a company when its underlying business fundamentals are deteriorating, particularly when there is no obvious near-term solution or turnaround opportunities. We feel that this applies to FIT at current levels for the following reasons.

The Apple Watch's Dominance

We applaud and respect Fitbit's efforts as an underdog to compete with much larger companies like Apple in the smartwatch space and believe the company has done an excellent job of shifting its business away from fitness trackers. However, sometimes David will falter against Goliath and Fitbit has unfortunately started to lose the battle against Apple in this arena.

(Source: Google Trends)

Search interest for the Apple Watch has gradually outpaced search interest in Fitbit, which is backed up by market share numbers. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple held 50% of the global smartwatch market in 2018, while Fitbit only captured 12.2% of the market. We believe that Fitbit has had a difficult time competing with Apple in the smartwatch space for the following reason.

In our view, smartwatches are not necessary for the average person - most people have their smartphones on them at all times, which have all the functionality of smartwatches. As such, smartwatches are purchased partly as status symbols and for their aesthetic appeal, and we believe that the Apple Watch beats Fitbit's offerings in these respects. Fitbit's products are geared towards fitness enthusiasts, which limits the potential market for its products (especially as the Apple Watch also offers fitness features).

Fitness Trackers Are Cheap

Fitbit relies less on sales of fitness trackers than ever before - trackers sold as a % of net revenues declined from 88% in 2017 to 53% in 2018 (page 45 of 10-K). However, fitness trackers still make up a substantial portion of Fitbit's business, which is why the company has suffered from tracker commoditization.

As mentioned earlier, fitness trackers are now readily available from many different companies on Amazon and other retailers, some of which are substantially cheaper than those offered by Fitbit. While Fitbit products carry a brand name and arguably boast higher quality than cheaper products, it is also likely that many consumers just want a simple device to monitor their activity and are therefore more price-conscious.

Effects On Operating Performance

We believe the above two issues are Fitbit's largest problems at the moment and have negatively impacted Fitbit's top-line and profitability.

Numbers in Millions 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 1,858 2,169 1,615 1,512 Operating Margin 18.1% -3.1% -10.2% -12.5%

(Source: CapitalIQ)

We do not see an imminent end to these downward trends and consequently are choosing to sit on the sidelines for now. We will re-evaluate our thesis if Fitbit manages to introduce a product that gains mainstream popularity, management can achieve operating profitability, or some other material change occurs.

Conclusion

While we like some of the moves that Fitbit has made in recent years to compete with much larger companies and adjust its product mix, we are unable to recommend a long position in Fitbit at the current moment. We also believe shorting at current levels is a difficult proposition given how depressed FIT's current share price is. We will keep readers updated and welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.