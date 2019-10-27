Boeing's Upsides Make It Worth The Risk

Boeing Stock Price

Source: Nasdaq

Despite the 737 Max's delayed return to flight, the business is performing well. The schedule for return to service in the fourth quarter still faces political risks in Europe, but the possible delay should not be great. With the Max in service again, Boeing (BA) should be more profitable than in 2018. It is a buy.

Views on the Stock

Widespread pessimism exists after so many missed schedules for returning to service. The stock was at $375 but it dropped sharply after it was announced that a pilot complained about the 737 pressure from management to limit the pilot transition training time. Investors were hoping for good news from the earnings call. Prior to the call, Boeing traded at $349. After the call, it dropped to $336 before recovering to $340, -$100 below its price before the Ethiopian crash. The schedule for return to flight was not firm and other issues cropped up.

737 MAX

Source: South China Morning Post

787-Production Drop

Boeing will reduce monthly production rate from 14 a month to 12 per month. The anticipated orders from China have not materialized. This is a direct result of trade tensions between the United States and China. The Chinese have given Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) large orders to retaliate against U.S. tariffs. The reduction will begin in late 2020 and the lower rate will continue for two years. Boeing has five hundred and thirty orders in backlog. Boeing still expects manufacturing costs per unit to drop. However, the overhead absorption per plane will increase lowering profits.

777X Slide

The triple seven X has been delayed by problems with the GE9X engine. GE (NYSE:GE) has finally shipped the certifiable version of the engine. However, further flight tests by GE are required before the engine can be certified. Boeing has delayed the delivery to its first customer from 2020 to early 2021. This will lower the five 777 and 777X family deliveries per month in 2020, so profit will be impacted.

Return to Flight Schedule

Boeing's return to flight has been delayed since the last discussion by the company. It had anticipated the completion of the test work by the end of October. This is a couple weeks delay. Under the existing FAA standards, recertification of the MAX should have been certified in May. Populist pressure, particularly in Europe, has led to a situation where the FAA no longer has the power to recertify an airplane. The European safety agency and others must agree to have worldwide recertification. It is likely that Boeing will not meet the current objective of re-certification in the fourth quarter.

The more likely scenario is a slip of two months because of objections by the Europeans and others. At this point, the package of changes includes training manuals and documentation, and other aspects not anticipated earlier. Boeing is working with international regulators in cooperation with the FAA. If the delay stretches further, the FAA could go ahead and recertify for the U.S.

The baseline plan is to increase production to fifty-seven aircraft a month next year. This is an increase from the pre-shutdown level. Boeing has spent money in the third quarter to make this happen which has encouraged some analysts.

After recertification, there is much work to be done before the aircraft can be flying again. Modifications have to be made to the aircraft and, even if almost all the changes are in software that is a delay to airline service. Approval to fly in December would probably mean flights coming in January and February.

2020 Earnings

Guidance is not available until the 737 Max returns to service. Therefore, there is no guidance for the fourth quarter or, more importantly, 2020. This increases the risk and lowers the stock price.

Boeing believes that the majority of the planes in storage will be delivered in 2020. $900 million of expense was added to the MAX program to cover the costs of the delay. Between the production increase and the sales of stored aircraft, the Max should generate above-average results for revenue and profit.

The 787 will lower profits in the last part of 2020. In addition, the slide of the 777X will lower production of both new and existing models, which is another negative. The next problem is that the company has taken on significant debt to continue 737 production. With the restart of the Max, more cash will come. However, that will be insufficient to pay off all the debt, so the interest cost will be higher. It is likely that the increased MAX deliveries will move Boeing back to the 2018 profit level where earnings were $18 a share. In about one year, after convincing investors that the recovery is stable, the stock should achieve $440 per share.

Conclusions

Warren Buffett likes to say about buying stock “be cautious when others are aggressive but aggressive when others are cautious.” There is risk on recertification of the MAX, which has become a political football. However, this issue appears to be near the end. It is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.