Beijing Enterprises Water Group: Yield And Growth For Investors Comfortable With Risks Involved

Investment Thesis

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTC:BJWTY) (OTCPK:BJWTF) derives most of its revenue from constructing and/or operating sewage and reclaimed water treatment plants in China. With more people moving to cities in China and putting a further strain on already scarce water resources and low quality of water, the government has increased spending to increase the wastewater treatment capacity across the country. In its 13th 5-year Plan, the government has allocated RMB 559 billion, a total 0.75% of its whole GDP to the water treatment industry. BEWG is expected to benefit from those policies as it is the largest wastewater treatment company in the country and has a good relationship with the local governments as a state-owned-enterprise. Over the last decade, revenues have shown a CAGR increase of 32% and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR rate of 29% in spite of the company issuing further equity during that period. Investors today get a 4.5% yielding dividend that is well-covered by earnings and significant upside if the increased demand for its services due to government policies translate into continued earnings growth. Source:Google

Dividend

The company currently pays a 4.5% dividend, that constitutes 35% of the trailing twelve months earnings. During the last 5 years the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 19.5%, with the recent YOY increase coming in at 7%.

Source: aastocks.com

Analyst Ratings/Predictions

Out of the 19 analysts covering this stock, 10 rate it a strong buy, 8 have a buy rating and 1 analyst recommends holding this stock.

The mean of the analysts revenue growth predictions suggests 13.5% revenue growth in 2019 and almost 25% growth in 2020.

The mean price target for the next 12 months for the Hong Kong-listed shares suggests 40.5% upside from current stock price, according to 20 analysts.

Source: Reuters.com

Balance Sheet

As BEWG has very long contracts in place, I am comfortable with a larger amount of debt than usual. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is over 5, suggesting the company is using quite a lot of leverage. However, interest payments are covered by EBITDA 4.5 times over, which suggests that the company is able to meet its obligations, especially taking into account the pace at which earnings are growing.

Valuation

BEWG is currently trading at 8 times earnings and just 6 times forward earnings. Price-to-book is at 1.15. At an earnings yield of 12%, this stock is attractively valued when taking the earnings growth rate into account. Cyclically adjusted P/E is 18. However, there are risks involved with this company that might be the cause of those low multiples.

Risks and Concerns

Although the company has decades-long contracts in place, they do not generate enough to internally fund the large wastewater plant projects. The biggest concern for me regarding this company is that it needs to fund its capital-heavy investments through issuing debt and equity, whilst free cash flow is currently negative. The share dilution over the last decade has been approx 6% per year on average, which is not something investors want to see. However, when comparing it to the CAGR earnings growth of 39% shown during that time, it is not that significant and EPS has still grown at 29%.

Investing in a state-owned-enterprise comes with political risks as well. Additionally, the current 5-yr plan by the government is heavily investing into this industry, but there is no guarantee of it continuing after that, although the demographic trends towards urbanisation and the economic growth from China do suggest that the demand for water and wastewater treatment will increase.

For foreign investors, currency risks also exist.

Summary

Beijing Enterprises Water Group offers investors a fast-growing 4.5% dividend that is comfortably covered by earnings. As it is the biggest player (and a SOE) in an industry that is receiving a lot of investments from the government, this company is positioned well to keep substantially increasing its revenues and earnings. Investors looking into this company should be aware of the many risks mentioned in this article and determine if they are comfortable with investing in this company. I see a good opportunity here, and I am looking to initiate a small position in this stock through the Hong-Kong listed shares and monitor it closely going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJWTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking to initiate a long position through the shares listed in Hong Kong ( ticker symbol SEHK:371).