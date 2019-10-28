We Continue To Be Right, Or Maybe Lucky, With Anworth

Many have tried, failed, and will make claims without research to back it up.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) remains a Buy. This tiny mortgage REIT is recovering from a plunge in interest rates that hammered the residential mortgage REITs. Having a portfolio of agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) makes the REIT more susceptible to a rapid swing in interest rates. However, we've seen interest rates stabilizing recently.

Fear Outweighed Fundamentals

While the rapid decline in Treasury rates from November 2018 through August 2019 was rough, the price decline was built on a falling price-to-book ratio. We expect shares to return to a price closer to book value. Recent estimates suggest book value per share somewhere around $4.35. That incorporates recent changes in interest rates.

Why Are We Bullish?

With a share price around $3.41 today and an estimated book value around $4.35, the discount to current book value would be around 22%. In other terms, the price-to-book ratio would be running at .78x.

That's a big discount by historical measures. We don't usually see ANH getting this cheap.

Bullish Before

The last time we wrote about ANH, we were bullish. Most comments were positive, but the bears still showed up:

Good luck with that. You're gonna need it. This is the worst possible environment in which to own mREITs, and it's only going to get worse - much worse. A tsunami of bankruptcies is going to soon hit the smaller mREITs.

So, how did we do? You be the judge:

We also bought some shares of Anworth slightly before that and issued a Buy alert:

In that alert, we announced 4 trades.

Two positions were sold:

We closed our position in ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) at $16.68. We sold off some of our position in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) at $26.21.

Two positions were purchased:

We bought more shares of ANH at $3.26. We bought more shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at $12.00.

Were those good calls?

Yahoo doesn't chart AGNCN on that tool, but the performance since then has been pretty mediocre. Shares dipped in price, but they also went ex-dividend. The net returns for AGNCN since then have been around 0%.

Why Do You Keep Talking About Book Value?

You've seen that our calls were accurate. You might wonder how we can do all this with book value though. It comes down to predicting book value throughout the quarter. Many investors are surprised when a mortgage REIT reports a great quarter or a bad quarter. We are rarely surprised. If you want to figure out how the mortgage REIT is doing during the quarter, you can simply model their portfolio. For instance, you would pull their assets from the latest 10-Q:

You would enter each of those assets into a spreadsheet.

Then, you would go get the hedges:

Enter each of those into a spreadsheet.

Throughout the quarter, you'll want to regularly examine market rates for hedges and market prices for assets. Then, adjust the value for each position accordingly.

You'll need to buy access to some of the data, since it isn't all available for free.

Finally, you'll want to adjust for the rate at which interest accrues throughout the quarter and subtract out any dividends.

Nice and easy.

If that sounds like too much work, there are a few analysts who can do it. The best in the field is Scott Kennedy. He is also an author at The REIT Forum. He recently prepared two articles. His article on Orchid Island Capital (ORC) covered earnings before they came out. All the information needed to predict ORC's third quarter was already available, it just took an analyst who knows how to put it all together. Likewise, he provided a huge update on ARR's Q3 before the earnings release.

Can Anyone Do It?

Sure. It's like hitting a shot from 5 feet behind the 3. Anyone "can" do it. Certain individuals do it with dramatically superior accuracy because of the skills they've built up over several years. You just have to ask whether you want to take the 3 or if you'd rather have Curry shooting for you.

Does This Technique Work for Other Mortgage REITs?

You bet it does.

We used the same technique to examine Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. How did that go?

We're still bullish on CHMI, though it resides in our "Regular Buy" range today. It was in our Strong Buy range when we nailed the bottom.

At the time, we determined one of the reasons for the weakness in CHMI share price was another analyst inaccurately reading the financial statements. The misinformation they were spreading may have helped to create the opportunity.

Let's go back to the basketball analogy. Think of it like someone claiming they are a great 3-point shooter. Many investors rely on them hitting that 3. Yet, their shot ends up in the stands because the sport they learned wasn't basketball. Oops.

We did our duty by providing the market with clear and accurate information.

Conclusion

The large discount to book value for ANH is quite attractive. It shrank some since our last public article on ANH, but it remains attractive. We swapped into ANH because it was overwhelmingly attractive. Following the recent poor performance by ARR, shares of ARR are also quite attractive. Then, there's the other mortgage REIT we purchased, CHMI. We're quite bullish on CHMI too.

In a nutshell, bullish outlooks on ANH, ARR, and CHMI. We'll go into more depth on ARR and CHMI in future articles. For now, we're summarizing it by saying that their discounts to book value remain materially larger than we consider normal. Consequently, we think it is more likely than not that the share prices will bounce higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, AGNCN, CHMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.