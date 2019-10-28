Brookfield Offers Growth In A Low-Growth World

As an early retiree, one of the biggest challenges that I face is capital preservation. I am in my early fifties; so based on conservative estimates, I will probably need to make my portfolio last for another 35 years or maybe even more. With that in mind, I have built my portfolio in such a way that allows me to generate an income through dividends while depending on capital and dividend growth to keep me ahead of inflation. As a value investor, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) purchases distressed assets which merely by their entry point protects against downside risk. Then they add their expertise to generate above-average returns, making them the perfect cornerstone on which to build my portfolio.

Brookfield is a one-stop shop for investors

Typically, when I am looking to invest, I am looking for a combination of dividend and capital appreciation. Although Brookfield Asset Management does pay a dividend of 1.2%, it is not really a dividend stock and does not meet my usual target yield of 3-7%. But BAM is more than just one company. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager, focused on investing in long-life, high-quality assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and now credit. Although the parent falls short of meeting my income goal, it’s through the partnerships that you find the dividend payers allowing for a one-stop shopping experience for all types of investors.

In order to ensure that their interests are aligned, but still allowing autonomy within each partnership, Brookfield ideally targets an ownership stake in each partnership of about 30%. Their partnerships include Brookfield Property (BPY), one of the largest portfolios of real estate properties in the world, Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), an industry-leading infrastructure business spanning utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and sustainable resources, and Brookfield Renewable (BEP), one of the largest pure-play renewable power businesses that includes more than 200 hydroelectric facilities as well as Brookfield Business Partners (BPU) providing business services and most recently Oaktree Capital Management, which focuses on business credit .

When investing in Brookfield you have two choices; you can invest in the parent company for the growth or you can invest in their partnerships for a combination of dividend and growth. I chose the latter because it better aligned with my goal of providing an income during my retirement years but that does not mean it’s the right choice for all investors.

Protecting against downside risk

I have read that you don’t make your money when you sell but as often when you buy. The biggest mistake that I see when I look at the average investor is that they tend to chase the newest shiniest object on the shelf. As a result they pay a premium, and just like that phone you bought last year that is no longer as good as it once was, jump to the next great thing when disappointed in their returns. Usually this type of investor buys high and sells low, a tough way to beat or even equal the market.

The investment philosophy at Brookfield Asset Management is a little different; they don’t look for the shiniest object but rather one that may have lost a bit of its luster. Using this approach they identify and acquire high-quality assets, purchase them on a value basis, allowing them to increase their value through operational expertise then either sell them or continue to operate them as part of their core business holdings, repeat. It sounds like such a simple thing to do but the reality is that very few companies have the skill or the expertise to do this well and do this consistently, BAM is an exception.

Some companies are no different than your average investor. It is not uncommon to find companies or even governments who build a core business, diversify into areas they lack expertise, get themselves into financial difficulty, and then have to bail themselves out to avoid further losses. It’s these out-of-favor companies that most people, and capital managers, shy away from. For Brookfield, however, it's these companies that provide the greatest opportunity where they can use their in-house expertise and access to capital to turn things around and greatly enhance the value.

The other opportunities that Brookfield looks for are those based on scale. There is an abundance of capital around the world that is looking for a home but sometimes deals become too large or too complex for the most capital managers to even consider. With almost 100,000 employees working in more than 30 countries, there are very few opportunities where Brookfield can’t add their expertise to enhance a business. In the case of Brookfield, they embrace complexity because it eliminates competition.

Investor Presentation

Brookfield creates value for their shareholders through multiple streams

The way that Brookfield operates is very straightforward. With the addition of Oaktree Capital Management they currently have more than $227 billion in fee-bearing capital that they have put to work within their listed partnerships, closed end private funds, public securities and long-life private funds. From that they are generating revenues which have totaled $1.77 billion in fees through the first half of this year. In addition, they generated carried interest income of $1.66 billion, which all adds up to a very significant amount of cash flow coming into the business. The great thing for investors is that most of these revenue streams are contracted and predictable, creating clarity for investors.

Investor Presentation

After paying dividends of approximately 30%, the company was left with an additional $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2019, that they are then able to reinvest back into the business either in the form of growing cash reserves or into value opportunities that they have identified, usually alongside their partnership funds. These investments then begin to generate base fees back to BAM based on the capital invested.

Investing in businesses with high barriers to entry

Brookfield’s primary objective is trying to build real assets within businesses with high barriers to entry or as I like to say, wide moats. I love wide moat businesses because the last thing any company wants is for a competitor to come along, reinvent their gadget and wipe them out. That’s why I try to stay away from a lot of technology businesses because what may be great today can be replaced tomorrow with something better. Wide moat businesses are not easily replaced and tend to provide investors consistency both in terms of their income flows to meet their short-term needs and capital appreciation to achieve long-term growth. For many institutional investors there is a preference for this type of business versus the uncertainty of many more cyclical businesses.

For most institutional investors, they have three main objectives. First, create cash flows to meet their current obligations to unit holders. Second, create growth allowing them to stay ahead of inflation and fulfill future financial obligations. Third, protect their asset base by eliminating downside risk.

With steady and consistent perpetual assets, BAM creates predictable long-term cash flows to meet the first objective. By reinvesting profits back into the business, BAM is able to grow and their sheer size positions them to take advantage of opportunities very few companies can even consider. Finally, the perpetual, real assets that they invest in are very wide moat, forming the backbone of world economies and providing investors with security in a very uncertain economic environment while protecting downside risk.

They are well-positioned with their global footprint

With over $509 billion in real assets under management, Brookfield operates in more than 30 countries around the world. As stated by CEO Bruce Flatt at last year’s investor conference, "Brookfield is now operating everywhere that they want to do business in the world."

Ideally, Brookfield targets areas where they can establish sufficient scale, is politically stable, and can provide long-term opportunities for growth. Primarily, these areas include North and South America, Western Europe, Asia and Australia.

Investor Presentation

Although the greatest percentage of their investments are in North America and will probably stay that way, Brookfield is increasing their activity in other more rapidly developing parts of the world. At this year’s investor conference, Bruce Flatt specifically mentioned opportunities in India and China as examples of where access to capital was creating new opportunities for Brookfield that may not have existed just a few years ago. In the world of Brookfield, capital will flow towards the greatest value opportunities. With assets being often overpriced in North America, it makes sense to recycle premium priced assets into more value-priced opportunities around the world. With operations in more than 30 countries around the world, this plays into Brookfield’s strengths.

Institutional Investors are becoming a bigger part of Brookfield’s success

In 2014, Brookfield did business with over 280 institutional investors, increasing that amount to 700 in 2019 and with the addition of Oaktree that number will grow to more than 1800. The reason that this is important is that institutional investors represent one of the fastest-growing sources of investment capital in the market today. Last year, Brookfield estimated that there was more than $3 trillion in institutional money sitting on the sidelines that could be invested more effectively. That number continues to grow.

Source: Investor Presentation

The problem is that interest rates around the world are at all-time lows ranging from -2% to 2% across Japan, Europe and North America. For institutional investors who may need between 5-8% returns to meet their obligations, this creates a very real challenge. As a result, many institutional investors, including pension funds, are turning to private equity to meet their obligations, apportioning a higher percentage of their portfolios to private equity as they are no longer able to satisfy their cash flow needs in the traditional equity/fixed income markets. There is also a recognition that institutional investors also want to protect against downside risk, preferring to invest money in real assets making them an ideal partner for Brookfield.

Over time, Brookfield has proven their ability to provide above-average returns (7-20%) to institutional investors. Currently, there is a significant amount of capital that needs to be invested but is sitting in lower-yielding opportunities like bonds or more volatile investments like equities. Providing stable cash flows like bonds and superior growth potential compared to equities, Brookfield is an attractive alternative. In addition, Brookfield offers a worldwide asset base encompassing real assets in different sectors of the economy, providing diversification. The nature of these assets also makes them less volatile and provides the predictable cash flows coveted by institutional investors.

Investor Presentation

It is forecast that by 2030, $100 trillion of institutional money will be available for investment through institutional investors. Based on current trends, 40% of that money will be allocated to alternative investments like those offered by Brookfield. Currently, there are more than 8000 alternative asset managers around the world; however, according to a study by McKinsey & Company, the top 20 alternative asset firms currently attract 38% of all funds raised in this sector and the top 10 firms attracted 25% of the total. Brookfield is one of those firms in a sector that accounts for almost $17 trillion in investment.

A year ago, Brookfield was forecasting that by 2030, 40% of institutional money would be flowed through investments in alternative investment managers, like Brookfield. But with interest rates declining at a faster rate, they are now forecasting that institutional investors may flow as much as 60% of their money to private equity firms, thus opening up an even greater opportunity for Brookfield.

Investor Presentation

Not only is Brookfield one of the major players in this sector but their influence continues to grow. With their ability to tailor funds to meet the specific needs of individual clients, Brookfield has been able to increase the number of individual funds they are participating in as well as the amount of business that they do with each customer. The chart below shows the rapid progression in Brookfield’s funds from their original $1 billion real estate fund to the current $15 billion fund they are developing today. It is expected that the next group of Brookfield funds will generate $100 billion of participation.

Investor Presentation

Combining the fact that Brookfield has an assortment of targeted global funds and a track record of providing a great experience for clients, Brookfield has become a one-stop shop for institutional investors. Looking forward, you see a large number of institutional investors with accumulating amounts of underutilized capital wanting real assets and a manager to take care of this for them. That reflects very positively on Brookfield and is reflected in their very ambitious targets for growth in the coming decade which could approach 20% on an annual basis according to CFO Brian Lawson at their most recent Investor Day conference.

Also of interest to institutional investors is their recent 62% interest in Oaktree. Oaktree Capital Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies. The firm invests in high yield bonds, convertible securities, distressed debt, real estate, control investments and listed equities. What makes this company so valuable is their risk-averse strategic approach to management, which tends to outperform during downturns in the economic cycle. After 10 years of steady growth, many private equity firms are positioning themselves for a potential downturn, making this partnership a very strategically important move for Brookfield. This just adds to their one-stop shop approach to institutional investors.

Final Thoughts

Brookfield Asset Management has the scale and expertise to be an active participant in just about any opportunity that may present itself around the world. That means that when they are able to identify an opportunity that fits within their value parameters they are able to execute creating opportunity for their shareholders and institutional partners alike while reducing the downside risk.

In a world of historically low and even negative interest rates, Brookfield is able to take advantage of this opportunity through reduced carrying costs for many of their assets. They are also able to offer attractive returns to institutional investors who are being forced to look to alternative asset managers in order to generate the returns they need.

Through their partnership companies and their available pool of capital, Brookfield is able to conduct their business in areas where most capital managers lack the expertise to perform. This creates opportunities to bid on offerings where having sufficient capital is only a part of the successful equation differentiating themselves from many of their peers.

For these reasons I feel that Brookfield represents a great buying opportunity for the long-term investor who wants to have exposure to worldwide markets but may lack the expertise to do it themselves. Whether you are focused on growth through the parent company or dividends through one of their limited partnerships there is something for everyone in this very dynamic company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.