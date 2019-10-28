First Majestic Silver: Get Ready For A Huge Quarter

I would look for AG to continue to outperform as both fundamentals and technicals are giving a buy signal.

Back in early July of this year, I explained why First Majestic Silver (AG) was performing so well (Why First Majestic Silver Is Crushing The Performance Of Other Silver Miners). My summary bullish thesis in that article was as follows: "This stock certainly seems poised to keep climbing and outperforming as the technicals and fundamentals are both bullish."

Since then, the share price has risen 37%. AG is now showing a gain of 82.51% for the year, and it continues to drastically outperform the average silver stock in the sector.

Given the Q3 production results announced earlier this past week and what was disclosed in the press release, it appears that the quarter was exceptional for the company. I'm estimating AISC could come in at just $10-11 per ounce. In this article, I will go more in-depth on the quarter and why I think costs will come in so low.

Records Were Broken In Q3

Total third-quarter production was 6.6 million silver equivalent ounces, which is a 4% increase compared to Q2. Output through Q3 has now hit 77% of the company's midpoint of guidance. Production will likely come in at the high end of the 24.4–26.0 million ounce revised guidance range for the year as AgEq output is already 19.3 million ounces through the first three quarters. Another 6.6 million ounce quarter in Q4 puts it at 25.9 million ounces.

But it's the highlights below that are the real story from the Q3 production report:

1. Record consolidated average silver recoveries of 88%, the highest in the company’s 17-year history.

First Majestic has drastically increased its silver recoveries over the years, thanks to processing innovations, plant optimization and better management of the recovery process. Every 1% increase in silver recoveries equals an additional 150,000 ounces of silver produced for the year. Considering where recoveries were at five years ago compared to today, this is a substantial amount of silver that is now being collected instead of lost during the recovery stage. There is still a bit more room for improvement as First Majestic implements more innovative recovery techniques at some of its mines.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

2. Record production at Santa Elena of 1,859,170 silver equivalent ounces, up 27% from the prior quarter.

Santa Elena, which is a flagship asset, had a blowout quarter due to stronger gold grades and recoveries. Recoveries are getting a boost thanks to the new HIG mill. To have production at this mine jump 27% quarter over quarter is astounding.

(Source: SomaBull)

3. Five-year production high at La Encantada of 885,627 silver ounces, up 81% from the prior quarter.

La Encantada has been a disappointment lately as First Majestic is still struggling to get the newly constructed roaster to work properly. Despite the roaster not contributing to production last quarter, the mine still managed a drastic turnaround compared to Q2. Silver grades for Q3 averaged 176 g/t compared to 110 g/t in the prior quarter as First Majestic was extracting 228 g/t material from the San Javier and La Prieta sub-level caving areas. There was also a sharp improvement in recoveries at the mine, which I will discuss in more detail below. AISC at La Encantada in the second quarter was $18.87 per ounce. Given the 81% surge in production last quarter, it's likely that AISC fell precipitously.

(Source: SomaBull)

4. Achieved average silver recoveries of 82% at La Encantada, the highest recovery rates in recent history at this mine.

Through the first two quarters of the year, La Encantada saw an average silver recovery of 66%. In previous years, that average has been even lower. Higher grade can boost recoveries, which is likely helping in this case. But First Majestic also was using other tactics to improve production, such as selectively stockpiling ore and focusing on finer grinding.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

AISC In Q3 Might Be Only $10-11 Per Ounce

The records that were broken in Q3, along with the surge in the price of gold, will translate into much lower costs and robust cash flow. We can take the information provided in the third quarter production report to get an idea of possible AISC.

San Dimas = 53% of total production in Q3

The company's San Dimas mine had another quarter of solid and consistent results. Both silver and silver equivalent production were in line with the prior quarter. Given that grade and production were similar to Q2, I don't expect much fluctuation in cash costs quarter over quarter. Using the same cost per ton figure as in the second quarter, I'm coming up with a cash cost of around $1.73 per ounce (vs. $1.64 per ounce in Q2). If cost per ton comes in lower as it did in the first quarter of the year, cash costs should be around negative $1.00 per ounce. Both of those figures include what I estimate to be a gold by-product credit of $21.9 million, which is a little less than Q2 despite the rise in the gold price. This is because 1. less gold was produced, and 2. roughly half of the gold production goes to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) as part of the stream agreement, and First Majestic only receives about $600 per ounce ($606 this year to be exact) for this production. Overall, I expect AISC to remain in the single-digits for this operation, given the likely steady cash costs. AISC could come in lower than Q2 as the second quarter also had about $2 per ounce in workers' participation costs. That would put AISC in line with Q3 2018 AISC of $6.74 per ounce. San Dimas makes up over half of First Majestic's total AgEq production, and its low-cost structure has a significant positive impact on the company's consolidated AISC.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

Santa Elena = 28% of total production in Q3

This operation will see a significant increase in its gold by-product credit in Q3, given that gold production at Santa Elena increased 44% quarter over quarter, and the mine only has a 20% gold stream attached. Assuming 80% of the gold production was sold at $1,475 per ounce (roughly what gold averaged in Q3), and the remaining 20% at $455, that equates to $18 million of by-product credits. Compare that to the $11.3 million of by-product credits in Q2. Production cost per ton is usually consistent at around $55-60. If we assume the mid-point of that range for Q3, then cash costs would be negative $7.64 per ounce. Depending on the amount of sustaining capital spent, AISC could've been in negative territory for this operation. I would think mid-single-digits would be the worst case if we assume higher sustaining capital.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

La Encantada = 13% of total production in Q3

I estimate $10-14 per ounce AISC for La Encantada. $10 being aggressive, $14 being highly conservative.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

La Encantada's cost per ton has been in the $30-40 range, with the average over the last several years of $32-35. Even if we assume cost per ton of $40 (the very high end of the historical range), that would put total cash costs last quarter at $8.67 per ounce of silver. That's almost half of the operation's cash cost in Q2. If sustaining costs were low, then the mine could be at $10 per ounce AISC.

(Source: First Majestic Silver)

Those three operations made up 94% of production in Q3. The other mines currently in operation (La Parrilla and Del Toro) likely had very high AISC (possibly $30 per ounce), but it won't have a major impact.

Figure about $2 per ounce in G&A and other costs, and consolidated AISC for the quarter could be just $10 per ounce. If more sustaining Capex was spent, then AISC might be closer to $11 per ounce. If less than I estimated was spent, then it might be closer to $9. To be conservative, I would say AISC came in at $10-11 per ounce in Q3. Either way, this is a drastic improvement compared to Q2. The risk to my estimates would be the uncertainty when it comes to the timing of sustaining capital.

It's also important to note that margin expansion is occurring on both ends of the spectrum - as AISC at the company's key operations is declining, and silver prices are rising. This will have a notable impact on operating cash flow.

Technicals Remain Bullish

AG is approaching its yearly highs hit this past summer. A weekly close above $11 (currently the stock is at $10.75) would be another confirmed breakout. At that point, I would expect the shares to make a run at the 2016 highs.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

To Recap

First Majestic broke many records in Q3, and given the production metrics and other information disclosed in the press release last week, I'm estimating AISC could be as low as $10-11 per ounce. In that scenario, there would be significant margin expansion as costs will have dropped precipitously QoQ, and at the other end of the spectrum, the price of silver increased notably. This will translate into one of the best operating cash flow quarters for First Majestic in years.

With the technicals also firmly in bullish territory, I would look for AG to continue to outperform as both fundamentals and technicals are giving a buy signal.

The Q3 financial results will be released on November 7 and will likely provide a spark if results match my expectations.

