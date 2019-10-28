XOP Investors Beware: U.S. Achieving 'Oil Independence'

Investors in E&P companies should note the divergence in oil prices and E&P shares and reconsider their long-term investments.

One of them is to remove a risk premium in oil prices.

Project Independence was a goal of eliminating U.S. dependence on foreign oil as a result of the Arab oil embargo.

Project Independence was an initiative announced by President Nixon in November 1973 in reaction to the Arab oil embargo that began in October. Its goal was to free the U.S. of dependence on imports of foreign oil.

A year later, in November 1974, the Federal Energy Administration (FEA), a precursor to the Department of Energy, published the Project Independence report.

I was handed a 3-inch thick copy of that report by Professor Robert B. Stobaugh and, as his undergraduate research assistant, was asked to provide my analysis of the modelling techniques that were used to develop the conclusions in the report. Several years later, in 1980, Stobaugh and Daniel Yergin published Energy Future: Report of the energy project at the Harvard Business School.

In the summer of 1977, I became a part of a consulting team that advised the U.S government on developing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. I saw the first bids to supply oil to the Reserve, which would eventually grow to over 700 million barrels. The SPR became a deterrent and OPEC never attempted another embargo.

Net Oil Exports

Project Independence’s goal of foreign oil independence was 1980. Well, here we are here about 45 years after the November 1974 report was published and the U.S. has finally achieved the goal - sort of.

The U.S. became a net oil exporter for the first 4-week period in the weeks ending October 18, 2019. Net oil exports, including both crude and products, averaged 49,000 b/d over the past four weeks. This is the first 4-week period in modern history (since the Rockefeller era) in which the U.S. is a net exporter of oil.

Net oil imports or exports take into account both imports and exports of both crude oil and petroleum products. The U.S. still imported 6.167 million barrels per day (mmbd) and exported 3.3 mmbd. However, the U.S. exported 5.015 mmbd of petroleum products and imported 2.099 mmbd of products. Adding and subtracting these flows gives the net export figure.

So, the U.S. is not actually independent from the rest of the oil world, but the balance means that we are now a net exporter. Note that the flows may vary between net imports and net exports in the weeks ahead, but the energy department forecasts that the U.S. will be a net exporter in 2020 of 620,000 b/d.

Those unfamiliar with the workings of the oil industry may wonder why the U.S. both imports and exports crude and products. Some may wonder why being a net oil exporter matters.

U.S. refineries were designed to process “heavy” and “sour” foreign crude oils. That oil requires “complex” equipment to extract sulfur and make it into “lighter” petroleum products, such as gasoline and distillates, e.g., jet fuel, diesel fuel and heating oil. By contrast, the Permian basin’s shale oil is “light” and “sweet.” Foreign refineries that are “simple,” such as in China, can produce light products from it.

The Gulf coast is the largest refined products export hub in the world. But the U.S. still imports products, primarily in the Northeast from Canada, since the economics justify it.

Importance of “Other Supplies”

The U.S. has become a net oil exporter due to the rise of crude oil production and “other supplies.” Crude oil production has risen by more than six million barrels per day since 2012.

And “other supplies” have added almost three million barrels per day. These supplies are liquids, such as natural gas liquids and renewables, that are included in the U.S. petroleum balance. They are rarely discussed in the media, which focuses on crude production, but they are used to produce petroleum products.

Implications

The shift from being a net importer of oil to a net exporter is significant. It protects the U.S. economy from world oil price shocks. U.S. exports prices will rise if oil import prices rise. And so, the balance of payments, which is a major factor in determining the value of the dollar, is protected.

This shift means that the risk premium in oil prices due to events in the Middle East has dissolved. Iran will no longer provide a “bid” under oil prices. And the U.S. vulnerability to potential disruptions to oil supplies in the Strait of Hormuz has faded.

U.S. imports from OPEC countries has dropped dramatically. Following the attacks on Saudi oil assets in September, President Trump did not feel the need to become embroiled in another “endless war.” It forced the Saudis into the position of having to begin negotiations with Iran, which may result in a truce and de-escalation of war in the region (see “Saudi Arabia ‘Greenlights’ Peace Talks With Iran”). Eventually, this may result in a peace dividend by way of lower U.S. defense spending.

Source: Graph from article

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has already been targeted for sales over the next decade, which will reduce the inventory by about half, making proceeds available to fund other U.S. budget priorities. I believe it is prudent to maintain an SPR of some size to deal with emergencies, but clearly, much of it can be sold to benefit the U.S. economy.

The Future

The U.S. will continue to achieve greater and greater oil independence as renewable energy replaces fossil fuels in electric generation. As electric vehicles replace the internal combustion engine, demand for transportation fuels - the largest segment of petroleum consumption - will fade.

The SPDR Oil & Gas Explorers ETF

After a year of study, the Finance Ministry of the Norwegian central bank, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies.

The top 10 hit list:

Source: Norges Bank

“Institutional investors are withdrawing their capital from oil and gas companies on the grounds that quicker-than-expected growth in clean energy and associated regulation is making oil and gas business models highly vulnerable,” according to an email to Bloomberg.

As it turns out, some of the E&P producers on Norway’s divest list are also some of the holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP):

Source: MarketWatch

XOP has dropped in price by over 40 percent over the past year. And its historical performance compared to the S&P is shown below:

Source: MarketWatch

In addition, the divergence between XOP and oil prices continues:

Prudent investors should reconsider their investment in XOP and its holdings.

Conclusions

As a net oil exporter, the U.S. has entered a new chapter in American history. Gone is the economic vulnerability to unstable powers in the Middle East and the need to risk lives for oil.

The next goal is the significant reduction of fossil fuels consumption that will produce major economic and environmental benefits. I expect that in another 30 years, much of that goal will be realized.

E&P companies will eventually be sitting on stranded assets.

The stone age did not end for lack of stone, and the oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.”



- Saudi oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.