Gilead Sciences: Soft, Yet Solid Enough

Gilead has managed to stabilise sales, although it is rapidly becoming reliant on its HIV franchise.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has been a core holding of mine for quite a while, although much of the returns have to come from dividends instead of actual capital gains. This has been the result of the HCV implosion, a bit ironic as the company has done so much good for that patient group.

In August, I concluded that Gilead was still a very core holding following the release of the second-quarter results, most certainly after it closed a high profile deal with Galapagos (GLPG), and Yescarta has seen a pick-up in sales, while revenue declines have come to a halt.

The Third-Quarter Numbers

Gilead reported third-quarter revenues of $5.60 billion, a 0.1% increase on the year before. Revenue stabilisation comes after second-quarter revenues were more or less flat, marking a halt to the large revenue declines seen in recent quarters.

While the company was relying on its HCV product line-up a few years ago, Gilead is rapidly becoming reliant on its HIV franchise at this point in time. Sales from this group increased from $3.7 billion to $4.2 billion. The HCV product franchise saw revenues fall from $902 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $674 million, actually marking a steep decline from the $842 million in revenues reported in the second quarter of this year.

The "other drug" category used to be a steady revenue contributor in recent years, yet has seen some struggles amidst patent expirations. Sales fell from $751 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $604 million in the second quarter of this year, and to just $522 million in the third quarter.

On top of the HIV franchise, the only bright spot until recently was Yescarta. While reported revenues of $118 million reveal modest revenue gains from the $75 million reported in the third quarter of last year, sales were down a bit on a sequential basis as revenues totalled $120 million in the second quarter.

Complicated Earnings

The earnings picture for the quarter was highly distorted by the Galapagos deal which involved a $3.92 billion licensing expense, with accounting rules dictating that these are deducted from the profits upfront.

Adjusted for this charge, the company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.75 per share. This implies a nine-cents fall in reported earnings on an annual basis. That earnings number is not realistic either, as it excludes $133 million in stock-based compensation, which is a real expense to shareholders, at about $0.10 per share. At this rate, the realistic earnings power thus still comes in at around $6.50 per share.

The company ended the quarter with $25.1 billion in cash and equivalents as well as investments, more or less resulting in a flat net cash position. As such, the valuation remains very reasonable at around 10 times earnings amidst a net unleveraged balance sheet. The issue, of course, is that Gilead is now rapidly building up reliance on HIV. While the continued implosion of the HCV franchise is not a surprise, it is disappointing to see the development of Yescarta during the quarter, as well as the declines in the other segment.

Triggers have to come from the pipeline as many hopes are on Galapagos to provide some triggers, as the pipeline of Gilead has failed to deliver for quite a while now. Hence, some shake-up has been made in top management already.

It is disappointing to see the encouraging signs of the second quarter cool off to some extent. Nonetheless, the fundamental earnings power, promise of Galapagos contribution, a near 4% dividend yield and strong balance sheet are reasons to be upbeat in the long run.

Still A Core Holding

I must admit that I am a bit disappointed, notably with "other drugs" and Yescarta during the third quarter, yet the arguments on the long side remain most convincing in my book. A mere 10 times multiple, sound balance sheet and big addition with the Galapagos deal to the pipeline are good enough for me. Therefore I remain patient and continue to hold onto my investment, as the risk-reward for the long term remains sound enough in my eyes.

While it has been a painful ride for many holders in recent years and the past quarter is far from impressive, I think that there are enough reasons to hold onto the shares, provided you have a long enough view on the stock and on your investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.