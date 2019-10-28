Novartis And LIK066/Licogliflozin In Obesity

Presently, LIK066 is in Phase 2 in clinical evaluation for its effect on liver fat in NASH.

LIK066 is a dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor that was associated with weight loss in obese patients.

The Clinical Issue

Novartis (NVS) is a large-cap ($197 billion) commercial-stage company that has developed innovative therapeutics to treat diseases affecting several organ systems. NVS has a diverse pipeline of investigative drug candidates at different phases of clinical development. The focus of this article is LIK066 in clinical development for obesity and NAFLD/NASH.

The prevalence of normal obesity (i.e., non-genetic obesity) is on the increase, especially in developed countries. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates that at least 50% of US adults (US population 327.2 million in 2018) are obese or overweight, with a similar trend being reported in Western Europe (Fig. 1).

Fig.1: Obesity Prevalence Map In the US

Obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure and, consequently, metabolic syndrome and NASH.

LIK066/Licogliflozin In Obesity

LIK066 is an orally available, potent dual inhibitor of sodium-glucose transporter-1 (SGLT1) and sodium-glucose transporter-2 (SGLT2). Selective SGLT2 inhibitors, including canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, and ertugliflozin, are FDA-approved diabetic therapeutics used to treat type 2 diabetes. Jardiance/empagliflozin developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly (LLY) has been associated with cardiovascular benefits.

A common adverse event that has been associated with these therapeutics is a genitourinary infection. An anti-obesity benefit of 1-3 kg bodyweight reduction in diabetic patients with and without obesity has been reported with these diabetic therapeutics.

Physiologically, filtered glucose (80‐90%) is reabsorbed by SGLT2 in the proximal convoluted tubule of the kidney, while the remainder (10%‐20%) is reabsorbed by SGLT1 in the S2/S3 segment of the proximal tubule. Inhibition of SGLT1 has been shown to decrease intestinal glucose and galactose absorption, whereas selective SGLT2 inhibitors mechanistically act on the kidneys to increase the amount of sugar lost in the urine (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: SGLT1/SGLT2 Expression In the Kidney (Source: Lexicon Pharma)

LIK066/Licogliflozin, a dual SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor, blocks both intestinal and renal glucose absorption. Novartis’s thesis was that a dual SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor may be more effective at inducing weight loss relative to what was achieved with SGLT2 inhibitors. The authors reported the data from a 12-week Phase 2 study:

Treatment with licogliflozin 150 mg q.d. for 12 weeks in patients with obesity significantly reduced body weight by 5.7% vs placebo (P < 0.001) and improved metabolic parameters such as significantly reduced postprandial glucose excursion (21%; P < 0.001), reduced insulin levels (80%; P < 0.001) and increased glucagon (59%; P < 0.001).

Notable gastrointestinal adverse events were diarrhea (90% with licogliflozin vs. 25% with placebo in the 12‐week study); the incidence of flatulence, abdominal pain and abdominal distension (25‐43% with licogliflozin vs. 9‐11% with placebo in the 12‐week study).

In 2018, Novartis announced it was discontinuing the clinical development of licogliflozin/LIK066 for obesity:

Despite early Phase II data showing a positive dose-response, the magnitude of the weight loss with LIK066 was not sufficient to deliver transformational benefit to patients as monotherapy in consideration of the evolving marketplace and available treatment options. Novartis has made the decision not to proceed to Phase III with the current program and will, therefore, begin closing selected clinical studies according to standard regulatory protocols.

Notwithstanding, licogliflozin remains in Phase 2 clinical development for NASH.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q3/2019, NVS reported free cash flow of $3.97 billion for the total group, and net sales increased by 13%. In Q3/2019, it completed a 55.8 million shares buyback for $5 billion and also reported $19.4 billion in net debt. Analysts recommend a Strong Buy with a 12-month price target of $100.

Market Outlook

President and CEO Dr. Vasant Narasimhan said on the R&D day in early December:

For those of you who can make it, we'll be focusing on profiling our next wave of innovation coming out of our early Phase III and late Phase II programs, so you'll get a sense of the next wave of important medicines we'll be bringing forward as a company as well as providing more detail on the depth of the programs we have on many of our products, including Cosentyx, Piqray and others.

