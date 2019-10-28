Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/24/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
----------------------
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS);
- Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
- Anterix Inc. (ATEX).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Zoom Video Communications (ZM).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
- Petrogress Inc. (OTCPK:PGAS);
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
- SunOpta Inc. (STKL);
- Penumbra Inc. (PEN);
- Lithia Motors (LAD);
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
- Falcon Minerals Corp. (FLMN);
- Salesforce.com (CRM);
- Costco Wholesale (COST);
- Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM);
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and;
- Accenture plc (ACN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Perelman Ronald O
|
BO
|
vTv Therapeutics
|
VTVT
|
JB*
|
$2,000,000
|
2
|
Hobson Mellody L
|
DIR
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
JPM
|
B
|
$1,994,376
|
3
|
Weinstein Boaz
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|
EFF
|
B
|
$1,792,694
|
4
|
Owl Creek Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Anterix Inc.
|
ATEX
|
B
|
$632,876
|
5
|
Column
|
BO
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
|
NGM
|
B
|
$104,704
|
6
|
Traios Christos P
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Petrogress Inc.
|
PGAS
|
JB*
|
$50,000
|
7
|
Ardsley Advisory
|
BO
|
SunOpta Inc.
|
STKL
|
B
|
$26,385
|
8
|
Elliott Intl
|
BO
|
Roadrunner Transportation Systems
|
RRTS
|
B
|
$20,687
|
9
|
Hutchens John Wayne
|
DIR
|
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
|
RMM
|
B
|
$19,886
|
10
|
Hellerman Gerald
|
DIR
|
High Income Securities Fund
|
PCF
|
B
|
$14,840
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Abrams Capital
|
BO
|
Lithia Motors
|
LAD
|
S
|
$11,269,090
|
2
|
Hines Daniel M
|
AO
|
Costco Wholesale
|
COST
|
S
|
$1,492,284
|
3
|
Benioff Marc
|
CB, CEO
|
Salesforce.com
|
CRM
|
AS
|
$1,460,396
|
4
|
Herbert Timothy P
|
CEO, PR, DIR
|
Inspire Medical Systems
|
INSP
|
AS
|
$1,394,454
|
5
|
Bawa Aparna
|
LO
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
ZM
|
AS
|
$1,273,678
|
6
|
Fenster Edward Harris
|
CB, DIR
|
Sunrun
|
RUN
|
AS
|
$864,558
|
7
|
Miron Domingo
|
CEO, FO
|
Accenture plc
|
ACN
|
AS
|
$826,951
|
8
|
Pray James Robert
|
PR
|
Penumbra Inc.
|
PEN
|
AS
|
$800,270
|
9
|
Baldwin Christopher J
|
CEO, DIR
|
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings
|
BJ
|
AS
|
$786,458
|
10
|
Hite Hedge Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Falcon Minerals Corp.
|
FLMN
|
S
|
$766,928
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.