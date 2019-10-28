Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/24/19

Includes: ATEX, EFF, RRTS, ZM
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/24/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS);
  • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
  • Anterix Inc. (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Petrogress Inc. (OTCPK:PGAS);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • SunOpta Inc. (STKL);
  • Penumbra Inc. (PEN);
  • Lithia Motors (LAD);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Falcon Minerals Corp. (FLMN);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Costco Wholesale (COST);
  • Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM);
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and;
  • Accenture plc (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • High Income Securities Fund (PCF), and;
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

2

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$1,994,376

3

Weinstein Boaz

BO

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$1,792,694

4

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix Inc.

ATEX

B

$632,876

5

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$104,704

6

Traios Christos P

CEO, DIR, BO

Petrogress Inc.

PGAS

JB*

$50,000

7

Ardsley Advisory

BO

SunOpta Inc.

STKL

B

$26,385

8

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Transportation Systems

RRTS

B

$20,687

9

Hutchens John Wayne

DIR

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

RMM

B

$19,886

10

Hellerman Gerald

DIR

High Income Securities Fund

PCF

B

$14,840

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abrams Capital

BO

Lithia Motors

LAD

S

$11,269,090

2

Hines Daniel M

AO

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$1,492,284

3

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,460,396

4

Herbert Timothy P

CEO, PR, DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$1,394,454

5

Bawa Aparna

LO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$1,273,678

6

Fenster Edward Harris

CB, DIR

Sunrun

RUN

AS

$864,558

7

Miron Domingo

CEO, FO

Accenture plc

ACN

AS

$826,951

8

Pray James Robert

PR

Penumbra Inc.

PEN

AS

$800,270

9

Baldwin Christopher J

CEO, DIR

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ

AS

$786,458

10

Hite Hedge Asset Mgt

BO

Falcon Minerals Corp.

FLMN

S

$766,928

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.