Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/24/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/24/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS);

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;

Anterix Inc. (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

Petrogress Inc. (OTCPK:PGAS);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

SunOpta Inc. (STKL);

Penumbra Inc. (PEN);

Lithia Motors (LAD);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Falcon Minerals Corp. (FLMN);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Costco Wholesale (COST);

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM);

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and;

Accenture plc (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Sunrun (RUN);

High Income Securities Fund (PCF), and;

JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 2 Hobson Mellody L DIR JPMorgan Chase JPM B $1,994,376 3 Weinstein Boaz BO Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $1,792,694 4 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix Inc. ATEX B $632,876 5 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $104,704 6 Traios Christos P CEO, DIR, BO Petrogress Inc. PGAS JB* $50,000 7 Ardsley Advisory BO SunOpta Inc. STKL B $26,385 8 Elliott Intl BO Roadrunner Transportation Systems RRTS B $20,687 9 Hutchens John Wayne DIR Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund RMM B $19,886 10 Hellerman Gerald DIR High Income Securities Fund PCF B $14,840

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Abrams Capital BO Lithia Motors LAD S $11,269,090 2 Hines Daniel M AO Costco Wholesale COST S $1,492,284 3 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $1,460,396 4 Herbert Timothy P CEO, PR, DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP AS $1,394,454 5 Bawa Aparna LO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $1,273,678 6 Fenster Edward Harris CB, DIR Sunrun RUN AS $864,558 7 Miron Domingo CEO, FO Accenture plc ACN AS $826,951 8 Pray James Robert PR Penumbra Inc. PEN AS $800,270 9 Baldwin Christopher J CEO, DIR BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings BJ AS $786,458 10 Hite Hedge Asset Mgt BO Falcon Minerals Corp. FLMN S $766,928

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.