Chatham Lodging Boasts Of Class Leading Margins And RevPAR, But Concerns Persist

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) owns and operates upscale, extended-stay select-service hotels. Chatham's portfolio consists of 135 hotels that are primarily located near the coastal areas of the continental U.S.

The portfolio is split up primarily composed of Residence Inn (55%), Homewood Suites (11%), Hilton Garden Inn (10%) and other smaller banners making up the remainder. CLDT has a large exposure to Silicon Valley and derives over a third of their revenues from Silicon Valley and San Diego.

Virtually all of Chatham's portfolio consists of limited service hotels and a significant portion of its hotels are located in suburbs. The management believes that this approach allows them to capitalize on the trends occurring in the larger cities that the suburbs neighbor on while allowing them to provide lower cost options than their "in-city" peers.

Chatham's approach of playing in markets experiencing burgeoning economies and stronger population growth have allowed it to demonstrate industry leading RevPAR (revenue per available room). The company likes to highlight this fact in virtually all its presentations and annual reports.

Another financial metric that Chatham regularly highlights is their industry leading hotel EBITDA margins, which they have been able to enjoy due to location of their hotels across the country. Put differently, Chatham is able to benefit from lower costs as a result of their suburban location where wage pressures are lower and stronger margins due to the hotel proximity to booming cities.

RevPar growth and margin struggles are real at Chatham

The story begins to appear less promising when the investor moves past the shiny veneer of metrics like RevPAR and EBITDA margins, both of which can be fixed via sales of underperforming properties of purchases of high margin properties. Over the past few years, metrics such as RevPAR growth as well as EBITDA margins have come under pressure.

Since 2016, Chatham's annual RevPAR has lagged peers and grown at a clip of less than 1%. This measure is likely to remain under pressure in the forseeable future as the upscale lodging segment that Chatham participates in has experienced supply increases. Another aggravating factor is the recent slowdown in markets that Chatham has generally participated in. Houston and Washington DC have been the two key markets dragging down portfolio RevPARs for Chatham.

Struggling RevPAR growth and margins is not expected to ease in the near future as current consensus points to continued declines in revenues as well as FFO (fund flow from operation). Declines in both these metrics will weigh against operating costs, which have proven to be persistently difficult to reduce.

Unsurprisingly this is also causing EBITDA/share to trend the wrong way, especially when weighed against the peer group.

While management appears confident in their ability to correct these trends, the past few quarters have continued to demonstrate the futility of their efforts. Thankfully, Chatham has the ability weather these struggles as their balance sheet is in decent shape. Net debt to EBITDA is near its longer term averages and currently stands at 5.4x.

Chatham's payout ratio worries me.

Chatham has been rather generous in their dividend policy and their current dividend stands at healthy 7.3%. While Chatham itself has the balance sheet to weather through their struggles, their ability to maintain their current dividend is more tenuous. In 2016, Chatham's payout ratio was at a very sustainable 67% of their AFFO, and it has climbed steadily since then into the 90%+ range. Their 2019 payout ratio stands at north of 90% after adjusting for their FFO and their payout ratio has been steadily climbing. It is a matter of time that their payout ratio goes north of 100% and Chatham is forced to cut their dividend or rationalize their portfolio.

Investors do not deal well when dividends get cut and as a result, companies are very reticent to do just that. However, dividends have to be paid out of cash flows from operations as a matter of math and in case of Chatham, the math is becoming more and more dire by the day. It is for this reason that I would look elsewhere for a high dividend paying lodging company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.