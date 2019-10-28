Ford: S&P Downgrade The First Of Many To Come

The massive guide down is likely to trigger more downgrades down the line.

Despite the 3Q beat, Ford’s (F) guide down was disappointing. Not only has the restructuring been pushed out, but cash generation also remains heavily reliant on credit at peak cycle, and warranty charges seem to be a recurring concern. Given its massive commitments, Ford’s balance sheet is stressed and could be at risk down the line. Though the company remains at IG, the recent downgrade to BBB- is, in my view, the first of many to come. Investors should be concerned -- Ford’s stresses at peak cycle will be far, far worse when the auto downturn finally arrives.

The good news: 3Q19 earnings beat

Ford’s 3Q19 adjusted EBIT came in at $1.8bn, ahead of consensus estimates of $1.59bn. The out-performance was primarily driven by the automotive segment with a lower tax rate this time around, amplifying the EPS beat ($0.34 vs consensus' $0.26). Ford Credit was also strong ($0.7 billion), while Ford Mobility (Argo AI) remains a cash burner.

Source: Investor Presentation

North America was the strong point this time around for the auto segment -- EBIT hit $2.0bn (ahead of consensus’ $1.7 billion), as improved mix and favorable pricing trends offset elevated warranty costs.

Source: Investor Presentation

The bad news: 4Q19 guide down

However, any positive cheer from the 3Q beat was clouded by the lower 2019 guidance -- adj EBIT is set to come in within the $6.5-7.0 billion range, which implies a 4Q EBIT of $600mn-$1.1 billion (vs. consensus' estimates of $1.6 billion).

Source: Investor Presentation

Per management, Ford flagged a number of 4Q headwinds, primarily “warranty costs.” From the call:

“We are experiencing more headwinds than expected in our fourth quarter, especially higher warranty… In terms of warranty costs, we are feeling the downstream impact of some products designed earlier in the decade.”

The elevated warranty costs are largely attributable to its older vehicles; thus, management thinks the product refresh and alterations to its product development process will help. Yet, the elevated warranty cost was an issue last year as well ($1.3 billion in 2018), which raises more questions than answers, in my view.

Other drivers for the guide down include higher incentives (also set to be a headwind in 4Q). A large part of this may be attributable to the new Ranger launch, which has not only cannibalized the F-Series (down 6% for the quarter; >$5,000 incentives for the F-Series) but also led to intensified competition in the space. Expect more of the same in 4Q as management will need to fork out more incentives to compete.

Source: Ford 10-Q

Still awaiting the restructuring upside

Meanwhile, investors who bought into the F restructuring story may have to wait a little while longer. There has been progress, e.g., the reduction in European headcount and factory closures, but the benefits will likely take a while to filter through. From the call:

“On the special items, the cash thus far in 2019 has been $0.7 billion. And we had said in Q2 that we expected $1.5 billion to $2 billion of cash. We've had a deferral on that. Similarly, earlier in the year, we expected $2 billion to $2.5 billion in cash. So we continue to refine our estimates of the cash ramifications from the restructuring actions that we're taking and then now expect $1 billion to $1.5 billion in 2019, again, $0.7 billion of which has already occurred.”

For some context, the initial plan for $2.0-2.5 billion restructuring spend has now been whittled down to $1.0-1.5 billion this year (out of the $7bn budget). Given restructuring outlays have been cut in half, I suspect the timeline may well be significantly delayed.

The holdup could be LatAm -- though Ford has already begun to pull back (e.g., heavy truck, Fiesta, and Focus exits), government approvals add a fair bit of complexity to the process.

With the 2019 targets now cut in half, the restructuring benefits will likely filter through post-2020 (perhaps longer). Thus far, the fitness program has provided little to show for the billions in outlay; instead, warranty costs seem to have entirely overwhelmed any Fitness benefits. Given the prevalence of the warranty issue, I would not be surprised to see a similar narrative in 2020 as well.

Questionable Resilience

The key issue here is the resilience of Ford’s balance sheet -- if restructuring benefits do not filter through anytime soon, I am concerned if the company’s balance sheet can withstand an auto downturn (never mind the dividend). The ambitious restructuring is set to drain cash to the tune of over $1 billion this year (EBIT charges of $3-3.5 billion), with total outlays pegged at $7 billion ($11 billion in EBIT charges) -- with only $0.7 billion spent in 2019, this implies a further $6.3 billion to be deployed over the next 1-2 years.

Source: Ford 10-Q

Meanwhile, Ford’s automotive segment has simply not produced the kind of free cash flow one would expect at the current US auto peak -- FCF contribution stems almost entirely from credit distributions, which totaled $2.4 billion in 9M19 and $2.1 billion in 9M18 respectively (vs. $2.3 billion and $1.3 billion total adjusted FCF).

Source: Ford 10-Q

Furthermore, even in an auto downturn scenario, the restructuring commitments and the pension would still need to be funded, further weighing on the balance sheet.

Given the risks to Ford’s balance sheet, the latest S&P downgrade was inevitable -- Ford credit is currently rated BBB- (S&P) and BBB (Fitch), though the latter has a negative outlook. Poor auto cash generation and the lack of a payoff from the restructuring means a downgrade below BBB- could be on the cards soon. Ford’s lack of transparency over the recurring warranties is also a key concern.

Conclusion

Ford’s latest quarter was disappointing on a number of levels -- benefits from the restructuring have been delayed, and auto cash generation remains weak (at peak cycle). Management is not helping either -- the Explorer launch has led to F-series cannibalization, while the lack of transparency over the recurring warranty charges is a concern. While Ford remains investment grade, I am concerned that the latest S&P rating cut will be the first of many to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.