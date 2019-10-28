Brick & Mortar Are Killing OGI's Buzz

OGI has a strong balance sheet and it's large CAPEX projects are behind it BUT it is difficult to pound the table on the name just yet.

Q3 sales have been weak and Q4 is expected to be more of the same.

Organigram (OGI) is an innovative cultivator of marijuana that is based in Canada. It boasts industry-leading costs, cutting edge growing techniques and remains one of the three growers in Canada to have secured agreements with all 10 provinces for the sale of cannabis. Unlike most of its peers, Organigram has been EBITDA positive for four straight quarters and maintains a healthy balance sheet which will allow it to fund its future growth through 2020.

Shares of OGI have declined almost 42% since July 2019. This is not a standalone case. In fact, the entire marijuana industry has been under immense pressure for a majority of the year and the Cannabis ETF (HMMJ) has also lost 38% of its value over the same time frame. The reason for the decline in the fortunes of cannabis growers are many and they can be largely chalked up to poor execution and foresight of provincial governments in Canada.

Over half of Canadian cannabis revenue is derived from Ontario and Quebec. Both provinces have been expanding their physical store locations. Store count in Ontario is expected to triple while Quebec is expected to double, albeit off a very low base.

However, the rollout has been delayed for various reasons and this in turn has significantly affected the sales that companies such as OGI were targeting. In July, OGI reported that its Q4 would mirror a disappointing Q3'19. If you have read into the company's releases, you will find that the poor Q3'19 was impacted by the timing of provincial shipments.

The bricks and mortar story is worth paying attention to, particularly in Ontario which is the largest cannabis market in Canada. Aurora Canabis, one of the largest growers in the world noted that

“The Canadian consumer channel continues to experience challenges at the retail level in key markets and the resolution is beyond the company’s control”

The provincial government in Ontario has been at odds with the Federal government of Canada and one has to wonder whether the slow roll-out of cannabis stores have anything to do with the differences in opinion between the two governments. It does appear to be the case. An example worth pointing to includes an appeal that was made to the provincial Superior Court, which resulted in a fourteen day delay in the licensing process for 42 dispensary applicants who had already been successful in the recent dispensary lottery.

Both Ontario and Quebec continue to under-serve their consumers, which in turn has been impacting sales volumes for growers such as OGI and creating havoc with their ongoing capital projects. Another casualty has been innovation in cannabis products which was supposed to dovetail off a successful bricks and mortar strategy.

The province of Ontario has also launched an online dispensary, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) in an attempt to bridge the gap between supply and demand. Unfortunately, this endeavor has also not gone well. Products on the OCS are consistently unavailable and variety of products severely limited. Price has been another factor negatively affecting sales. Prices on the OCS have been described as being "prohibitively high". As a result, illegal sales of cannabis and related goods have continued to flourish and remain persistently high.

OGI on its part has continued to invest in additional capacity. It is also attempting to position itself to be a leader in the consumables and edibles markets as well. By December 2019, OGI is expected to increase its annual growing capacity to 113,000 kgs (~250,000 lbs) at a cost of $125M.

OGI maintains a good balance sheet with $85M of cash on hand as it's capital expenditures drop off in 2020.

The biggest hurdle for OGI remains a proper roll-out of retail stores in Ontario and Quebec. The second largest hurdle to OGI is a more robust OCS (Ontario Cannabis Store) offering. Once these two are in place, the company will be able to achieve full sell through of its capacity. As the company gets fully ramped up, it is capable of generating $0.50-0.60/share of profits with strong margins making it a compelling buy.

While there is a short-term trade to profit off its depressed valuation, I am not comfortable recommending this as a low-risk long until the sales logistics are firmly in place and we have better visibility with OGI's ability to sell through a majority of its increased capacity.

Until then, I hope that bricks don't kill OGI's buzz entirely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.