The Easy VIX: It's Complex; That's Why It Gets Big Returns, Low Risk

I’ll also address some very sophisticated comments I’ve received about over fitting of parameters. It’s not an issue with the Easy VIX algorithm.

In this article I’ll show how trading on simple VIX boundaries would have performed if modeled with perfect foresight as to what boundaries would have worked best since 2008.

Some comments are “Just sell when the VIX is X, and buy when it’s Y.” Such strategies can work for a while, but they can lose big too.

Established followers have seen my articles describing the drawdown protection and superior returns of the Easy VIX algorithm, but some think it’s complicated, craving a simpler approach.

If you’ve never read Nasim Taleb’s “The Black Swan” or “Fooled by Randomness” I would highly recommend them. Options theory, volatility and risk assessments, etc. all require lots of mathematics, and once you’re done with the math you still don’t know if the theory will work in the real world because the real world can be very messy. Wikipedia describes Taleb as a practitioner of mathematical finance, a hedge fund manager, and a derivatives trader, but his most impressive skill was bringing an understanding of practical realities to the realm of quantitative finance - of how some things are unquantifiable and how statistics can distort perceptions.

Quantitative finance is a complex discipline, but the results can be impressive when applied correctly. The word “correctly” means avoiding the seductive traps where, in pursuit of mathematical results, the modeler loses sight of reality and the limitations of real-world decision making.

When running complex models there are numerous possible traps, but running trading decisions based on a few months of pattern observations is even riskier. One such modelling trap is using data from a period being analyzed to optimize decisions for that same period. It’s futile to model as though one can wait to see what happens tomorrow before deciding what to do today, but fitting parameters to a full-term model does just that. You can get great results for the known period, but if you try to reproduce trading decisions in the real-world next year without the embedded foresight advantage, you’d probably be disappointed. Traders do this intuitively when they observe a pattern for the last few months and then assume that pattern will work next month.

For example, if the market turned up from a floor value and down from a ceiling for the last three months, there is no assurance it will do so next month. In fact, often it is the breakout moves that carry the most impact. Similarly, if the equity market has traded between two VIX values for the last few months, there is no assurance that those VIX values will provide any insight the next time. The observed pattern only tells what already happened, but people run trading strategies like that all the time.

Another trap is over fitting a model. Using too many variables to model too few decisions can produce great results until deploying the decision process in the real world proves that it doesn’t work. Serendipity can be deceptive.

Today I’ll do something to illustrate the fallacy of foresight as well as over fitting, and I’ll show you why the Easy VIX algorithm is so powerful.

A Simple VIX-Boundary Strategy Is Flawed

I’ve seen numerous comments about how buying equities when VIX is at a high value and selling at a low VIX value is a productive strategy; it is much simpler than what I do. So, I tested the simple VIX-boundary strategy over eleven years. And to illustrate the fallacy, I set the triggers with perfect foresight by determining what worked best and applying those triggers to maximize returns and also to optimize drawdown performance.

Here is what I found: The best returns occurred by buying at VIX = 47 and selling at VIX = 5. Translate that into real-world observation - Buy near the trough of the 2008/2009 crash and never sell again. That produced a 12.7% annual return. Using VIX boundaries alone, nothing performed better. Someone might notice that we used two parameters VIX-high and VIX-low to determine one transaction; that might give over-fitting a new meaning. By the way, the drawdown performance was a worst quarterly loss of 33.3%.

Suppose we optimize drawdown performance? The best drawdown performance attainable was buying at VIX = 46 and selling at VIX = 40. The worst quarterly loss was 27.4%, but since we were out of the market 95% of the time the return was a negative (0.9%).

So, optimizing the strategy as though we had perfect foresight in 2008, I can choose VIX 47/5 to optimize returns at 12.7% and stay out though 2008 to reenter one time, or I can choose VIX 46/40 to minimize losses at (27%) but returns are only negative (0.9%). I don’t like either choice.

So, looking at something a bit more practical, I set the VIX lower bound at 12 and the upper bound at 20. Those are reasonable guesses at some form of colloquial wisdom. Returns were 8.7% - a bit worse than buy-and-hold, and the worst quarterly loss was 44.5%. At VIX 24/10, I got a 9.4% return and the same 44.5% worst drawdown. If you had bought at VIX-24 in 2008 you were not a happy camper. You get the picture, so I’ll stop there.

So, if you’re following a VIX-boundary strategy based on a few months of observation, you might want to rethink it as a long-term plan.

The Easy VIX Algorithm Is Reproducible

In Easy VIX modeling, every decision uses only data available prior to the decision. The Easy VIX algorithm has five principal parameters and seven secondary parameters. All of the parameter values are determined using an artificial intelligence routine. The AI routine makes decisions based only on data known prior to each decision. To illustrate in simple terms, the 2018 parameters are set based on history ending with 2017; 2017 parameters are set based on history ending with 2016, etc. The only necessary clarification is that the periods are not calendar years; they vary based on performance up to one day prior to each modeled decision. That makes the model highly reproducible because the AI routine has worked over eleven years and is likely to work the same next year. There is no embedded foresight.

Those 12 parameters make about 3,000 daily decisions and call about 170 position changes over 11‑plus years (to buy or sell the basket of ETFs). There is no over fitting.

Compound returns from the algorithm were 18.5% annually, a big improvement over a buy-and-hold strategy. Drawdown protection is excellent. I report drawdown by rolling periods to give a full picture. If you’re an established reader you might notice small variances from earlier articles because of a recent change in portfolio-rebalancing frequency and the expansion of the AI algorithm to all parameters.

Drawdown Protection, Full AI Model

Drawdown Protection Matrix Term (Rolling trading days) B&H Worst G/L Algorithm Worst G/L Drawdown Advantage 252 days (32.6%) (0.4%) 32.2% 126 days (44.5%) (9.2%) 35.3% 63 days (42.9%) (17.9%) 25.0%

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Current Metrics

If you’re curious what the algorithm is saying now, it’s bullish. Here is the Easy VIX dashboard and a key to interpret the metrics.

The Easy VIX Dashboard, October 23, 2019 Close

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Key to Interpretation of the Algorithm Metrics

Source: Michael Gettings

Takeaway

So, if you’re tired of changing your trading strategy each time a new pattern emerges or if you wonder why a strategy works for a while and then falls flat, consider the fallacies that might be embedded. Consider looking for a methodology where predictive power has been tested without embedded foresight or over fitting – one that is reproducible in the future because it relies on an algorithm that has already been reproduced over and over again through market crashes, corrections and bull markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade all the tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily

performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.