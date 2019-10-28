Yamana Gold: Not Much To Be Excited About

While I understand that the stock could offer an excellent opportunity depending on the gold price, I think plenty of other gold miners out there with a better outlook.

Production of gold equivalent was 238,623 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient 86.79:1 between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the third quarter of 2019 is up 7.4%.

Revenues were $357.8 million ($424.7 million in 3Q'18) with a net income of $201.3 million or $0.21 per share, including the $273 million gain on the sale of Chapada mine.

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier gold, silver producer operating five mines throughout the world, after divesting the Chapada mine in July this year.

The miner is not the most exciting investment in this category, and the stock has been outperforming the mining sector quite significantly.

A good comparison is to look at how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) for the past three years.

However, the recent recovery in precious metals prices and some smart moves from the company could be considered as a "game-changer" for Yamana Gold, which could eventually present a better outlook for the future and can justify a prudent long-term accumulation.

However, this ongoing process is too young to be considered "bulletproof," and risks of disappointment down the road are high. Thus, it is crucial to allocate about 30-35% of your position to trade short-term the gold volatility, which has reached a record due to political instability and the possible risk of an economic slowdown in 2020.

As a reminder, Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it had sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. and the company sold on April 15, 2019, the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil to the Swedish Lundin (OTCPK: LUNMF). The Chapada mine sale closed on July 5, 2019, and consequently, the company adjusted its full-year guidance and reduced its net debt significantly.

After the sale of the Chapada mine, the company ceased to produce copper, which represented almost 19% of the revenues. Hence, the third quarter of 2019 is the last quarter in which gold and copper production from the Chapada mine will be indicated.

As a result of the sale of Chapada, the company has adjusted and confirmed its full-year 2019 guidance:

Daniel Racine, President and CEO, said in the conference call:

It was an eventful quarter with a number of positive developments. We decreased our total debt by $800 million, lowering our net debt by $810 million to $949 million. And we now have far greater financial flexibility to reinvest in the business, deliver growth and increase shareholder returns. $1,500 gold does not change our business plan nor will it change the discipline with which we allocate capital, a point I cannot stress enough. But it does mean we will generate more free cash, allowing us to further reduce debt and increase returns.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 3Q'2019. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 454.7 435.7 424.7 483.4 407.1 463.5 357.8 Net Income in $ Million 160.1 18.0 -81.3 -61.4 -4.1 14.1 201.3 EBITDA $ Million -9.3 172.9 37.0 136.3 144.4 191.3 n/d EPS diluted in $/share -0.17 0.02 -0.09 -0.06 0.00 0.01 0.21 Cash from operations in $ Million 122.4 102.4 64.5 114.7 12.4 147.6 157.4 (per the Presentation) Capital Expenditure in $ Million 149.8 104.0 102.6 108.4 70.0 86.2 82.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -27.4 -1.6 -38.1 6.3 -57.6 61.4 74.7 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 137.2 114.4 120.7 105.9 115.0 97.4 99.9 Total Debt in $ Million 1,638 1,697 1,778 1,757 1,793 1,764 1,049 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 948.7 949.0 949.1 949.3 949.9 951.1 951.9 Gold Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 248,088 248,177 268,843 292,483 271,987 257,556 238,623 Silver Production M oz 0.90 1.31 2.55 3.26 3.02 2.17 2.48 Copper Production Mlbs - 31.1 28.6 39.0 28.1 31.2 - Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,328 1,304 1,213 1,226 1,301 1,307 1,481 Silver price $/Oz 16.93 16.53 15.14 14.59 15.52 15.03 17,73 Copper Price $/lb 3.13 3.09 2.93 2.90 2.91 2.88 2,65 AISC co-product $/Oz 840 928 988 801 865 941 1,039

Sources: Company material and Morningstar. Note: Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Gold production details and commentary

Production of gold equivalent was 238,623 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient 86.79:1 between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the third quarter of 2019 is up 7.4% sequentially.

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina Mine recorded its 12th consecutive quarter of more than 30K ounces of gold production.

Canadian Malartic, El Penon mines achieved strong performance during the third quarter as well.

Cerro Moro production was lower than expected this quarter, but four underground mines are anticipated to be in development and production during Q4, including the high-grade Zoe underground mine.

GEO AISC co-product was $1039 per Geo in 3Q'19, which has increased in 2019 (see chart below) but is still acceptable. AISC was impacted by the increase in the exploration budget, as well as the timing of sustaining capital spent.

Total silver production for 3Q'19 was 2.481 M Ag Oz, up 14.4% sequentially due to an increase in silver production at the El Penon mine.

The company has changed its guidance after the divestiture of Chapada. Please see the graph below. The fourth quarter is expected to be around 242K Geos.

Source: AUY Presentation

Third-quarter of 2019 financials. Commentary

1 - Revenues of $357.8 million in 3Q'19

Revenues were $357.8 million ($424.7 million in 3Q'18) with a net income of $201.3 million or $0.21 per share (please look at the data table above,) including the $273 million gain on the sale of Chapada. Adjusted basis, net earnings were $52 million or $0.05 per share.

The company received $1,481 per Geo this quarter.

Source: Presentation

2 - Net debt is $0.95 billion in 3Q'19. It is one of the highlights of the quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, Yamana Gold had $99.9 million in cash on hand and securities with total liquidity at $ million. Net debt is now $948.9 million. The company used the $800 million that it received from Lundin to repay a large portion of the debt.

The goal is to reduce net debt to EBITDA to 1.5x and target 1.0x later.

Source: AUY Presentation

Reminder: On July 5, 2019, Yamana Gold announced a cash tender offer. AUY used about $810 million to pay off a large portion of the debt.

3 - Free Cash Flow

The free cash flow position is getting much better with the massive increase in gold and silver prices experienced this quarter. Free Cash flow yearly is now $84.8 million, with an estimated $74.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Yamana Gold is paying now $0.04 per share annually or 1.1%, which is quite low.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

It is an undeniable fact that the sale of Chapada has drastically changed (positively) the debt profile (the company expects a debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 1, by 2021).

Conversely, production has been going down steadily since 4Q'18, as we can see in the chart below.

The company expects free cash flow to be positive in H2 2019 (in line with projection), and it delivered free cash flow in the third quarter.

While results were not stellar, they were encouraging, especially with the price of gold at $1,471 per gold equivalent ounce in Q3'19, which probably will be at this level again in Q4'19.

All in one, I have been reluctant to invest and even trade AUY. The stock moves rarely and seems almost irresponsive most of the time. While I understand that the stock could offer an excellent opportunity depending on the gold price, I think there are plenty of other gold miners out there with a better outlook.

On the side note: The Agua Rica project is potentially the key to improvement, but it is still far from an immediate outcome and will necessitate more CapEx. A pre-feasibility study will be ready in 2020. So far, Agua Rica's measured and indicated copper reserves are at 11.5 MM Lbs with annual production in the first ten years of operation, to average approximately 533 M Lbs Cu Eq.

Source: AUY presentation (Q2).

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming an intermediate descending channel pattern with strong support at $3.25 and line resistance around $3.65. I do not agree with Finviz above and its interpretation. The short-term trading strategy is simple. Here's my opinion.

First, the stock will move in correlation with the gold price, and I believe we should expect the gold price to stay around $1,475 and $1,525 per ounce. It means that AUY will not get an extra-boost from gold anytime soon, in my opinion.

Second, most of the "good news" has been baked into the stock now, and I do not see anything that could entice investors to add more AUY now.

In short, I recommend selling about 35% of your position starting now and waiting for a retracement at or below $3.25.

Above all, while I consider this miner a decent company, the stock has been performing poorly for the long term and short term shareholders.

