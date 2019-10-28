General Electric: Maintain A Watchful Eye

On the morning of October 30th, the management team at General Electric (GE) is slated to report financial results for the third quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. As this year approaches its end, there are a number of big developments in progress that investors should keep an eye on. Any one of these developments has the potential to materially affect the long-term prospects of the conglomerate and its shareholders. Because of this, investors and market watchers alike should keep a close eye on what transpires and adjust the information into their assumptions regarding the enterprise.

Aviation’s little problem

Anybody familiar with my work on General Electric will know that I see the firm’s Aviation segment as its crown jewel. The enterprise has demonstrated robust sales and backlog growth in recent years and unlike most other parts of General Electric, it boasts attractive margins. That said, one issue that has had a material impact on the company this year has been the 737 Max groundings. Built by Boeing (BA), the 737 Max has been grounded in several countries worldwide following two massive, deadly crashes in the span of a year.

At this time, Boeing is working hard to ensure that the planes are made safe again and can take to the air as soon as possible. In a recent development, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced that it will likely be no earlier than January of next year before the 737 Max is approved to take to the air again. Individual companies have set times further into the future. Southwest Airlines (LUV), for instance, has removed the plane from service until at least February 8th, while Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has done so until February 14th. Ultimately, the timing will vary by country and operator, but the bottom line is that by sometime early-to-mid next year we should see the 737 Max return to operation.

This is significant for General Electric because the company supplies the plane’s engine. In the first two quarters of this year, the company’s cash flows were negatively affected by an aggregate $600 million due to scaling production back from 52 units per month to 42 units per month, but in its second-quarter earnings conference call, the company said that the second half of this year would be worse. In all, the firm was expecting quarterly impacts of $400 million. It’s uncertain what an extension into next year might mean; but this quarter, investors should watch for anything on this front. Management has stipulated that with the exceptions of projects cancelled, any impact is merely shifting cash flows into the future instead of losing out on them, but that still is not pleasant for the company as it focuses on restructuring efforts.

Asset sales should be watched

In an effort to restructure its business, General Electric has been divesting non-core assets and re-aligning others. Later this year, the company is expected to finalize the sale of its BioPharma business, with cash proceeds north of $20 billion anticipated. This is the biggest move, but not the only one. In addition to investors keeping a tab on this sale, they should be watching General Electric’s continued wind-down of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR). For most of this year, the company has owned 50.2% of the business or more, but during the third quarter management said that they were divesting of some ownership in exchange for $2.7 billion in proceeds.

As a result of this, the conglomerate’s stake in Baker Hughes dropped to 38.4%. This pushed management to deconsolidate its stake in the oilfield services business. As of July, this would have resulted in a write-down of $7.4 billion, with every $1 change on 500 million shares above or below the $24.84 per unit Baker Hughes is trading for, affecting the business’s write-down by $500 million. Investors should watch for this as well as the progress and/or impacts associated with all other divestitures in the works.

Expect mixed performance

Though there are a lot of different segments operating under the General Electric umbrella, there are three big ones that investors should keep an eye out on during the quarter. First and foremost is the firm’s beleaguered Power segment. Just as an example of how bad the picture is, in the second quarter of this year, revenue generated by the business totaled $4.68 billion. This was about 25% lower than the $6.26 billion Power generated the same quarter last year. Segment profits, meanwhile, fell 71% over the same period of time from $410 million to $117 million. Management has said that we shouldn’t anticipate the results of the segment to be improving until next year, and then in 2021 we should see positive free cash flow associated with Power, but as 2019 draws to a close, it will be interesting to see if management’s forecast remains unchanged.

The other problem child that needs to be watched is General Electric’s Renewable Energy business. Unlike Power, revenue actually rose at Renewable Energy in the second quarter, but profits dropped from $85 million to -$184 million. The business has been slammed by costly legacy projects that it is working off its books and like Power, management expects negative cash flows until at least the year after next.

The third segment investors should keep an eye on is Aviation. As already discussed, there are issues regarding the 737 Max, but there’s more to the segment than just that. From the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019, revenue rose 5% from $7.52 billion to $7.88 billion. Profits did shrink, falling 6% from $1.48 billion to $1.39 billion, but management did anticipate that free cash flows there will remain flat this year before growing in 2020 and beyond.

There’s also the impact of the Paris Air Show to take into consideration. During the event, the company’s joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) raked in awards of $55 billion. Between the first quarter and the second quarter this year, backlog for the segment grew from $223.5 billion to $243.9 billion for a gain of $20.4 billion. Management said that it booked only a ‘portion’ of its contracts in the second quarter, so it will be interesting to see how much more growth we see in the third quarter.

Takeaway

General Electric is a fascinating company going through an interesting time in its life. While there are plenty of good things associated with the firm, there are some bad things as well that investors and market watchers should be cognizant of. This piece points out some of the biggest ones, as well as where some opportunities lie for the conglomerate. Investors would be wise to utilize this commentary as a blueprint for what most to pay attention to, because any of these can materially affect the business’s prospects moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.