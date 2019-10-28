Week 44 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Federal Reserve conducted its largest "organic easing" in over a year this week with a net addition of +$20.9 billion to the balance sheet.

The Momentum Gauge signals turned positive again on October 15th and closed high positive 73 and negative 17 on Friday.

Picks for last week gained an average +1.98%, with XBIT gaining over +12% in less than 5 days and closing at +9.18%.

The streak continues with 105 out of 128 trading weeks (82.03%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within 4 or 5 trading days.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 44 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 128 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 105 out of 128 weeks (82.03%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +86.48% worst case, buy/hold and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +5.58% with a high-volatility week.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has resulted in a substantial increase in total gains over 120% since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The signals turned negative September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these four events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. The signals turned highly positive again on October 15th. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns.

Additionally, we are seeing significant increases in the frequency of Momentum Gauge topping signals in the past year. This could be a much longer-term warning signal that the markets are looking for another retest of their 200-day moving average last seen since December 2018.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days, with 35 out of 43 weeks producing average top returns above 5% for a total of +7.49% top gains. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best-case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

Be on the lookout for significant volatility changes for the 2nd half of 2019 as discussed in my July article ("S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears") as we continue well below the ten-year average YTD:

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample of additional picks from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +70.04%

FormFactor (FORM) +46.29%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +18.84%

Xunlei Ltd. (XNET) +107.76%

YETI Holdings (YETI) +37.45%

Vail Resorts (MTN) +8.91%

Energy Recovery (ERII) +7.42%

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) +29.61%

TAL Education Group (TAL) +12.01%

KEMET Corp. (KEM) +22.29%

Lannett Company (LCI) +42.50%

uniQure (QURE) +7.41%

NovaGold Resources (NG) +67.99%

Market Conditions into Week 44

Wednesday was the largest liquidity easing we have seen from the Federal reserve in over a year, according to its SOMA holdings report. The Fed added +$22.5 billion worth of short-term US Treasury bills to their balance sheet plus $4 billion in US Treasury notes and bonds, while rolling off about $6 billion in mortgaged-backed securities. The net effect was a very positive liquidity easing event ("organic QE") of $20.88 billion. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since it started in 2009. Last week, the Fed let -$2.5 billion roll off the balance sheet in a tightening event. In the prior Week 40, the Fed added $9.4 billion to its balance sheet in the largest "organic" QE event since 2017 and nearly double the Week 37 easing event of $5 billion. In the prior Week 41, the Fed eased another $4.2 billion in a continuing approach to add liquidity and made additional comments that the Fed will continue to ease upwards of $60 billion into the first quarter of next year.

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from October 15th on the daily momentum chart.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge below is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 73 Positive and 17 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 25: "Super Thursday" Earnings Lift MSFT, Hit AMZN, And The Fed Eased $20.9 Billion On Wednesday

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 24: S&P 500 Back Above 3,000 And ECB Extends Monetary Stimulus Over Past 8 Years As Draghi Exits

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 23: Brexit News Sends S&P 500 Back Below 3,000 And Fed SOMA Changes Take Effect Today

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 22: S&P 500 Clears The Key 3,000 Level As Earnings Season Continues

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 21: S&P 500 Testing 3000 Again With Focus On US-China Trade Agreements

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 44 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 44 stocks consist of two Healthcare - Biotechnology, one Gold, and one Silver basic materials sector stocks. A larger number of precious metal stocks made the screener on Friday, and the commodity charts for Silver and Gold are showing early breakout indicators for next week. You could also consider leveraged Gold/Silver ETFs like the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares ETF (NUGT) and/or First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). Members received these selections on Friday morning ahead of the trading week:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Silvercorp Metals (SVM) - Basic Materials / Silver

Corbus Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $6.50

(Source: Finviz)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Silvercorp Metals - Basic Materials / Silver

Price Target: $5.00

(Source: Finviz)

Silvercorp Metals, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver and related mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan province, China.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 44

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Dow Inc. (DOW) remain strong positive breakout stocks from prior weeks, up more than 10% each.

This week, the Dow 30 stock that is showing strong potential is a prior sample stock with strong continued breakout conditions:

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. remains a DJIA breakout stock pick from prior weeks. Breakout conditions are very strong here, with earnings beats this week and continued optimism on US-China trade talks. Conditions remain very strong for a new 52-week high.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest-duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce / Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

All the very best to you, and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NUGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.