3 Stocks Seeing Notable Insider Buying

We highlight three names with recent and notable insider purchases in the paragraphs below.

So what stocks are insiders still buying at these elevated levels and as third-quarter earnings results hit the wires?

Equities posted another up week as the major indices are once again within shouting distance of all-time highs.

The market had another decent week as third-quarter earnings reports continued to flood the wires. There seemed to be some progress on advancing 'Phase 1' of any potential Chinese/American trade agreement. Brexit, looks like it will be once again delayed, this time to January.

At the end of the week, the S&P 500 posted modest gains and is back to being within one percent away from the all-time highs the index hit in July. So what are insiders still buying with equities trading near their best levels ever? Here are three names that caught our eye this week.

Let's start with Tile Shop Holdings (TTS).

In more than a dozen transactions between October 23rd and October 25th, a director purchased approximately $8 million worth of new shares. It should be noted that the insider made significant but smaller purchases in this 'falling knife' consistently January through June of this year.

There has been a litany of bad news recently around this Minnesota-based specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles. Earlier this week, the company posted worse-than-expected Q3 results. The miss was largely caused by 180bps in gross margins mainly due to higher levels of shrink and damaged inventory write-offs, combined as well with a lower freight collection rate.

The company also announced that it was suspending its quarterly cash dividend and canceling its share repurchase program. It plans to use the additional funds to focus on debt reduction and to make continued investments in strategic initiatives.

If that wasn't enough, the company ditched its third-quarter earnings call as it is voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq as it now has less than 300 shareholders. This action means it no longer needs to meet the reporting requirements that come from being on the exchange. This means the shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq in a few weeks, although they may trade on an over-the-counter basis. One insider seems to have faith that better times are ahead for the company, but few small caps have more 'red flags' in the current market even as the stock trades for approximately three times trailing EBITDA.

Next up is RV maker Thor Industries (THO). Its CEO purchased nearly $600,000 worth of shares on October 23rd. A director also bought just over $200,000 in new stock on July 9th. These are the only two insider transactions registered so far this year.

Things have started to look up a bit for Thor after a lousy start in 2019.

During an investor presentation in the middle of October, the company laid out its long-term strategic plan and showcased its new international operations. Management put out goals of achieving sales of $14 billion, gross margin of 16% and cumulative cash flow generation of $3 billion by FY2025. Given the stock has a market cap of approximately $3.7 billion and should post revenues of just less than $9 billion in FY2019, that is quite an impressive goal list. At least the CEO seems to be putting his money where his mouth is.

Finally, we have some new insider buying in drug giant Eli Lilly (LLY). On October 25th, the CEO of the firm added some $500,000 to his current holdings. The day before, a director purchased some $200,000 worth of shares as well.

The company posted mixed Q3 results on October 23rd. Bottom-line numbers came in a tad better than expected while the company's three percent rise in year-over-year revenues was slightly below the consensus. FY2019 sales and earnings guidance were largely unchanged.

Source: Company Presentation

The company does have a diverse pipeline. Overall, revenues will shrink in FY2019 thanks to the spinoff of Elanco (ELAN) but are projected to resume mid-single-digit growth in FY2020. Taking out Elanco's contribution, overall sales should rise three to four percent in FY2019. The shares also yield nearly two-and-a-half percent at current trading levels.

And those are three equities seeing recent and notable insider buying with the markets grinding upward towards new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.