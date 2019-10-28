Ambev SA: Unexpected Drop In Brazil Beer Sales Shows Pricing Strategy Has Limits

Brazilian-based Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is the largest brewer in Latin America and also has operations in Canada, while also distributing PepsiCo (PEP) products. The company is a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), which holds a 61.5% controlling stake. Ambev has historically benefited from structural trends of a growing consumer base in the Latam region despite more recent weakness among macro trends and FX volatility. The company just reported its latest quarterly earnings that included disappointing operational results in Brazil, its largest market. This article recaps those results, along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

ABEV reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 25th with Non-GAAP EPS of BRL R$0.15, which missed expectations by R$0.01. For reference, the current exchange rate of the Brazilian real is currently at about R$4.00 per US dollar. Revenues of R$11.96 billion represented an increase of 8.1% year over year but missed expectations by R$240 million. The revenue growth was largely based on product mix and higher pricing, while volumes were up by just 0.8% firm-wide. The gross margin declined by 420 basis points pressured on the cost side from commodity and input prices in most markets. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 4% y/y to $4.4 billion.

In Brazil, the company's largest market representing about 65% of total revenues, beer volume declined by 2.8%, even as the company mentioned industry growth was expected to be in the low single digits. Canada was the other market that presented a decline in total revenue at 3.2% y/y, while it saw a volume decline of 5.1% y/y which was indicative of broader beer industry trends globally that have been falling in developed markets. Other regions for Ambev fared better with positive volume, revenue and EBITDA growth in Central America and the Caribbean along with Latin America ex. Brazil.

One of the positives in the quarter was the company's non-alcoholic beverage segment ("NAB") in Brazil, which saw revenue growth of 13.6% highlighting stronger underlying demand even as higher costs also pressured margins. Again, to recap firm-wide trends, margin pressures based on higher input costs outweighed some gains from pricing increases. Revenue growth was higher, but earnings fell.

Region Volume y/y Revenue EBITDA Margin y/y Change EBITDA Margin Company Total +0.8% 8.1% 36.9% -460bps Beer Brazil -2.8% +1.1% 40.3% -350bps Brazil NAB +6.5% +13.6% 25.4% -2640bps Central Am. Caribbean +2.8% +6.8 41.5% +470bps Latam (ex. BR) +6.0% +22.3% 38.2% -530bps Canada -5.1% -3.2% 28.4% -390bps

Reviewing the conference call transcript, the big takeaway for us is how shocking the decline in Brazil beer volumes was. Without name dropping, four separate analysts on the call took the opportunity in the Q&A section to attempt to gain some understanding and more color on how and why beer volumes fell. Management noted that the year-to-date picture for volumes is better and still up 3.9%.

The company response was ambiguous enough that it likely led to more questions than answers. The explanation was that Q3 faced challenges from competitor discounting and promotions, while management noted that the headwinds may continue through Q4, which spooked the market. CEO Bernardo Paiva made the following comments pointing to a longer-term outlook:

"Promotionals, discounts (by competitors) are to try to drive volume in the short term, but does not do the business in deliverance term. We are not in this game. We’re in the game of building brands and building the strong business in the longer-term.

ABEV Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

For a company with a market cap of $70 billion, there clearly are a lot of moving parts here. The decline in beer volumes from Brazil was puzzling in that even as economic conditions in Brazil remain tepid with the Central Bank forecasting GDP growth of 0.9% this year, by all account's consumer dynamics have at least improved compared to last year. We can point to consumer confidence indicators in the country that have moved higher, while lower interest rates led by rate cuts from the Central Bank has supported credit growth amid a low inflation environment. Brazil faces many difficulties, including a high unemployment rate of 12%, but there simply isn't anything to suggest conditions deteriorated from last year.

Our view is that management has been too aggressive on pricing in an attempt to prioritize margins, even if some of that move was a necessary response to higher input costs. The challenge now is in how Ambev will be able to grow volumes and push prices together higher from here. Falling beer consumption appears to be a global phenomenon related to the emergence of alternative alcoholic beverages like hard seltzers and also changing consumer habits that are more health-conscious. Some individual beer brands have performed better than others, but for a giant like Ambev, the challenge is to sustain higher total growth going forward.

Valuation Concerns

Considering a peer group of publicly traded brewers in which we include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM), Constellation Brands Inc. (CTZ), Compania Cervecerias Unidas "United Breweries" (CCU), and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP), ABEV, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.4x, doesn't necessarily appear cheap even with the latest move lower in the share price. Indeed, the entire industry is under pressure, while the peer group also faces company-specific issues. BUD trades at a near-24% discount to ABEV, highlighting what remains a high premium for ABEV that has issues.

We expect EPS estimates in the market consensus for ABEV to face revisions lower following this earnings release, implying the multiples here could go up. According to our data, the stock has traded at an average P/E of 23.7x over the past 10 years. By this measure, we think shares may still be expensive considering the current trends and greater operational uncertainty going forward.

Conclusion

We think the stock could benefit from upside in Brazil's macro outlook and sentiment towards the Latam region generally, but shares should remain under pressure without a clear sign of a turnaround. Overall, risks appear tilted to the downside in consideration of the global trends in beer consumption, operational uncertainty, and still-elevated valuation. The risk is that the company is forced to lower prices to better compete in the market, thereby further pressuring margins from here.

We rate shares of ABEV as a Hold, giving the company a benefit of the doubt with another quarter to simply prove the numbers in Q3 may have been a fluke and return to higher levels of growth in Brazil. Beyond the operational trends in the company, the potential for an acceleration in the Brazilian economy could support sentiment in the stock and represent upside for sales estimates. There's a possibility that the latest results, including management comments to expect "headwinds" in Q4, set a low bar of expectations for the company to beat. Monitoring points going forward include Brazil macro indicators, volumes across all regions, and the evolution of margins. To the downside, a deterioration in the macro outlook, particularly for Brazil, could result in a weaker growth outlook and set the stock up for a leg lower.

