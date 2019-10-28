Eni: Positive FCF Despite Unfavorable Environment

On October 25, Eni (E), an Italian integrated energy company, presented its 3Q19 report. A gamut of start-ups bolstered the firm's production, but commodity prices put pressure on the top line and margins, making it much tougher to show sizeable revenue and profit improvement. However, I rate the results as mostly positive despite EPS and revenue miss, which was interpreted by the market as a stark sell signal. The magnitude of the sell-off was, however, not substantial, as the stock dipped only ~0.69% on the Milan Stock Exchange and ~0.7% on the NYSE. The market has been already prepared for the worst; after all, the stock is cheap and not priced for a skyrocketing growth. In many cases, it gives support when a company fails to live up to expectations of the Street.

Now I will expound if Eni's results contained some good news for bulls or not and outline my overall impression in greater detail.

Pivotal events of the quarter

I have been an Eni's bull for quite some time (for instance, I reiterated my optimistic stance in the previous article), and I do not intend to turn bearish now, as positive developments greatly outweigh the negatives.

First and foremost, Eni closed the acquisition of a 20% stake in ADNOC Refining (formerly known as Takreer) and opened a new page in its corporate history. A 35% increase in refining capacity, together with an expanded footprint in the Gulf, made Eni's portfolio more versatile and balanced, positioned to withstand the changing market conditions, reach new customers, and create value going forward. The Ruwais refinery, the fourth-largest in the world and the cornerstone of the deal, is currently under expansion which has a goal to transform it into cyclopean refining and petrochemical complex; the project is in full throttle; in May 2019, ADNOC Refining has let a contract to McDermott International Inc. to deliver FEED for an off-gas project. To rewind, the Ruwais refinery has already been enlarged and upgraded multiple times since it was commissioned in 1981. For instance, in the 1990s, new tanks were constructed, while engineers also added naphtha stabilization and kerosene sweetening facilities.

In sum, with the acquisition, Eni cemented its market position and medium-term growth prospects. That makes the oil behemoth ideally positioned to capture benefits from changing hydrocarbon demand and the growing role of petrochemicals. Yet, the deal was somewhat burdensome for Eni's balance sheet, but I have to concur that, from time to time, companies should invest in inorganic growth if appealing value-accretive opportunities arise. After all, the firm has been carefully managing its debt burden in the previous years, maintaining safe Consolidated total debt/EBITDA (IFRS EBIT plus DD&A). Now it stands at only 1.9x (including leases). So, nothing dramatic had happened.

Next, the supermajor continues to actively manage its upstream portfolio by divesting stakes and acquiring new promising ones to meet breakeven targets. More specifically, Vår Energi, the joint venture between Eni and HitecVision, will acquire Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) upstream assets in the North Sea. The JV will become one of the biggest producers on the NCS after the completion of the deal, which is expected by the end of 2019. The acquisition is momentous and transformative for the JV, as its production will increase by nearly 100%. This will make a positive impact on Eni's bottom line, which consolidates Vår Energi's profit as an equity-accounted investment.

Also, Eni divested exploration permits in Kenya, Morocco, and Mozambique to Qatar Petroleum and 20% interest in the Merakes discovery to Neptune. At the same time, it acquired new exploration areas in Algeria, Bahrain, and Cyprus, to name a few.

Next, the ramping up giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt, the company's boon, remains the primary production and revenue driver. At the same time, during the first nine months of the year, Eni brought on stream a few other oil and gas fields. Among them were the Area 1 offshore Mexico, the Baltim SW gas project in Egypt and Equinor-operated Trestakk offshore Norway, which has been on stream since July 2019. The production of the latter is expected to last for around twelve years. With new producing assets, the company's output jumped 5% compared to 3Q18 (excluding price and portfolio effects) and reached 1,888 kboepd.

The Trestakk field illustration. Source: Equinor

Besides, Eni continues to invest in renewable energy to keep pace with the long-term global energy transition and improve the ESG score. For instance, the firm acquired two construction-ready solar photovoltaic projects in the Northern Territory of Australia and began construction of Badamsha wind farm in Kazakhstan and Katherine photovoltaic plant in Australia, to name a few. By now, the impact of renewable energy assets on its revenue and cash flow is immaterial, but that might change by the late 2020s.

Ultimately, Eni again confirmed its reputation as a successful wildcatter. During the first nine months of the year, the supermajor discovered ~650 mmboe of resources. Discoveries, like in Block 15/06 offshore Angola, inspire confidence that long-term production growth is secure.

Figures in greater detail

Exploration & Production segment is still Eni's principal bulwark, and there has been no change since 2Q19. Its lackluster performance in 9M19 is not coincidental, as the swings of the trade war took a toll on the oil benchmarks. Compared to 3Q18, Brent price plummeted 14% in euros and 18% in dollars, while PSV, a gas price benchmark, dipped 53%. So, Eni's fundamentals were expectedly distressed. 9M19 net sales plummeted 8%, while 9M19 adjusted operating profit of the segment dropped 17%. However, if we remove the impact of IFRS 16, the loss of control over Eni Norge (as a consequence of the creation of the JV), the adjusted operating profit of the E&P division has even improved on the back of production jump and increased 7%.

Other segments - Gas & Power and Refining & Marketing and Chemicals - have also been under pressure. Net sales of G&P dipped 19% compared to 3Q18, while R&M and Chemicals net revenue dropped 8%. 9M19 total revenue crept lower and fell 3.9%, increasing pressure on the group's gross and EBIT margins; the latter was additionally hammered by jumped DD&A on the back of higher production and impairment. After consolidated adjustments, total revenue decreased by 4% compared to 9M18 and equaled €54,585 million.

Both adjusted and IFRS consolidated net profit decreased dramatically compared to the previous year (e.g., 9M19 IFRS EPS fell 44%), which is not an inspiring result, but focus solely on sales and EPS is somewhat sophomoric; to make rational conclusions, we should also examine free cash flow. Eni reported the 9M19 free cash flow of negative €296 million, but this number included inorganic investments, principally related to the acquisition of the 20% interest in ADNOC Refining. Before these items, the group showed free cash flow to equity of €2,523 million (net CFFO minus capex). While the cash flow stayed quite resilient despite the unfriendly environment, Eni's dividend and buyback plans were safely covered. As a reminder, the stock yields ~6.13%.

A brief relative valuation

Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP (BP), Total SA (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) have not presented Q3 FY19 results yet, so I will update a detailed comparison later.

However, one of Eni's peers, Equinor (EQNR), posted its earnings a few days ago. So, its P/CFO based on updated figures is now 3.9x, Eni's ratio is 3.89x, while all other peers trade at a premium to them.

Despite the apparent mispricing of Eni's equity, the market has not realized its value yet; in this sense, E is one of the typical examples of a misunderstood value stock.

Conclusion

Eni demonstrated the ability to adapt to unfavorable oil market environment and remain organic FCF positive despite a sharp drop in Brent price. The inability to meet analysts' expectations on EPS and revenue is somewhat worrisome, but positive developments surely outweigh the negatives. I reiterate my long-term bullish outlook, while I also should remind that, in the short term, the share price might be volatile and sensitive to the trade war news and oscillations of Brent.

