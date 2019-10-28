Lumentum: Successfully Flying Through Tariff Headwinds

The stock is still exposed to "trade-by-tweet" headline risks, but I am a buyer if Lumentum drops to ~$48, and back the truck up at $45.

With products in 3D sensing for smartphones and exposure to the growing cloud and 5-G wireless markets, the company is perfectly positioned for the future.

High-tech component and systems provider Lumentum (LITE) stock has been all over the chart. Over the past 12 months, the stock has been pushed around by concerns over its status as a supplier to both Apple (AAPL) and Huawei - the latter being a casualty (but still on life-support) of the US/China trade war. The 1-year chart below shows that the stock's violent dips are typically followed by slow and steady recoveries:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

My followers know I got into LITE back in January around $44-45 after what I considered an irrational sell-off following the November 2018 news about Apple (see "Why I Bought Some LITE Today") and the December tech-sector sell-off. I halved my position around $62 in April at what I considered a "too far, too fast" rally (see "Lumentum: Why I Sold Half"). I subsequently sold my entire stake and am no longer in the stock.

So, what to do now? Well, Q1 FY2020 earnings are coming out before the market opens on Thursday, and the stock has been quite strong lately - including a nice pop on Friday (+$1.48 2.7%). That puts the stock about where it was one year ago.

Huawei

On the last conference call (Q4 2019), management commented on the Huawei situation:

On May 20, we indicated we had stopped shipping to Huawei in response to their addition to the entity list and to become compliant with U.S. Department of Commerce for requirements.



Subsequently, we completed a detailed analysis of the products we supply to Huawei and determined that certain products were not subject to export administration regulations. We resumed shipments of these products late in the quarter after putting in place new business processes to ensure compliance with government requirements on an ongoing basis. We intend to fully comply with U.S. Department of Commerce requirements.



Sales to Huawei were down 25% sequentially in the fourth quarter as a result of these actions. Looking to the first quarter, we expect sales to Huawei to be flat to down sequentially...

So, the outlook for Huawei sales is "flat to down" for Q1 as compared to Q4. We also know that LITE management said telecom revenue in Q4 declined 6% sequentially due to lower shipments to Huawei. Yet, that was partially offset by sales growth in other customers. And despite the geopolitical disruption during Q4, LITE achieved record ROADM revenue, as the company was able to partially offset lost Huawei ROADM revenue through sales to other customers after redirecting manufacturing capacity to them late in the quarter.

(Source: Apple website)

Apple

Apple is on a roll with its new iPhone 11 Pro - which is pictured above with the now iconic triple camera look. On October 1, CEO Tim Cook said iPhone 11 sales were off to a "very strong start". That comment was quickly followed by reports that Apple raised production by 8 million units to satisfy strong demand. This put "pep in the step" of the technology sector, and likely at least tangentially assisted the current rally in LITE shares.

Going forward - and more exciting for Lumentum - is "MacRumors" that a couple of Apple's 2020 iPhones will sport 3D sensing rear camera setups with time-of-flight ("ToF") camera lenses. A ToF camera system provides a 3D map of surroundings by measuring the time it takes for a laser (or LED) to bounce off of objects in a room. The MacRumors piece goes on to say:

We predict that three new 2H20 iPhone models will all be equipped with front Face ID, and two of the new models will provide rear ToF. We estimate that shipments of iPhone models equipped with front and rear VCSEL (front structure light and rear ToF) will be 45mn units in 2020.

3D sensing and VCSELs are right up LITE's alley. And 45 million units is a big number... not to mention front-and-rear means infers 90 million VCSEL systems in total. Now, I don't know that either Apple or Huawei will be sourcing related VCSELs components and/or 3D sensing systems from Lumentum, but my bet is that they will be - if nothing else, as a second source. Even if not, smartphone competitors will have to compete with similar systems. No wonder CEO and President Alan Lowe replied to a question about VCSELs on the Q4 con call as follows:

... but I think calendar 2020 is going to be a very solid year for us in 3D sensing, because more content per phone and new devices that would go into - handset or mobile device.

(Source: Q4 FY2019 Presentation)

This is likely one reason company management is bullish about this business segment. Note, Q4 revenue for the Industrial and Commercial segment (which includes 3D sensing) was up 14%, and this was the only segment showing revenue growth in the quarter (see above graphic). Also, revenue growth in was larger than LITE's prior guidance for both industrial diodes and 3D sensing lasers. For 3D sensing, the company started ramping up deliveries to customers during Q4 and expects unit growth to exceed price declines, as 3D sensing is expected to be incorporated into a higher percentage of end-customer models, while supply chain inventory levels appear to be more normalized as compared to last year.

As a result, LITE expects 3D sensing revenue in the first half of FY2020 be slightly up from the first half of FY2019. The company continues to make good progress on 3D sensing customers worldwide, including in world-facing applications. Media reviews for consumer and media world-facing enabled smartphones are favorable, and that has caused customers’ product roadmaps to more broadly incorporate 3D sensing, 3D depth sensing for photography and augmented and virtual reality applications.

Based on its own customer activity, management commentary supports the MacRumors mentioned earlier: i.e., major smartphone manufacturers will introduce products with new world-facing capabilities in calendar 2020. That, combined with increased customer demand for 5G smartphones, should drive a significant increase in the 3D sensing market in calendar 2020 and 2021. LITE is very well-positioned to pounce on this growth opportunity.

(Source: Q4 FY2019 Presentation)

Summary and Conclusion

LITE could earn $4.50/share in FY2020. Put a P/E of 15x on that and you've got a $67.50 stock. The stock closed Friday at $56.35 - which indicates a potential 20% gain over the coming year. Of course, the P/E of 15x is a subjective valuation metric, but one that is rational given the forward sequential guidance shown in the above graphic.

However, the potential gain doesn't seem large enough to overcome the potential risks. Those include "trade-by-tweet" headline risk, the loss or reduction in sales to large customers, and potential for slower-than-expected growth in the electronics markets due to a slowing global economy. Upside risks include faster adoption of 3D sensing and 5G handsets and a favorable resolution to the US/China trade war.

Given more clarity on trade and global economic growth, as well a likely upswing in LITE's growth rate in H2 2020, the 15x multiple could easily expand to 20x.

But for now, the markets are approaching all-time highs. The technology sector seems to have gotten a big boost from recent Q3 earnings reports. While Lumentum is a good company with great products, I'm waiting for a correction to take shares back down under $50. I be a big buyer at $45 as long as it was not due to company-specific headlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.