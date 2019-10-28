Has Reefer Madness Finally Sought Therapy

The Canadian recreational market which has annualized sales at ~$1 Billion has not had the robust growth as its counterparts south of the border.

Introduction

Previous to the last 6 months those that were in the "bull camp" as far as the cannabis industry is concerned, and who had allocated their investments accordingly, are as of this writing doing everything they can to hold down their lunch as they've watched their P&L take a tumble, while many of those that were in the "bear camp" and allocated their investments accordingly are currently enjoying champagne on a yacht.

Fortunately for me, I was more in the latter mentioned camp, although my position wasn't substantial enough to afford me the privilege of champagne on a yacht. However, it is not the purpose of this article for me to brag as I have written many short theses this year on the "irrational exuberance" of the cannabis industry in Canada, but more to delve into how we got here and is now the time to invest in the Cannabis industry now that valuations have come closer to earth.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

As we can see below, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) has fallen ~55% since its high of $18/share in April 2019. Despite having more than 45 holdings, the top 5 companies accounted for more than 50% of its NAV and currently more than 46%. Since my article titled Cannabis Company Profits Up In Smoke, the market value of 3 of the top 5 holdings, including Cronos Group Inc. (OTC:CRON), Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC:ACB), all fell a minimum of 30% and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 18%.

Data by YCharts

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS Ticker Weight January 2019 Weight October 2019 Price January 2019 Price October 2019 % change from 01/15/2019 TILRAY INC. (TLRY) 10.64% 7.28% $80 $65.93 -18% CANOPY GROWTH CORP. (CGC) 10.32% 10.30% $44.5 $28.53 -36% AURORA CANNABIS INC. (ACB) 9.88% 9.27% $7.17 $4.99 -30% CRONOS GROUP INC. (CRON) 9.83% 10.34% $17.11 $11.69 13% SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE. (SMG) 9.55% 6.71% $65.93 $98.13 49% Total 50.22% 46.15%

Source: Author's Tables, Company Filings

The Reason For The Decline

The popularity of recreational legalization at the state level in the U.S. certainly had investors hyped on these Canadian companies. For example, in Colorado it took less than 3 years for recreational cannabis to become a $1-billion dollar annual market and has only one-sixth of the population of Canada.

Source: Colorado Department of Revenue

The state of Oregon did almost $400 million of recreational sales in its first 12 months after legalization and has only a tenth of Canada's population.

Source: 2019 Recreational Marijuana Supply and Demand Legislative Report

In California, statistics are more lacking but Benzinga claims there were $1.2 billion in recreational sales in California in 2018. The market is expected to reach over $6 billion by 2024. The state of California has a comparable population to the country of Canada.

Although data is only available until July 2019 for cannabis sales in Canada since legalization in October 2018, there have been 65 thousand kg sold in dried flowers and 33 thousand liters of oil in the recreational cannabis market in Canada. As 1 gram tends to produce 8ml of oil, 69 thousand kg in dried flowers were sold and assuming a weighted average sale price of $12/gram, that would put annualized sales at ~$1 billion. Granted, recreational sales were very slow the first six months following legalization and have since picked up.

Source: Health Canada

The medicinal market has recorded sales of an additional 24 grams since October 2018 by Canadian cannabis producers, although this market tends to shrink as recreational cannabis gains traction as it becomes a cheaper substitute. However, recreational and medicinal have a combined annualized market value of $1.4 billion assuming $12/gram for either one. I displayed the below table in my article Canopy Growth Corporation: A DCF Based On Industry Growth Projections, which are updated implied annual growth rates to reach the respected market valuations.

In hindsight, BDS and New Frontier had the least optimistic expectations, as BDS Analytics actually notes in their study that the high demand and low available supply have dampened the Canadian recreational market over the past several months and are unlikely to fade anytime soon. The Deloitte, CIBC, and Brightfield studies seem like a total fart in a wind storm at this point.

Given the population of Canada relative to the states of Colorado and Oregon, the market has definitely not been as robust as those that have been more bullish on this industry would have expected.

Market participants in Colorado and Oregon have been mainly small, private enterprises, and not large crown corporations like in Canada. These small, nimble dispensaries can increase purchase orders rapidly and fill growing demand. In Canada, provincial entities do not have the same flexibility to increase their purchases as efficiently as their neighbours to the south. Furthermore, in the wake of legalization, Canadian licensed producers are not able to meet the overall demand in the market due to lags in the production capacity availability. Canada has lacked the retail distribution, notably in Ontario and British Columbia, as well as a complex supply chain, low availability of “non-flower” products and an increasingly active illicit market that continues to flourish in the country.

Current Valuations and Outlook

15-Jan-19 25-Oct-19 HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS Ticker P/S Market Capitalization (billions) P/S Market Capitalization (billions) TILRAY INC. TLRY 212x $8.9 24x $2.3 CANOPY GROWTH CORP. CGC 95x $16.9 30x $7.6 AURORA CANNABIS INC. ACB 54x $10.5 20x $5.21 CRONOS GROUP INC. CRON 244x $3.1 151x $3.0 APHRIA INC. (OTC:APHA) 37x $1.9 8x $1.4 HEXO CORP. (OTC:HEXO) 109x $1.2 18x $0.6 Total $42.5 $20.1

Figures in U.S. and assuming $1.35 CAD/USD

Although the valuations of the "big 6" Canadian companies that account for 49% of the valuation of HMLSF have fallen closer to earth, they all still seem high given their growth prospects. The combined market capitalization of these 6 holdings is far greater than that of even the most optimistic forecasts for the future market value of the Canadian cannabis market; in fact, the top two (CGC and ACB) are higher. I have not changed my views which I have mentioned in previous articles that recreational cannabis will not be readily exported across international borders in the near future, which I believe would be required to justify these valuations.

Therefore, I still don't believe HMLSF is the most optimal way to obtain exposure to the Canada and U.S. cannabis markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.