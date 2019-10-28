Johnson & Johnson: The Inconsistent Matter Of Management, The Credo, And The Talc Problem

J&J suffers from multiple legal cases involving a range of products. But those involving Baby Powder remain the most disconcerting because they attack a pillar of their existence – credibility.

J&J has an established set of values known as "Our Credo” to guide its actions and decisions. Yet, it seems management does not consistently act with the credo in mind.

Grounding for the Article

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a dividend aristocrat and will continue to be. It will also continue to reside on the Fortune best companies list and will deliver positive financial results, in no small part because it sells a diversified set of products the sum of which reduce exposure during economic downturns within any one industry or product market; thus limiting risks from adverse external events – like problems with drug approvals, drug costs, consumer sentiment, or, seemingly, Baby Powder.

Still, as any fan of a sports team knows, you can like the team but not some players, the coaches, or how they might be performing – even if they are winning. In fact, one can be critical and remain a fan; while still hoping for a new coach, some different players, or better performance. Hey, the Chicago Cubs fired their manager Joe Maddon, after another winning season and three years after winning the team’s first World’s Series in over one hundred years!

As has long been recognized in baseball and in business – management matters. In business it is a distinctive characteristic that reflects the manner in which a company is able to meet the challenges of the day; which accurately infers there is a situational aspect to management and to its list of strengths and weaknesses that determine its ability to effectively respond to external challenges (opportunities or threats) in the competitive marketplace.

Such as it is with J&J.

In fact, if doing a mini-SWOT analysis of J&J, while commending the many opportunities they have taken advantage of, it remains the threats they face have not been met as effectively as one might expect; unless you count agreeing to a court approved settlement for their part in the opioid abuse scandal. On that point…

“Johnson & Johnson says it has set aside $4 billion for its share of a proposed multistate agreement to settle opioid litigation, a step that forced it to slash its recently reported financial results. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday, J&J said the charge cuts third-quarter net income from $4.8 billion to $1.8 billion, or from $1.81 to 66 cents per share. Its net income for 2019's first nine months shrank from $14.2 billion to $11.1 billion, or from $5.28 to $4.13 per share.”

But that settlement belies the breadth of the litigious issues the company faces. According to J&J's latest 10-Q Note 11 (pp. 30-31), the most significant of its outstanding product liability claims include: DePuy ASR™ XL Acetabular System and DePuy ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System; the PINNACLE ® Acetabular Cup System; pelvic meshes; RISPERDAL ®; XARELTO ®; body powders containing talc, primarily JOHNSONS ® Baby Powder; INVOKANA ® ; and ETHICON PHYSIOMESH ® Flexible Composite Mesh. As of June 30, 2019 , in the United States there were approximately 1,500 plaintiffs with direct claims in pending lawsuits regarding injuries allegedly due to the DePuy ASR™ XL Acetabular System and DePuy ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System; 10,500 with respect to the PINNACLE ® Acetabular Cup System; 24,800 with respect to pelvic meshes; 13,400 with respect to RISPERDAL ®; 31,700 with respect to XARELTO ®; 15,500 with respect to body powders containing talc; 1,000 with respect to INVOKANA ®; and 2,900 with respect to ETHICON PHYSIOMESH ® Flexible Composite Mesh.

J&J has been under pressure this year, widely underperforming the S&P healthcare sector, as the company faces tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging deceptive marketing and harm from side effects caused by its products. While mistakes and underperformance can occur, deception is nothing less than management malpractice and a clear violation of the J&J credo. In truth, deceptive marketing is a violation of business ethics that no company or management should tolerate.

While the many issues facing J&J are notable and clearly reflect on management, each has its own set of problems and to draw them into a single argument might conflate or confuse the discussion. So, it may be best to narrow the focus of this article and its critique of J&J to one issue that reflects on management actions that defy their credo and the consumer they claim to cherish. That issue is the Baby Powder/talc problem.

A Little History about Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson began selling Baby Powder more than 100 years ago, when it introduced the product made of 99.8 percent talc, with the other 0.2 percent a mix of fragrant oils. Baby Powder was originally sold in a metal tin with the Johnson & Johnson name and labeled “for toilet and nursery.”

A foundational product, J&J has said that in blind tests the scent of Baby Powder is recognized more often than that of chocolate, coconut, or mothballs (interestingly, J&J now has a label warning against the inhalation of Baby Powder). From the early 1900s, J&J tried to persuade women to use the powder on themselves, too. Ads in 1913 included the tag line, “Best for Baby, Best for You.” By 1965, ads featured a woman sprinkling talc on her bare shoulder with no baby is in sight and with a great tag line – “Want to feel cool, smooth and dry? It’s as easy as taking powder from a baby.”

Two decades later, the company told the New York Times Magazine that 70 percent of its Baby Powder was used by adults. Sales of J&J’s talcum powder products came to about $374 Million in 2014, the same year its baby care product revenues hit their peak of $2.3 Billion. For a $70 Billion company ($81 Billion now), one that makes most of its money selling medical devices and drugs, baby care (including Baby Powder) seems a relatively small revenue category. But that fails to recognize that Baby Powder and band-aids preceded their drug and device business and, as such, were essential to establishing the reputation and credibility of the company from the early days.

In fact, the company began in 1886 with the goal of manufacturing the first mass-produced antiseptic surgical dressings and sutures. In 1894, J&J’s iconic baby business kicked off with Maternity Kits, first-of-their-kind parcels filled with antiseptic soap, sterile medical supplies and other products to help make at-home childbirth safer and more hygienic than it was at the time. Baby Powder followed and with it a baby division worth some $2 billion that includes baby oil and baby shampoo. It has been said that Baby Powder’s value to the company extends well beyond sales and any question of its impurity is a distinct and major threat to the company’s reputation and an assault on its credo, which was developed in 1943 by General Robert Wood Johnson, the third president of the company. General Johnson crafted the first iteration of Our Credo—the document that publicly spelled out the values that guided Johnson & Johnson in making any decision relating to either the business, the well-being of its employees, or the people it serves. Although the credo has evolved over the years, its spirit and focus has remained unchanged.

In 1961, with the acquisition of Janssen, J&J entered pharmaceuticals in a big way. Then, in 1998, J&J entered the medical device industry with the acquisition of DePuy, followed by the acquisition of Synthes in 2012; which led to the formation of DePuy Synthes, a medical device company that offers cutting-edge solutions for patients in need of help with joint replacements, spinal care and more.

So, while they have become the highly diversified company of today that includes very profitable prescription and over-the-counter drugs as well as medical devices, J&J’s roots harken back to its “mom & baby” care lineage and management would do well to recognize that any threat to that “franchise” is an existential threat (sorry, I know it is an overused term but it fits in every sense).

The Genesis of Baby Powder’s Problem

The odds of a woman in the US falling ill with ovarian cancer are 1 in 70. Talc use is associated with worse odds, 1 in 53, according to those epidemiological studies. Ovarian cancer is among the most-deadly cancers. Some 20,000 women are diagnosed each year, often after the disease has spread. The symptoms are easily dismissed as menstrual or abdominal discomfort. There’s no regular screening for ovarian cancer, no known causes, only risk factors, and some research suggests the malignancy may begin outside the ovaries at the end of the fallopian tubes. More than 14,000 women die from the disease every year.

Forty-five years ago, British researchers analyzed 13 ovarian tumors and found talc particles “deeply embedded” in ten. The study, published in 1971, was the first to raise the possibility that talcum powder could pose a risk. In 1982 a study in the journal Cancer by Daniel Cramer, an epidemiologist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, showed the first statistical link between genital talc use and ovarian cancer. Soon after, Cramer received a call from Bruce Semple, an executive at J&J. The two met in Boston. “Dr. Semple spent his time trying to convince me that talc use was a harmless habit, while I spent my time trying to persuade him to consider the possibility that my study could be correct and that women should be advised of this potential risk of talc,” Cramer, a paid expert and witness for the plaintiffs, said in a 2011 court filing. “I don’t think this was a question of money,” he says now. “I think it was pride of ownership. Baby Powder is a signature product for J&J.”

Baby Powder is considered a cosmetic, which doesn’t need to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration under the 1938 Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. But it is worth noting that J&J does have a warning on Baby Powder, cautioning against inhalation. And the label notes that the powder is for external use only. Under pressure from consumers, activists, and California safety regulations, J&J has removed triclosan, formaldehyde, and other so-called chemicals of concern from its baby products in the past few years.

In 2013, Samantha Lucas, a J&J spokeswoman, explained the shift to Scientific American: “We’ve been replying with evidence of the science that ensures safety. Now we have to go beyond science and be responsive to our consumers, because it’s really about their peace of mind.”

If consumer peace of mind really matters and J&J applies this to Baby Powder, it has an alternative to talc: It already sells Baby Powder made from cornstarch for about the same price. No study shows that cornstarch poses any potential health risks; the American Cancer Society has been suggesting since 1999 that women consider cornstarch-based powders if they want to use genital powder. Some of J&J’s competitors, including Gold Bond, California Baby, and Burt’s Bees, sell powder made of cornstarch only. But J&J’s Baby Powder retains talc, while more than 20 epidemiological studies have found that long-term perineal talc use increases the risk of ovarian cancer by about 33 percent.

Again, seeking to avoid blame, J&J and Imerys, the talc supplier, argue that the statistical associations between use of the powder and ovarian cancer are limited, weak, and based on unreliable data. They say a causal link isn’t biologically plausible, because there’s no proof that talc particles can move up through the reproductive tract or that, once they arrive, they could cause cancer. And if there’s no causal connection, they say there’s no reason to add a warning to Baby Powder. As J&J indicated, “There are statistical correlations. You can always calculate correlations,” says Joshua Muscat, a professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine who serves as an expert consultant to J&J. “However, there hasn’t been a single scientific body that has considered talc to be a causal agent. Many don’t even consider talc to be a risk factor.”

Still, the litigation facing J&J’s Baby Powder largely concerns the matter of asbestos and the absence of scientific evidence that there is any “safe” level of exposure to asbestos.

Because the science is limited and ambiguous, many of the researchers involved say more study is necessary. But the science is not on trial; Johnson & Johnson is and will be. “You don’t win with jurors on science. They don’t understand science, statistics, the design of studies,” says Erik Gordon, a professor at the School of Business and School of Law at the University of Michigan. “They do understand there was some evidence of a connection between talc and cancer, and J&J didn’t tell customers about it.”

Then there is the Reuters article…

The earliest mentions of tainted J&J talc that Reuters found come from 1957 and 1958 reports by a consulting lab. They describe contaminants in talc from J&J’s Italian supplier as fibrous and “acicular,” or needle-like, tremolite. That’s one of the six minerals that in their naturally occurring fibrous form are classified as asbestos.

The article also mentions that, at various times from then into the early 2000s, reports by scientists at J&J, outside labs and J&J’s supplier yielded similar findings. The reports identify contaminants in talc and finished powder products as asbestos or describe them in terms typically applied to asbestos, such as “fiberform” and “rods.”

The World Health Organization and other authorities recognize no safe level of exposure to asbestos. While most people exposed never develop cancer, for some even small amounts of asbestos are enough to trigger the disease years later. Just how small hasn’t been established. Many plaintiffs allege that the amounts they inhaled when they dusted themselves with tainted talcum powder were enough to cause the harm and J&J knew there was a problem.

In the 1990s, a toxicologist named Alfred Wehner worked as an outside consultant for J&J. His official role was to help evaluate the research on ovarian cancer and talc and advise the company on its response. Wehner was on J&J’s side, but he was concerned that a cosmetics trade group (partly funded by J&J) was mischaracterizing the scientific case for talc. “A true friend is not he who beguiles you with flattery but he who discloses to you your mistakes before your enemies discover them,” Wehner began a 1997 letter to Michael Chudkowski, J&J’s manager of preclinical toxicology. Wehner described statements on talc research from the group as inept, misleading, and outright false. Referring to a statement a few years earlier, he wrote: “At the time there had been about 9 studies (more now) published in the open literature that did show a statistically significant association between hygienic talc use and ovarian cancer. Anybody who denies these risks with the talc industry will be perceived by the public like it perceives the cigarette industry: denying the obvious in the face of all evidence to the contrary.”

In 2000 scientists with the National Toxicology Program, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, voted 13-2 to list talc, used perineally, as a possible human carcinogen, according to plaintiff’s lawyers, but J&J along with some other companies persuaded the NTP to defer an official decision on the status of talc.

Yet, amidst all the concerns, Imerys (J&J’s supplier) added a warning on the safety data sheet it included with the 2,000-pound bags of talc it delivers to J&J: “Perineal use of the powder is a possible risk factor for ovarian cancer.”

In 2006, the IARC, the WHO cancer agency, declared that perineal use of cosmetic-grade talc was possibly carcinogenic. It cited “a modest, but unusually consistent, excess in risk” but also noted that bias in the studies couldn’t be ruled out. Publicly, Imerys and J&J tried to diminish the significance of the designation by noting that red meat and coffee were also included in this group of possible carcinogens. Then in 2015, IARC upgraded its classification of talc's carcinogenic probability in light of consistent research study patterns leaning toward a correlation between the substance and ovarian cancer.

With the increasing number of plaintiffs, J&J wants a federal judge to take over the baby-powder lawsuits it faces instead of allowing the cases to be heard by state-court juries, where the company has a mixed record. One action the company seeks is to invoke legal protections available to its bankrupt talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. to collect suits accusing its Baby Powder of causing asbestos-related cancers before a single judge in Delaware. Imerys sought Chapter 11protection in bankruptcy court there in February after being swamped by its own talc suits.

As if it did not have enough legal concerns about its Baby Powder, on October 18, 2019, Johnson & Johnson said it was recalling around 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder in the United States after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online. The article said this move marks the first time the company has recalled its Baby Powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time US regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in J&J Baby Powder. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to mesothelioma. The voluntary recall is limited to one lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder produced and shipped in the United States in 2018, the company said. J&J in a news release said that testing by the FDA as recently as a month ago found no asbestos in their talc.

Amidst the concern, J&J said the FDA test indicated the presence of no greater than 0.00002% of chrysotile asbestos in the tested sample. However, while a seemingly small amount, once again it remains that there is no scientific evidence has identified a safe level of exposure. So, J&J arguing against statistical correlations or the lack of causal evidence matters little when there is no evidence of any safe exposure level to asbestos.

In fairness, J&J said it was too early to confirm whether cross-contamination of the sample had caused a false positive, whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal, or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment. It added that it could not confirm whether the tested product was authentic or counterfeit. (As noted later in this article, the FDA took exception to their statement.)

While J&J continues to argue against liability in the Baby Powder cases and, while maintaining a concern for the health of its consumers and despite the potential for a simple fix, J&J remained steadfast that it had no intention of Baby Powder changing from talc to cornstarch.

The Deposition

“We unequivocally believe that our talc and our baby powder does not contain asbestos,” Gorsky testified in an Oct. 3 deposition in a case involving a retired Indiana college professor who alleges his cancer was caused by the Baby Powder he used for decades. The deposition has not been previously reported.

Gorsky, citing “thousands of tests and studies” to support his testimony, said: “I’m not aware of our baby powder or talc containing asbestos.”

That’s harder for him to say now. On October 16, 2019, just 13 days after his deposition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed J&J it had discovered asbestos, a known carcinogen, in a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder.

Shares dropped almost 6% on Friday, October 18th, after the recall was announced. The inquiries include a criminal grand jury investigation into how forthright J&J has been about the safety of its powders.

The FDA finding will make it much more difficult for Gorsky and the company to continue saying that they “believe” the talc powders are free from asbestos, said Elizabeth Burch, a product liability expert at the University of Georgia School of Law. She said the test result and recall lend credibility to what plaintiffs have been arguing in court for months. They also impugn the credibility of J&J.

In a written response to questions from Reuters on Monday, October 21st, J&J added that Gorsky had no knowledge of the FDA finding of asbestos at the time of his deposition. Well, that's a good thing because, if Gorsky had known, he would have been committing perjury; generally that's not really a good thing for a CEO to do.

What is odd is that the company said it had been notified on September 20th by the FDA that a sample of Baby Powder was tested and there was no finding of asbestos in the product. The timing is curious, as is the reason why, so soon thereafter, an apparently new test was completed. It is not the practice of the FDA to test every batch of drugs, let alone consumer products or with such frequency.

So, why is the FDA testing Baby Powder repeatedly?

In a brief conference call with analysts and journalists following the recall, J&J officials called the FDA test results “extremely unusual,” and suggested the sample may have been contaminated by an outside source or come from a counterfeit bottle. A few hours later, the FDA shot back with a defense of its laboratory analysis, saying it wasn’t aware of “any records pointing to counterfeit Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. market.”

Is J&J really trying to blame the black-market? Is J&J trying to shift blame to somebody, anybody – just not them? J&J should be worried, because in February 2019, the company acknowledged it had received subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for documents related to the Baby Powder contamination allegations.

Conclusions

J&J faces lawsuits from about 15,500 people in the US claiming that use of J&J’s Baby Powder and its other talc-containing products caused ovarian cancer and a rare cancer known as mesothelioma. Some of the lawsuits allege that asbestos in the talc products contributed to the cancer because asbestos is a known carcinogen.

Yet, J&J maintains that numerous tests over the past 40 years showed no asbestos in its Baby Powder and that its talc products are safe and don’t cause cancer. J&J has won some cases at trial but has lost some costly verdicts in other talc trials.

“Our talc comes from one of the cleanest mines in the world,” which tests have shown to be asbestos-free, Susan Nicholson, vice president of women’s health in J&J’s medical safety division, said on a conference call Friday.

Nonetheless, plaintiffs’ lawyers say that asbestos was present in J&J’s talcum powder in greater concentrations many decades ago and that the concentrations dissipated as J&J changed sources for the mining of talc, a mineral. Yet the lawyers say more recent tests, including by experts they have hired, have shown trace amounts in products made since the 1970s. J&J has disputed the validity of those tests.

Ted Meadows, an attorney with Beasley Allen in Alabama who has represented plaintiffs in several talcum-powder trials, said the recent FDA recall will strengthen his arguments at future trials. “It’s just confirmation of what we’ve been saying all along. It’s contra to what J&J has been telling the public and telling juries across the country.”

Without question, a federal regulatory body finding Baby Powder still on the market has asbestos in it will undermine J&J’s credibility, particularly as they have testified in court that its own tests have shown its talcum powder to be free of asbestos. The matter is made more problematic because FDA documents show that, in 1973, the FDA had found traces of asbestos in J&J’s Shower to Shower talc.

In fact, the Reuters investigation found that tests by J&J's own contract labs and others periodically found small amounts of asbestos in talc from mines that supplied the mineral for Baby Powder as recently as the early 2000s.

At best J&J failed to do their homework; which does not reflect well on management.

The recall “is a negative for J&J’s reputation and potentially strengthens the plaintiffs’ argument in the ongoing talc lawsuits,” Wells Fargo analysts said in a research note Friday. The action probably increases the chances that J&J will settle its talcum-powder litigation, SVB Leerink analysts said.

Of all the challenges facing J&J, the matter of asbestos in Baby Powder is the one that captures more of the public's mindshare because of the nature of the product’s consumer – “babies and mom’s” who are perceived by the public as trusting and vulnerable. Yet, how J&J has responded suggests recalcitrant and uncaring management. The exact opposite of what a trusting consumer expects from the company with an ethics credo etched in stone that sits in its corporate headquarters.

There are two very difficult things to accomplish in the world of business. The first is to make a good name for oneself, so as to appeal to consumers. The second is to consistently operate in such a manner as to retain that good name. A good name can only be attained by many actions, but it can be lost by one. Although a damaged reputation may be repaired over time, the world will always remember where the damage occurred and who caused it.

Yet, one wonders if management is tone deaf to the damage it has done and continues to do…

Right after the company lost more than $50 Billion in market value over two trading days following the Reuters scathing news report of December 17, 2018 about Baby Powder, J&J announced plans to repurchase $5 Billion in shares.

Then, in response to the Reuters article, J&J VP of global media relations, Ernie Knewitz, said, “Plaintiffs’ attorneys out for personal financial gain are distorting historical documents and intentionally creating confusion in the courtroom and in the media. This is all a calculated attempt to distract from the fact that thousands of independent tests prove our talc does not contain asbestos or cause cancer. Any suggestion that Johnson & Johnson knew or hid information about the safety of talc is false.”

And, in January 2019, when speaking to his biopharma colleagues in San Francisco, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said the pharma industry needs to watch itself on pricing; but only days later J&J rolled out dozens of price hikes.

This seems inconsistent to the credo, which says: “We must constantly strive to provide value, reduce our costs and maintain reasonable prices.”

The credo also says: "Everything the company does must be of high quality."

Is it too much to suggest this should include management's actions, statements, and decisions?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.