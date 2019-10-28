Halliburton: Mixed Q3 2019 Results, Neutral Outlook Maintained

On October 21, Halliburton Company (HAL) presented its results for the third quarter of FY19. The corporation failed to live up to analysts' revenue prognosis but managed to deliver a $0.34 GAAP quarterly EPS, in line with their expectations. Despite the same plethora of headwinds that the company had to address during the quarter that resulted in slipped revenue, EBIT, and profit compared to 3Q18, shares jumped ~8% after the announcement, as the firm assured that the cost-cutting program would continue, precisely like it was in July after the release of the 2Q19 results.

Later, the stock continued to climb higher and ended the week with a $20.48 price. Among the stimuli was the overall market bullishness, bolstered by the news related to the US-China trade negotiations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

3Q19 in greater detail - Disproportion between segments

Halliburton reported total quarterly revenue of $5,550 million, the lowest results since Q3 FY17. As a reminder, HAL publishes its sales in two segments: Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation. Interestingly, D&A showed decent performance, as its sales increased both compared to 9M19 and 3Q19. The company also provides details on sales in North America, Latin America, Europe/Africa/CIS, and the Middle East/Asia. The table clearly illustrates that the North American segment is the principal culprit of lower total revenue, as, for instance, Q3 sales in Europe/Africa/CIS have been the highest since at least Q1 FY17 and equaled $831 million. That is impressive, but its impact on the consolidated top line is not substantial, as North American revenue was 3.5x higher (it contributed 54% to the consolidated revenue). So, positive developments in other regions failed to offset the repercussions of the shale slowdown on HAL's LTM top line, which dropped 3.53%.

Obviously, the issues the corporation has to address are still precisely the same as they have been during the most part of this year. Shale slowdown still concerns the OFSE industry investors. Softening unconventional production growth in the Lower 48 and the frugality of E&P players have taken a toll on the top line of the OFSE companies, and HAL had not emerged unscathed. The bulk of upstream players grapple with such issues as negative FCF or unsatisfying ROCE and a growing debt burden, and it is unlikely that they will continue to expand capital budgets to propel production at all costs.

HAL's margins remained under apparent pressure, as LTM EBIT margin dropped to 9.16% compared to 11.39% in FY18, and the operating cash flow margin slipped to 9.2%, while it was 13.1% in 2018. The Board put much effort into protecting EPS and curtailed operating expenses (cut jobs, for instance) to offset the burden on margins. The firm slashed G&A expenses (they amounted to $168 million in 9M19 compared to $195 million a year ago), so it is clear HAL grapples for every dollar of net income. Yet, opex cuts are somewhat positive, but with no fundamental changes in its key markets (mostly the US shale, to be precise), HAL's operating performance will be mediocre.

What happened with FCF

I am not a huge fan of sophomoric EPS and revenue analysis, so, for a better understanding of the company's current state, let's assess a few metrics of much greater importance, like FCF and Return on Total Capital. As I mentioned above, the net CFFO margin slipped, but thankfully, HAL's cash flow was sufficient enough to cover quarterly capex. The firm also remained LTM FCF-positive. It is a good piece of news, especially because H1 FCFE was negative, and 1Q19 net CFFO was also below zero. Besides, the company's ROTC is currently standing at 6.54%, which is quite acceptable but unquestionably not stellar.

Relative valuation

Halliburton's closest peers are Schlumberger (SLB) and TechnipFMC (FTI). As a reminder, HAL has underperformed all its peers this year, while loss-making TechnipFMC has mostly performed better than the S&P 500, which looks decent, especially considering the mediocre returns of its peers. Yet, weak Q3 results spooked its investors, and the stock abruptly plunged immediately after the announcement. The profit miss again raised questions regarding the overall health of the OFSE industry.

A perplexing matter is that though both FTC and SLB are loss-making (mostly because of humongous impairments), the market has been more confident of their future.

Data by YCharts

EV/EBITDA, ROTC, EBITDA margin, and FCFF margin, which I use in conjunction to gain deeper insights, are presented in the chart below.

Source: Author's creation. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha Premium

In sum, SLB trades at a substantial premium to HAL, likely because of higher EBITDA and FCFF margins and a more versatile portfolio, which helps to offset the repercussions of tepid shale production dynamics. However, HAL does not look substantially undervalued.

Catalysts are under question

Here, I suppose it is worth outlining a few hypothetical catalysts that might spur Halliburton's share price and bolster valuation. Importantly, I reckon none of these stimuli are going to materialize in the medium term except for the US-China trade agreement.

As the North American segment is a drag on revenue because of flattening shale production and uncertainty regarding a turning point when producers will pour more dollars in drilling & completion again, the firm might radically recalibrate its business model, trim exposure to the Lower 48 and expand market share in the frontier areas where exploration and development are in full throttle. Yet, I consider this scenario has a probability of zero percent. The company will never sacrifice its bulwark even amid calmed shale growth and its repercussions. Other possible catalysts are the oil prices and clear signs that the bulk of US onshore players have regained capital flexibility to drill more and generate profits and cash flow without jeopardizing the balance sheet. However, I do not expect any oil rally in the near term that will be resilient and long enough to catalyze higher capital spending. The elimination of trade tensions will inevitably serve as a principal impetus for oil market bullishness, also propelling OFSE equities inclusive of HAL. Financial Times has recently reported that the US and China are close to "finalizing the deal," but it is impossible to predict if the trade war will end or not.

Final thoughts

HAL is a great company that invests in innovation and continuously adapts to the changing market environment. Yet, it is not enough. As the shale boom lost steam, investors are concerned regarding its top line and margins. The WTI rally is the primary catalyst that might revive HAL's bulls, but as global growth is decelerating, it's almost impossible in the near term, except for short-lived spikes like a one-day rally in September after the Houthis attacked the Saudi oil facilities - but they are coincidental and unpredictable in nature.

HAL is undoubtedly not expensive, but it also not a bargain. After all, an investment thesis built solely on valuation is not a perfect one. Without powerful catalysts, a stock might trade at ridiculously cheap multiples or even become cheaper. For instance, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has been trading at staggering P/E (it is ~1.7x now) for quite some time. So, I reckon that accumulating the stock above ~5.5x EV/EBITDA is far too risky now.

HAL bulls surely have their point, as the company remains profitable and FCF-positive despite the unfavorable environment. Also, one insider has recently purchased the stock at a $19.35 max price per share. They will at least be pleased to receive a dividend while waiting for their thesis to materialize. The yield is quite generous now, at ~3.5%, as the stock price has been battered. Still, there are no clear prospects for dividend increases, as in the current situation, boosting shareholder rewards in order to artificially improve investor sentiment destroyed by the shale slowdown is nearly the most unreasonable step to take.

In sum, due to the lack of clear catalysts and anticipated 2019 EPS drop, I reiterate the "Hold" rating that I gave to the stock in the previous article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.