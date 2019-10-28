Eni: The Growth Story Continues To Play Out

On Friday, October 25, 2019, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top line or the bottom line. However, a closer look at the actual earnings report reveals that there were certainly quite a few things to like here. In particular, the growth story that I have presented in several previous articles appears to be very much alive and well and it seems likely to continue going forward. As was the case with most other energy companies though, the current weakness in energy prices is serving as a major drag on the firm's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's third-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Eni brought in total revenues of €16.686 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 15.28% decline over the €19.695 billion that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of €1.861 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the €3.499 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Eni produced an average of 1.888 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current quarter. This was the highest level of production that the company has ever reported and represents a 4.71% increase over the 1.803 million barrels of oil equivalents that the company produced on average during the year-ago quarter.

The company added an average of 240,000 barrels of oil per day to its production in the first nine months of the year from new project start-ups and ramp-ups in Egypt, Libya, Ghana, Angola, Mexico, and Algeria. There are more projects expected to come online during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Eni reported a net income of €523 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a significant 65.79% decline over the €1.529 billion that it reported in the third quarter of 2018.

As has been or will likely be the case with many other large energy companies during this quarter, Eni's financial performance was broadly worse than what it reported in the year-ago quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that oil prices are lower than where they stood in the prior-year quarter. This started during the fourth quarter of 2018, when oil (along with pretty much everything else) saw its price plummet. While it has since seen some gains, it is still well below its third-quarter 2018 peak. In the most recent quarter, Eni realized an average price of $61.94 for each barrel of oil that it sold. This is clearly quite a bit below the $75.27 per barrel average that the company realized in the year-ago quarter. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a negative impact on revenues. After all, if the company brings in less money for each unit of product that it sells then it will bring in less money in aggregate, all else being equal. This reduction in money coming in then exerts a negative impact on all of the company's other financial figures, all else being equal.

In this case though, all else was not equal. As noted in the highlights, Eni achieved a record level of production during the quarter, driven by the start-ups that the company has seen this year. One of the most significant of these was the company's massive Zohr natural gas field in Egypt. I have discussed this project in a few past articles, most recently this one. This field was first brought online in late 2017, but Eni has been ramping up its production ever since. As of August 2019, the Zohr field was producing 2.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and the company intends to have this up to 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day by the end of the year. As this is a higher level of production than the field had in the year-ago quarter, it naturally boosted the company's production year over year and should continue to drive production growth in the fourth quarter of this year. The company also saw higher production year over year from fields in Libya, Angola, and Ghana, although none were as large as Zohr. In addition, over the past nine months, the company has started production at some of its various projects in Mexico, Egypt, and Algeria. As none of these fields were producing anything in the year-ago quarter, they also directly contributed to the production growth that we saw in the latest quarter.

The higher level of production that we saw during this quarter helped to offset some of the impact from lower oil and gas prices. The reason for this should be fairly obvious. While the company may have received less money for each unit of product that it sold, it also brought in more money from selling more product. Unfortunately though, the higher revenues from the higher production were not enough to completely offset the impact of the reduction in revenues caused by the lower energy prices. However, should we see energy prices improve in later quarters then the company should see its revenues increase by more than they would have in the absence of the additional production.

One of the most important jobs for an energy company with regards to the sustainability of its operations is discovering new sources of oil and natural gas. This is due to the fact that these companies operate in an extractive industry. They quite literally acquire their product by pulling it out of reservoirs in the ground that only contain a finite quantity of resources. Thus, if these companies do not keep discovering new sources of oil and natural gas, then they will eventually run out of oil and gas to sell. Fortunately, Eni has enjoyed considerable success at this so far this year and the third quarter was no exception to this. In various past articles, I discussed the company's recent successes in the venerable 15/06 Block in Angola. The company has seen three finds in this block so far this year and had two more last year, with the current estimates of the quantity of resources in place at about two billion barrels. That is enough to make this one of the most resource-rich provinces known worldwide. This is far from the only exploration success that the company has had in recent months, though. Here are just a few more discoveries that the company has made:

A natural gas and condensates discovery in the exploration permit Ken Bau, in offshore Block 114 in Vietnam,

A significant near-field discovery in the Niger Delta capable of producing three million cubic meters of gas and 3,000 barrels of condensates per day,

A natural gas and condensates discovery in the CTP-Block 4 offshore Ghana estimated to contain 550-650 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 18-20 million barrels of condensates,

Various oil and natural gas discoveries in the PL869 license in the Norwegian North Sea,

A gas discovery in the Nour exploration license in Egypt along with various smaller near-field discoveries in the country.

I will admit that I will be curious to see what Eni's reserve replacement ratio comes in at for this year and I do have rather high hopes for it. These discoveries should help ensure the longevity of Eni's operations and may also help the company grow over the medium-term as the company works to put them into production. Therefore, this exploration success that the company has been enjoying helps reinforce our convictions that the growth story here is alive and well.

While we are likely to see the Zohr field increase its production over the remainder of the year, management does not expect the company's overall production level to be much above third-quarter levels. In its outlook, the company is predicting a production plateau of 1.87 to 1.88 million barrels of oil equivalents per day over the remainder of the year, which is right about where the company's production sat in the third quarter. It will be interesting to see how this corresponds to its plans to keep ramping up its new fields. We may see maintenance activity or natural production declines offset much of this incremental new production. We could also be optimistic that the company will end up exceeding its production outlook. I personally prefer to err on the side of caution here and predict that production levels will end up being flat here.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for Eni that clearly shows the growth story that I have been presenting in various past articles playing out. Furthermore, we see many signs that this story has not yet reached its end yet and the company is well-positioned to continue this growth as we head into 2020. Overall then, the company might be worth considering for your investment portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.