Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Capex Collapse

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Homes Sales

The upward trajectory for new home sales remains intact with a 701,000 annualized rate in September, which is down slightly from the revised 706,000 rate in August. Sales are up 15.5% over the past year, and the three-month average of 691,000 is near expansion highs. The median price of a new home fell quite substantially by 7.9% last month, but that was because higher-priced homes didn’t sell as well as those priced under $400,000, which accounted for 35% of sales. That was up from 25% of sales the month before.

Existing Home Sales

Existing homes sales slipped 2.2% in September to a 5.38 million annualized rate, but the figure is up 3.9% over the past year.

The three-month average rose for the fourth consecutive month to 5.43 million. The median sale price has risen 5.9% over the past year to $272,100. A whopping 49% of the homes sold in September were on the market for less than a month, which shows the impact that low mortgage rates (under 4%) and a tight supply are having on sales.

PMI Composite Flash

After hitting a three-and-a-half-year low in August, Markit’s Composite PMI has staged a very modest recovery to 51.2, which is a three-month high. This rebound was led by the fastest rate of manufacturing production in six months, which runs counter to the ISM Manufacturing Index, showing contraction. Yet, new order growth is at the slowest rate since October 2009, led by the Service sector. As a result, backlogs remain weak and the rate of hiring has slowed substantially.

The bottom line is that we seeing some of the weakest economic conditions since this expansion began in 2009, and a recover seems conditioned on an end to the trade war and a pick-up in the global rate of economic growth. This reinforces my estimate for a rate of economic growth of 1.5% for 2019.

Durable Goods Orders

We went from bad to worse for durable goods, as orders fell 1.1% in September. When we exclude transportation (aircraft), the decline was a more modest 0.3%, but the real disappointment was in corporate spending.

Orders for non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, fell 0.5% in September, and the prior month was revised down from a decline of 0.2% to 0.6%. What happened to all that money from the corporate tax cut? The General Motors (GM) strike clearly had some impact, but we also saw declines in orders for fabricated metal products and computers.

The shipment of core capital goods fell 0.7% in September, and that is the figure used to calculate the nonresidential investment component of GDP for the third quarter. Given the 0.7% decline in July and no change in August, capital spending will be a significant detractor from the rate of economic growth in Q3.

Consumer Confidence

The University of Michigan’s index for consumer sentiment rose to 95.5 in October from 93.2 in September, which is still a healthy number reflecting reasonable income growth and a resilient labor market. There is little concern at this point about the trade war or the political uncertainty surrounding the impeachment inquiry. Unlike capital spending, consumer spending seems to be on track for continued growth.

Conclusion

The consumer continues to fuel the rate of economic growth in the US for now, offsetting the weakness we are seeing in capital spending. Yet, the consumer is not the tip of the spear when it comes to the economic cycle. If the decline in capital spending leads to a further deceleration in the rate of hiring, it will also impact that rate of wage growth. We may be seeing that already, as the peak in the rate of wage growth, as measured by average hourly earnings of all employees, was 3.4% back in February of this year. A reduction in the rate of real income growth, along with a slower rate of job creation, will lead to slower rates of real consumer spending growth. It is real consumer spending growth that accounts for more than two-thirds of our economic activity.

