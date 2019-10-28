MannKind: Donde Esta Brasil - What Brazil Delay Means

MannKind's (MNKD) investors were anticipating a Fall season which featured Afrezza sales growth, a $12.5 milestone payment from United Therapeutics (UTHR) for dry powder inhaled treprostinil, a possible second molecule selection from United Therapeutics, and a launch of Afrezza in Brazil. Thus far none of these things have come to fruition. From a financial standpoint, in the near term, the most important event would have been a launch of Afrezza in Brazil.

When MannKind recapitalized in early September, the move was met with enthusiasm. The company had successfully moved substantial debt out by a few years and inked a deal which could provide additional cash. Part of that deal established some covenants which the company must adhere to in order to access future cash and avoid an increase of 2 points on interest.

By the end of October, MannKind needed 12-month trailing net Afrezza revenue to be $24,000,000. At the end of November, that number needs to be $25,500,000. For 2019, the net Afrezza revenue must be at $27,000,000.

We know the Afrezza net revenue for Q1 and Q2. Those two quarters combined are $11,141,000. I estimate that Q3 Afrezza net revenue was $6,502,448. That would bring the total to $17,643,448 through 3 quarters. If we take the Afrezza net revenue of Q4 from last year ($5,734,000) to get 12 months of trailing revenue, we arrive at $23,377,000 in net Afrezza net revenue for the end of September vs. a requirement of $22,500,000. Things were okay ending Q3.

That being said, concerns arise beginning in October, and truly express themselves with November and December. The company needs to end October with trailing Afrezza net revenue at $24,000,000. That should be easy. The heart of the matter is with the weak Q1 here in 2019. Those numbers will come more and more into play as Q4 passes.

Essentially, this all would mean that Q4 of 2019 would need to deliver almost $9,400,000 in net revenue to reach the covenant requirement of $27,000,000 in Afrezza net revenue for the year. Getting $9,400,000 in Afrezza net revenue in just 13 weeks is no small task. It requires an average of $719,734 in Afrezza net revenue per week. Estimated Afrezza net revenues for the first 3 weeks of Q4 have been $600,000, $604,000, and $533,000, respectively. All are below the mark, and with major holidays waiting in the wings, it would appear pretty clear that US sales will not get the company to its covenants.

The bottom line is this. MannKind desperately needs net revenue from Brazil to make up the difference. With no launch from Brazil in October, it means that the partner in Brazil is not likely to order restocking Afrezza any time soon. Each week that passes without a launch means that the odds of hitting the sales covenant get longer and longer.

By my estimation, US sales of Afrezza will deliver about $25,000,000 in net revenue in 2019. That presents a covenant shortfall coming as early as November, and almost guarantees a shortfall in December. Did MannKind's Brazilian partner Biomm SA order enough Afrezza to make up the difference? That is the million dollar...or should I say...$2-million dollar question. In my opinion, Biomm SA, a cash strapped company in its own right, would be crazy to order massive amounts of product and absorb all of the risk.

What the street is now considering is that there is a covenant miss. What exactly does that mean for MannKind. First and foremost is that the company will see its interest on the debt increase by 2 points. Secondly, it will impact whether or not MidCap allows the additional $35,000,000 of tranche money to be drawn. This impacts the liquidity of MannKind. The possibility exists (though I do not feel MidCap would do this) that MidCap could call its loan. That could put MannKind in a real pickle, forcing the company to find a new loan with precious little shares to work with.

I have long stated that the MannKind warrant shares have toxic properties. At this moment, the MidCap financing could also possess some pretty toxic properties. These two overhangs weigh on this stock, and can even offset positive news.

There are two very important factors which MannKind's investors need to keep in mind. Until clarity on warrants and covenants is available, the street will heavily discount any positive news. MannKind is on the right path, but its tires are all low on air pressure. A flat tire could sideline matters with the proverbial financial freedom within sight.

MannKind remains a speculative play and a trader's stock. The equity is trading in ranges, and will have moments of upward runs. The issue is that the force of gravity (warrant and covenant overhang) will always be dragging things down until these matters are resolved. If MannKind can somehow hit the covenants, and finish the year with warrants expiring worthless, then there is potential to run. If the company finds itself sitting at the table with a stern MidCap, there could be a bit of ugliness in the cards. The typical trading range is $1.10 to $1.70. The extended range could see $1.90 and is purely related to whether the street allows the warrants to come into play to a point where the holder can short them and run the table. Stay tuned!

