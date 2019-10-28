Surgutneftegas: When It All Mixed Up

It grew by 9% and nobody knew why. Then it grew by another 8% and 7% and no one still has the slightest idea why this happens. Right, you guessed well, I'm talking about Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY, OTCPK:SGTZY). The dark horse of the Russian stock market continues to surprise investors with sudden price movements. However, in the absence of any reliable facts explaining this growth, I expect the rally to end pretty quickly. My fundamental view of the company hasn't changed since my last article and I think this is a great case that teaches to stay cold-blooded and avoid unnecessary information noise.

A Rorschach Test For Investors

Surgutneftegas' shares began to rise sharply in the afternoon on Wednesday, October 23. By the close of trading on Friday, October 25, the price per ordinary share rose from 36.41 to 46.58 rubles, or by 27.9% in three days, although there were no obvious reasons for such growth. Over-the-counter transactions were also made with Surgutneftegas shares: on October, 18, the volume was small - just 22.3 million rubles, but last Wednesday and Thursday it exceeded 1 billion rubles.

Source: TradingView

Analysts, brokers, investors rushed to come up with explanations for what was happening without any convincing grounds. In the urgent need to explain such growth some have suggested that insiders continue to buy shares backed up by information on future plans of the company to spare some of its cash to pay more dividends. Others discussed that Surgutneftegas will buy back shares from minority shareholders and leave the stock exchange, becoming a fully private company.

The news that Surgut intends to acquire a stake in Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) was announced on October, 25, by the "Oil and Gas Vertical" magazine, citing two sources on the stock market and a source from the government. According to them, Surgut is going to buy a stake of the largest co-owner and president of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov (owns about 27% of the company). Later, the Lukoil press service officially denied media reports about the alleged sale. A spokeswoman for Surgutneftegas declined to comment on the rumors.

Earlier, it became known that Sberbank’s analytical division, Sberbank CIB, had stopped analytical coverage of Surgutneftegas.

Source: Sberbank CIB

The press service of the bank reported that this is standard practice in the preparation of analytical reports. Usually, to avoid conflict of interest, an investment bank suspends coverage of the company if it prepares a transaction with its securities or participates in raising funds for it. Such news can also lead to speculations about the company.

After all the hype around Rion, it would seem that the spectacle is over. But as stocks continued to grow, a human brain, which couldn't stand the unknown, fills the void with fantasies. Everyone see insiders everywhere, and versions appear one after another.

Of course, there is still an option that Surgutneftegas will finally change the dividend policy soon and rain of cash will fall on the shareholders. Such a powerful influx of money into ordinary shares is probably because someone expects that ordinary shares will get as many dividends as prefs. But betting on this is the same as playing roulette. A Russian one.

Final Thoughts

So what's the moral of the story? Of all of the above, the only reliable information is that very large players who generated unusually high volumes were present at the exchange these days. Surgut is an ideal candidate for pumping and dumping, so don't feed your money to skilled market manipulators. This year, 100,000 new retail accounts are opened on the Moscow Exchange every month, and by the end of the year, the exchange is likely to reach more than 3 million individual investors. Such a mass can be manipulated quite easily given that most newcomers are inexperienced.

For disciplined investors, the best strategy is to keep calm and observe the situation from the outside, at least until there is reliable and confirmed information about what is happening with the company.

