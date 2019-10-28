State Of The SPY: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

This article doesn't make predictions, rather it is an objective view on hard data about the S&P 500 (SPY) and the economy. We can see good, bad, and ugly things in the current situation.

The Good

Technicals

SPY closed on Friday less than half a percent below its all-time highs in intraday and daily closing price.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which has led most of the rallies for a decade, broke out to daily and weekly closing highs.

Seasonality

The period of the year is favorable to a breakout. November and December are historically good months for stocks. Seasonal patterns don’t work every single year, but they have been a powerful anomaly since stock data exist (here is an old article written in 2013).

AAII sentiment

In this week’s AAII survey, bullish and neutral opinions are almost in equal weight (35.6% and 36.1%). Bulls are 2.4 percentage points below the historical average. The Nasdaq 100 hit an all-time high on Friday, but the crowd’s sentiment is far from euphoria. In the first half of October, the bull ratio fell far below 1 standard deviation under the mean two weeks in a row. According to AAII historical data, it was a contrarian clue pointing to an 84% probability of gain in the next 12 months and a median return about 14%. Of course, past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Unemployment

Looking at the unemployment rate for 70 years, I found its short-term trend may be one of the best market timing indicators among simple economic data. The last release of unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low at 3.5%. It still looks good for now.

Housing Starts

After breaking out to a 12-year high, Housing Starts fell back to their 3-year horizontal range.

Housing starts have been swinging between bullish and bearish for 3 years. The recent breakout is rather encouraging, even if it was not confirmed yet. Let’s see what happens in the next few months.

Real Retail and Food Sales

The last release is down from the all-time high of 9/13, but the bullish trend line looks safe for now.

Earnings of S&P 500 components

In the last complete earnings season (reporting Q2 results), 98.4% of S&P 500 companies published full earnings data. 73.6% of them beat EPS expectations. It is stable compared with Q1 (74%), better than 2018 Q4 (68%), but a bit down from 2018 Q2 (80%). The best sector in this regard is Information Technology (82% beats) and the worst one is Utilities (46% missed expectations).

The S&P 500 aggregate EPS for the trailing 12 months and projected for 2020 have gone a bit down since February. They send a mixed signal, but expectations are still slightly on the bullish side.

Aggregate EPS of SPY components

The Bad

Valuation

SPY components were overpriced by about 25% at the end of September based on my metrics. Overpricing should be between 27% and 29% now - I will publish a more precise update next week. It’s bad, but it was worse in October 2017, when I measured an overvaluation of 32% and the SPY was significantly lower. Despite high valuations, the equity risk premium looked favorable to stocks at the beginning of October, according to my SEP metric (simplified equity premium).

CAB

The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) is a leading indicator based on chemical activity published by the American Chemistry Council. It has been in a range since October 2018. My indicator based on it is slightly bearish for now.

Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping freight costs on several routes. Bulk shipping is in the early steps of the supply chain of many products, making BDI a potential leading indicator of global economic activity. It is very volatile due to variable demand and an inelastic offer in raw materials shipping. Academic research reports that BDI shows a correlation with returns in some commodities and stock markets.

3-year chart of the Baltic Dry Index

BDI was at a multi-year high entering September. My indicator based on it is now bearish due to a recent downtrend.

Short interest in S&P 500 components

The authors of this research show that the average short interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations. The average short interest in S&P 500 stocks is in a short-term uptrend:

3-year chart of the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, in percentage points

This is not good, but not ugly: the long-term trend is still bullish for stocks.

The Ugly

Treasury yield spread

The 10-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was marginally negative from 3/22 to 3/28/2019 for the first time since 2007, then from 5/23 to 10/11.

Coming back into positive territory in October doesn’t invalidate the signal. A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6-18 months, but the spread was always positive again when recessions started. Anyway, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy, and previous signals had larger negative spread moves. It looks like a possible recession predictor but a bad timer.

In the chart above, grey zones are recessions according to the NBER (indicator USREC in the St. Louis Fed online database).

