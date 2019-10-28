Assessing The Strength Of Coty's Balance Sheet

Coty Inc. (COTY), the beauty products maker, presently trades with a book multiple of 1.8 and a sales multiple of 1.0. Simply based on these numbers, this stock definitely looks cheap at present. We state this because the average valuations in the consumer defensive sector are much higher.

If we go to the weekly chart, we can see that both the 50- and 200- week moving averages continue to trend in a downward fashion despite the aggressive rally shares have experienced so far this year. This means the long-term trend is still downward, especially as shares at present are still trading well beneath their 2019 highs.

We like to research the balance sheet and particularly how it has been trending to see the financial condition of the company. Before entertaining any thought of investing in a stock, we need to know whether the company can pay its bills and how much liabilities it is carrying at any given time. Obviously, the more the equity is increasing at the company, the better this trend will positively influence the direction of Coty's share price. Therefore, let's go through Coty's numbers but more importantly how its key balance sheet line items have been trending of late.

The first place we start is the current assets section. Cash is listed as an asset in this section as well as other assets like inventory. Current assets are assets which can be converted back to cash within the next 12 months. In the latest June quarter, Coty's current assets came in at $3.27 billion. We also see that Coty's current assets have decreased by well over $600 million over the past 10 quarters. Let's see if the firm's liabilities are also following suit.

With respect to the firm's current liabilities, these are generally debts which must be paid within the next 12 months. These liabilities are invariably made up by the likes of interest payments on company debt as well as monies owed to the company's suppliers. At present, Coty's current liabilities come in at $3.47 billion. This number is up $340 million over the past 10 quarters.

Therefore, when we divide the liability number into the asset total, we get our current ratio which comes in at 0.94. Generally, we prefer to invest in companies with positive working capital which Coty currently does not have.

Many investors dismiss liquidity at their peril. We don't because we know that companies holding strong levels of working capital are usually more able to withstand a contraction in earnings or recession, for example.

Then we go to Coty's long-term assets and liabilities. Tangible assets such as plant and equipment as well as intangible assets make up this section. At present, this section comes in at $14.39 billion. Therefore, the value of Coty's assets (when we add current assets to the mix) at present comes in at $17.66 billion. On the liability side, Coty's long-term debt of $7.49 billion along with pension benefits are the principal long-term liabilities at the firm. Long-term liabilities come in at $9.14 billion. Total liabilities therefore come to $12.62 billion.

The total equity at the firm comes in at $5.04 billion, which is why we presently get a reported book multiple of just under 1.8. If we look more closely at the asset section, we can see that goodwill of $5.073 billion along with intangibles of $7.42 billion make up a whopping 71% of the firm's total assets. If we were to strip these intangibles from the firm's assets, Coty would actually have a negative net worth of $7.45 billion.

What is the takeaway here? The takeaway is that Coty may not be as cheap as it looks. True long-term value investors like to strip a company's intangibles from the asset section to get a better feel for how much value or equity is in the investment. This is not to say that Coty's intangible assets will not come good in the future, for they very well could. We have found that when tangible assets like cash and factories make up more of a firm's asset number, this places the odds again more in favor of the investor over the long term. The value of intangible assets can be very difficult to determine and they make up a very large percentage of Coty's assets at present.

We believe that the financial condition of a company, irrespective of its earnings growth, is a good read on how the stock will perform over the long term. Because we like to place the odds heavily in our favor for our long-term plays, we would need to see more in Coty's financials at this present moment in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.