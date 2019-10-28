A Quick Look At New Residential's Third Quarter Earnings

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) just announced earnings on Friday, October 25th, and other than some premarket panic selling, the share price held up pretty well and was briefly positive on the day before drifting lower. Total return for the past year has been almost 15% lower than the S&P 500 total return, and investors are nervous about declining earnings leading to a possible dividend cut, despite the fact that they are one of the last mREITs to hold on and not cut yet. As someone who is long the stock and has recommended it in the past to readers, I both acknowledge the recent lackluster performance and feel obligated to provide an update on the company’s earnings.

Image from finviz

Q3 Earnings

NRZ had core earnings of $207 million or $0.50 per share, with GAAP earnings coming in at $0.54 per share. Book value was up $0.09 per share to $16.26 for a 0.6% increase QoQ. The previously declared Q3 dividend was $0.50 and will hit investors' accounts on the 31st of October.

The operating environment for mortgage REITs has obviously been a rough one. CEO Michael Nierenberg succinctly explained the current/Q3 environment for NRZ:

During the quarter, treasury rates rallied by 35 basis points to 10-year closing approximately 165 versus a 2% yield at the end of Q2. However, the mortgage market did not see the same. During the quarter, mortgage rates fell by only 10 basis points during the quarter. So effectively agency mortgages got cheaper. Refi incentives were a little bit lower during the quarter. Our robust risk management and hedging strategies help protect book value.

Image from NRZ Q3 Earnings slides

Everyone is so focused on NRZ’s mortgage servicing rights holdings that they don’t often realize how diverse the holdings are and how hedged the company is to various interest rate environments. Yes, the lower rates have led to declines in the value of MSRs, but they have been a boon for borrowing costs and for mortgage origination. Assuming that LIBOR continues its trajectory, NRZ is projecting annual savings on interest expense of $75 million, or approximately $0.04 per share per quarter.

The big narrative around the earnings conference call dealt with NRZ’s shift of more and more of its income coming from internal operations rather than pure investment. Shellpoint was acquired last year for $200 million when the company made $30 million-$34 million. The 2019 run rate for Shellpoint is estimated to be about $150 million in earnings. This is huge growth and goes to show how adept the management at NRZ is at finding both great investments and adding-on solid, growing assets to their company.

Image from NRZ Q3 Earnings slides

For several quarters now, Michael Nierenberg has referred to the goal of NRZ in capturing the whole mortgage pie, transitioning from purely holding investments like MSRs bought from other companies to more of a well-rounded, one-stop shop that relies less on other companies and offers more services to the consumer. I like the move, because it reduces risk from having too many eggs in one basket. They can see some increased margins and make their investment portfolio largely sustainable this way. We don’t know which direction mortgage and interest rates are headed, so diversifying out to naturally hedged revenue streams seems prudent.

Portfolio

Image from NRZ Q3 Earnings slides

I’m not going to spend too much time going over the entire investment portfolio, but the big trends that have developed are that MSRs continue to be marked down due to falling rates, they sold some non-agency bonds and brought on a good chunk of discounted, re-performing residential loans. They also executed 38 deals worth of call rights clean ups of $1.3 billion of unpaid balance.

Most of the investment activity that NRZ engaged in for the third quarter has positive duration, which means that as interest rates fall, the value of the assets will increase. This is a good thing because not only are interest rates looking to be low and stay low for the time being, but NRZ has lots of negative duration on the books with its MSRs.

Of the $228 million decrease in value for their MSR portfolio, $170 million was lost through amortization or run-off, while the rest was the mark-down in value. This decrease in asset worth is the main principle of the bear thesis, and why many other contributors favor mREITs without MSRs such as Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) in this environment.

While I think that the argument is valid, there are a few things that make NRZ’s MSRs more resistant to these perceived and realized risks. The MSRs making up their portfolio are typically more seasoned loans and ones that have seen lower rates than the industry average. Through the combination of unattractiveness and financial impossibility, only about 24% of their associated mortgages are able to be refinanced at the current rates. The other main point that I want to highlight is that 100% of their MSRs have recapture agreements or prepayment protection, so they will at least be compensated somewhat if they lose their revenue stream from prepayments.

Ditech Acquisition

Image from NRZ Q3 Earnings slides

The big acquisition that closed on October 1st was for $1.2 billion worth of assets from troubled peer Ditech. If you remember, this was a stalking-horse bid and it meant that NRZ was able to acquire $62 billion worth of UPB MSRs for “less than two times the servicing fee.” Michael Nierenberg indicated that the cheap, agreed upon price was at a perfect time, as the mortgage rates increased since that agreement which lead to an increased valuation for the MSRs. What this means for investors and NRZ, is that the expected returns on equity are “north of 20%.”

NRZ is keeping on about 25% of the Ditech employees, or 1100 people, which will help accelerate their push into origination and servicing. Origination volume in FY 2019 is expected to be $22 billion, and FY 2020 is expected to reach $40 billion. Adding those volumes on to the already explosive 49% QoQ and 200% YoY growth will lead to an exciting area of future earnings for NRZ.

What To Do

For long-time holders like myself that are sitting on total return gains but probably underwater on share appreciation, shares are an easy HOLD. I think that selling on worries of a dividend cut is a bit premature. The stock is still yielding 12.8% right now and per-share NII looks tight in regards to the dividend because they needed capital for the Ditech acquisition. Once these assets are contributing to the bottom line and achieve synergies and continued growth, I expect that earnings will once again outpace the dividend. Should earnings continue slipping, NRZ has plenty of cash on hand to pay out the extra amount should they think that the decline is temporary.

I know that more traditional, agency-oriented mREITs are expected to do quite well in the near future due to their preference for lower interest rates, but I much prefer the stellar management and diverse business that they are continuing to build at NRZ. I also choose to hold the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) for exposure to the sector and the high yield payout. This holds both the traditional mREITs as well as NRZ, which means that it should do okay in any environment. Annaly comprises 12.88% of MRRL, AGNC comes in second at 8.9%, and NRZ comes in fourth at 6.4%.

Summary

We all knew that NRZ was going to have little wiggle room with rates falling and putting pressure on their large MSR portfolio, but what we didn’t know was just how well they were able to hedge and build out their different avenues for revenue. The acquisition of Ditech, while large, was done with relatively cheaper financing (cash on hand and preferred issuance, rather than common equity) and represents cherry-picking some solid assets at a fire-sale. With the continued growth in origination and ancillary services, NRZ should see reduced future risk both to interest rates and counterparties. While NRZ is not the sleep-well-at-night holding that some of us thought it could be, it should continue to chug along and throw off massive amounts of cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, MRRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.