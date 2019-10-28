Microsoft Is The Winner That Takes It All

While it is Azure making headlines with staggering growth rates, it is Microsoft's entire software and hardware universe which is firing on all cylinders.

Microsoft is one of the best and safest stocks, if not the best, for investors to own and belongs in any serious portfolio.

Stellar earnings from Microsoft were followed by even better news when the Pentagon announced Microsoft as the winner of the illustrious JEDI contract.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are continuing their prestigious race regarding the world's largest company in terms of market cap and despite Apple's supreme rally in 2019 from its shocking January lows, an almost equally impressive 2019 performance from Microsoft currently gives it the edge if we account for Apple's not yet disclosed massive stock buys in the September quarter.

Image Source: theverge.com; bbc.com; edited by author

However, while this race regularly produces, apparently noteworthy, news for the media, for investors it is just another milestone in their long journey as the companies continue their ascent.

And it's Microsoft steep ascent which recently received another boost following stellar double-digit growth and the win of the JEDI contract.

In early February I wrote that "Microsoft Is Firing On All Cylinders" with the stock trading at $107. Now, 8 months later that statement is more fitting than ever before, with the meaningful difference that Microsoft's stock has appreciated by roughly 33% during that period.

And as I concluded that Microsoft is unlikely to get cheap again, it continued its massive momentum, setting all-time highs throughout the year with the stock currently trading at $145 in a late after-hours reaction to the JEDI contract win.

Microsoft remains a world-class investment case and investors should not be afraid of its high and lofty P/E ratio given that the company is still in early innings in various secular growth markets. Let's find out what is going on.

What is going on at Microsoft?

The company's latest quarterly earnings marked another quarter of strong double-digit growth at one of the world's largest companies as revenue soared 13.7% Y/Y and net income grew by over 1/5. Naturally, such a strong quarter shattered expectations by $0.14 on EPS and a whopping $800M on the top line.

Moreover, the almost 14% growth rate revealed sequential growth acceleration from 12% in the preceding quarter and in line with the very strong March 2019 quarter. For those who like statistics, it was the 17th double beat over the last 19th quarterly earnings releases and Microsoft's beat on the top line over the last 3 years was not small but substantial, as it surpassed estimates by at least $400M and by at least $700M in FY2019. What this shows is that the market is still underestimating Microsoft's unrivaled growth story.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Microsoft Earnings History

Microsoft's growth is not only broad-based, which already is a strength and strong catalyst, but it is actually universal across virtually all of Microsoft's varied business segments. Two of Microsoft's three main reporting categories - Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud - have recorded double-digit growth with Intelligent Cloud getting within striking distance of becoming Microsoft's largest segment in terms of revenue:

Productivity and Business Process: $11.08B (+13% Y/Y)

Intelligent Cloud: $10.85B (+27% Y/Y)

More Personal Computing: $11.13B (+4% Y/Y)

Growth in Microsoft's largest segment looks disappointing at first glance but that development is largely driven by declining Surface revenue, flat development in Xbox and ongoing shrinkage in Windows OEM non-Pro revenues. What's more important is that the new core products and services in the Windows ecosystem are growing at double-digits and posting the strongest growth over the last 5 quarters. That is what will fuel sales at this segment and the upcoming Christmas quarter should also substantially lift Surface and Xbox sales.

Source: Microsoft FY2020/Q1 Earnings Slides

And while all eyes are on Microsoft's cloud segment, which we will review subsequently, its "Productivity and Business Processes" division is a star performer on its own with universal growth across the board: LinkedIn +25%, Dynamics +14% and Office Commercial products and services (that is Office 365) +13%. Given Microsoft's immense size and equal weighting of its three main reporting divisions, all these figures represent already meaningful growth in isolation which turns to powerful growth in combination.

The Intelligent Cloud segment is undeniably the main reason why Microsoft continues to power to new highs and is unlikely to get cheap again. Almost 30% Y/Y growth in the segment is impressive but 59% Y/Y growth in Azure is phenomenal. Overall, Azure's revenue growth is decelerating quarter after quarter as it expands in size but in absolute terms, the revenues added are increasing as the base continues to grow. In the cloud segment, Amazon (AMZN) continues to lead the race with AWS as it benefits from its forward-thinking headstart in that secular growth market but Microsoft is rapidly gaining market share and catching up to AWS.

AWS grew 35% in the last quarter but only by 6% on the bottom line as margins are under pressure due to heavy investments in expanding features and workforce. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos once said...

AWS had the unusual advantage of a seven-year head start before facing like-minded competition. As a result, the AWS services are by far the most evolved and most functionality-rich.

.. and Amazon continues to benefit from that strong early advantage. In the end, however, it is not important whether Microsoft will catch up with AWS or even surpass it as this market is more than large enough for multiple mega vendors and right now it looks as if those will be Amazon, Microsoft, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Alibaba (BABA).

The best news, however, for investors is that now the Force is officially with Microsoft. In an almost endless battle for the $10B Pentagon's JEDI cloud computer contract, Microsoft finally emerged as the winner. And although $10B in sales are anything but negligible even for a giant company like Microsoft (it is roughly 1/12 of annual sales), what's more important than the immediate sales connected with the deal is that it's a "gamechanger that could boost the cloud business out of Redmond for years" even more as analysts from Wedbush laid out.

Not only is this a serious blow to Amazon in the present which always touts AWS as the "clear leader in cloud computing," but it could also boost chances of Microsoft to win future lucrative cloud contracts from state authorities. It is also a serious blow to Jeff Bezos who has been in argument with President Trump over critical coverage of the Trump administration from the Washington Post which is owned by Bezos. For Microsoft investors this is great news even though Amazon is likely to challenge this ruling in court going forward.

Microsoft's remarkable Dividend Growth Story

One thing which often gets overlooked when assessing tech stocks like Microsoft or Apple is their stellar dividend track record. Microsoft is only yielding 1.4% right now, but its history of high-single to low-double digit dividend growth rates demonstrates that it is one of the most solid dividend stocks in the technology sector. In September 2019, the dividend was raised by another 11% and continues the company's dividend history of consecutive annual dividend increases since the year 2004.

Microsoft's dividend and its growth are safely supported by a very low 37% EPS payout ratio as of its latest quarter. There is so much dividend growth ahead for investors in the stock, and even at its current price close to double-digit dividend growth rates will propel the yield on cost to attractive levels over the long term, while at the same time the stock will move much higher as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha Microsoft Dividend Scorecard

That scorecard is underappreciating Microsoft's dividend strength. Consistent dividend growth around double-digits, a fortress-like balance sheet rated AAA and a very low payout ratio should easily earn Microsoft "Very Good" scores on all dimensions except for relative yield obviously.

Investors need to blend out the low starting yield and solely focus on the lucrative long-term trajectory ahead. They need to think in years, many years, and not quarters.

Investor Takeaway

Earlier I read an article from highly respected fellow contributor DoctoRx titled "Microsoft As The One Stick To Rule Them All" and I couldn't agree more to the title and the message. If I could only own one stock it would be Microsoft due to its impressive moat and universal footprint in software and hardware and key secular growth markets in cloud and security.

Microsoft is the winner that takes it all and a company with lots of growth still ahead under the umbrella of its visionary CEO Satya Nadella. In my view, he should be rated almost as legendary and influential as Steve Jobs. Nadella has not invented new products per se but the impeccable business transformation and strategic thinking he has established at Microsoft is second to none.

Microsoft's P/E ratio stands at 26 times earnings which according to simplywall.st makes it 26.8% overvalued implying a fair value of $111. Microsoft may be overvalued in the short term, but the premium you pay for the stock right now will quickly disappear if you think with a fresh long-term oriented mind.

Source: simplywall.st

Microsoft is having one banner year after another and is in my opinion always a worthy long-term buy. Naturally, a pullback would be highly appreciated but assuming the trade negotiations will finally succeed and reignite the economy, that pullback could be some time away. Microsoft could easily race to $160 and beyond and then potentially pull back to today's levels but none of that is guaranteed. As a result, I have decided to add Microsoft to my monthly savings plan and will buy the stock on any surprising weakness.

The Force is clearly with Microsoft and with investors in Microsoft's stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.