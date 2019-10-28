FuelCell Energy Avoids Loan Default, Raises More Cash

Special shareholder meeting scheduled for December 13. As expected, company is seeking approval to double the number of authorized shares and execute a reverse stock split.

Sold another 10.1 million shares into the open market for net proceeds of $2.9 million.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

During Friday's after hours session, shares of ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy experienced some major selling pressure as investors digested the company's latest SEC-filings:

1. Update on open market stock sales

Between October 7 and October 18, the company sold another 10.1 million shares under its new "at-market issuance sales agreement" ("ATM") with B. Riley FBR (RILY) for net proceeds of $2.9 million, leaving approximately 27.9 million shares still available for sale under the ATM.

Outstanding shares increased to 193.6 million.

2. Amendment to Groton Submarine Base construction loan

Company reached a solution for the $18 million construction loan facility with Fifth Third Bank (outstanding balance of $11.1 million). Remember, FuelCell Energy was originally required to come up with take-out financing commitments until October 21. The amendment now provides the company an additional month until November 21 without facing further penalties.

Should the company fail to deliver the required take-out lender commitments by that time, the interest rate on the loan will increase from LIBOR +2.25% to LIBOR +4%. If no take-out financing commitments have been secured by December 16, the interest rate will increase further to LIBOR +6%.

But that's it. Even if FuelCell Energy fails to come up with a refinancing solution until December 16, the company will not be required to repay the loan ahead of its scheduled maturity on March 10, 2020 thus providing valuable time to raise additional capital and catch up on the previously delayed construction schedule.

3. Doubling the number of authorized shares to 450 million

As already predicted by me, the company has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders on December 13 to increase the number of authorized shares from 225 million to 450 million.

4. Reverse stock split

FuelCell Energy also asks shareholders for authorization to execute on another reverse stock split with a ratio between 1:3 and 1:20. The move was also anticipated by me as the company only has time until January 14, 2020 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market's minimum bid price requirement.

Keep in mind that the upcoming reverse stock split will not apply to the number of authorized shares.

Example:

Outstanding shares: 200 million

Reverse stock split ratio: 1:20

Authorized shares: 450 million

While in this case the reverse stock split would reduce the number of outstanding shares to just 10 million, authorized shares would remain at 450 million, leaving up to 440 million shares for issuance.

Photo: Fuel Cell Power

Assessment:

Despite the very positive news regarding the Groton Naval Submarine Base construction loan, the stock has come under severe pressure in after hours likely due to investors being unhappy with the upcoming reverse stock split and the prospects for ongoing, outsized dilution as signaled by the company's intent to double the number of authorized shares.

That said, both the reverse stock split and the proposed increase in authorized shares should be no surprise to investors following the company more closely.

Currently, the ATM remains FuelCell Energy's sole source of funding thus the need to remain listed on a liquid stock exchange and substantially increase the number of authorized shares.

As a result of the additional funds raised and the favorable loan amendment, I have revised my cash walk estimates for both Q4/FY2019 and Q1/FY2020:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Also keep in mind that the company will likely raise another $8 million when fully utilizing the ATM assuming the stock price remaining at current levels.

As a result, Fuel Cell Energy won't face any problems to make it through Q1/2020 thus gaining valuable time to finally arrange take-out financing for the Groton Naval Submarine Base construction loan and raise more funds (assuming approval of the proposed reverse stock split and increase in authorized shares).

Bottom Line:

As expected, FuelCell Energy seeks shareholder approval for another reverse stock split and an increase in the number of authorized shares as selling stock into the open market will likely remain the company's sole source of funding for the foreseeable future.

That said, the company has gained additional runway by the rather favorable amendment to the Groton Naval Submarine Base construction loan.

Assuming full utilization of the current ATM, the company's funds will be sufficient until March 10, the maturity date of the above discussed construction loan. Should FuelCell Energy indeed secure take-out financing or somehow manage to repay the construction loan, the company might have further leeway, particularly when assuming a new ATM being put in place.

Unfortunately, the situation hasn't really changed for common equityholders. They remain stuck between a rock and a hard place as they will either end up being diluted into oblivion or wiped out in bankruptcy.

That said, Friday's after hours sell-off based on well-anticipated disclosures of further, substantial dilution and an upcoming reverse split seems unwarranted, particularly in light of the favorable amendment to the Groton Naval Submarine Base construction loan.

Given the issues discussed above, the stock might offer potential for a rebound trade in Monday's regular session but, clearly, FuelCell Energy is not for the faint of heart so better consider keeping position sizes in check.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a trader, I might enter into a long or short position in the company's shares at any given time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.