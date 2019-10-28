Greystone Logistics - Robotization Of All Lines Should Help Margins

Source: The Simpsons World

In August, I wrote about the opportunity in Greystone Logistics (OTCQB:GLGI). In this article, I would like to provide updates on the operation, especially as GLGI reported 1Q20 results on the 15th of October. I think the results are within my expectations. I expected gross margins to decline momentarily and I was glad that GLGI gained market share. Also, since last year, capacity has increased 50% from 120,000 pallets per month to 180,000 pallets per month.

Moving forward, I think GLGI would benefit if they make revenue diversification a priority. Also, by not only refinancing the 1.4m IBC debt due in 2020 but also increasing the debt amount to repay the expensive related-party debt, they could kill two birds with one stone. GLGI is still a strong buy and I increase the target price from $2.00 to $2.60 mainly driven by market share gain.

Revenues

While revenues grew 46% in 2019, revenues barely grew 2% in the last quarter. Still, the good news is that, according to my estimates, GLGI gained 20bps to 40bps market share standing at 1.1-1.3% of the USA pallet market. Every 100bps gain in market share should increase the fair value by $1.50-$3.00 as I explained in my initial article.

I think GLGI should focus on securing other clients as its dependence on the largest clients is increasing. In 2019, revenue from the three largest clients grew to 86% from 84% in 2018 and in 1Q20 it grew to 87%. This high dependence on three clients is very risky and may hurt profitability as GLGI is losing bargaining power and clients may start requesting custom pallets that may be more costly, as we have witnessed in the past year.

Gross margin

On the other hand, gross margins declined from 14.5% in 2018 to 11.6% in 2019 and 80bps in the quarter to 12.6%. As mentioned in my initial article, a deterioration in gross margin is expected and should be temporary. Whenever automating a line, there is a learning curve and unexpected downtime. Margins have been impacted mainly due to pallets that are more labor-intensive and running the machines at lower speeds to maintain specifications of those custom pallets.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the quarter, GLGI experienced production improvement in two lines that had new equipment and software installed. Currently, GLGI is installing similar equipment on the remaining lines. I expect the full benefits of this initiative to be reflected in better gross margins by 4Q20. Also, during the quarter implementation of robotics on two production lines was completed.

Inventory

At the end of the fiscal year 2019, the inventory of raw materials was at its highest, standing at 1.3m or 1.8% of revenues. This is a good indicator as companies accumulate raw materials either to take advantage of low prices or to produce for future orders. I suspect it is the former, lower raw material prices. The price of plastic has been declining as demand in China slows. This will support a margin expansion for GLGI moving forward.

Source: FT.com

As for the finished pallets, 2018 was an exceptional year where GLGI kept more pallets, but by 2019, the extra pallets were sold and the new level of finished pallets in inventory stands at 1.9% of revenues, below the 5-year average. In the first quarter of 2020, inventories grew from 2.6m to 4.0m where two-thirds were raw materials and the rest finished pallets.

Source: Company 10-Ks, 2011-2018

Debt

Debt has slightly declined and now stands at 28.8m. It is worthwhile to mention that 4.3m is a note payable to one of the directors with an interest rate of 7.5%. Most of the remaining debt is with the IBC with an interest rate in the mid-6%. It would be beneficial if GLGI repays the related-party debt with cheaper debt from the IBC.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, we have to pay attention to the debt maturing in 2020. There is 1.4m due in August 2020 to the IBC. I think the IBC would refinance that debt with no problem based on the IBC’s past actions (the IBC waived a covenant violated GLGI and converted revolving debt to term debt).

NOLs

GLGI has significant net operating losses (NOLs) that could be used to reduce its taxes. GLGI has 12m in NOLs of which 4.2m is estimated to be usable by management. The limitation is due to the annual cap (437k per year) that could be used and some NOLs is from 2005 so they could expire soon.

Valuation

The DCF improved from $2.00 per share to $2.60, based on the same WACC of 11.7%. The details are below:

Source: Author estimates

Mainly four changes drove the price, two positives and two negatives. I do not assume any market share gains in my base scenario. However, as the market share increased from 0.8% to 1.1%, the base stepped up. As explained in my initial article, for each 100bps gain in market share, the stock is worth another $1.50-$3.00. On the negative side, revenue growth dropped slightly each year as I expect future prices to decline faster than I thought due to the cheaper raw materials.

Another positive change was that I dropped the SG&A from 6.5% to 6.2% in the long term in line with management guidance.

Source: Company 10-K

Finally, I lowered the gross margin in the medium term taking into account that margin expansion would take longer than initially expected.

Conclusion

GLGI is an interesting company with many advantages and some areas that could be improved. Excluding any market share gains, the stock is a 5x bagger and each 100bps of market share adds another $1.50 to $3.00 per share. Besides revenue diversification and refinancing debt, improvements in governance as explained in this article, are catalysts that would drive the stock to its intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.