Core Laboratories: A 5% Dividend Yield And Whether It's Sustainable

I'm not a buyer of Core at the current share price but could be interested in writing put options as the option premiums are relatively high.

Core Laboratories' free cash flow result in the first nine months of the year was acceptable, but this was mainly caused by some tax benefits.

Introduction

Core Laboratories (CLB) has definitely been sharing the pain in the oil and gas industry as its share price has lost approximately 60% in the past 12 months. Surprisingly, the company has maintained its quarterly dividend of 55 cent which means the current dividend yield is approaching 5% and Core Laboratories could now be seen as an interesting dividend investment.

But of course the main question on everyone's mind should now be 'how sustainable is the dividend?' and 'is the dividend still the best way to allocate capital?'

Data by YCharts

A small revenue drop, a bigger net income drop

In the first nine months of the year, Core Laboratories reported a total revenue of $ 511.4M which is an approximate 3% decrease compared to the $527.6M in the first nine months of 2018. Unfortunately the lower top line also had a substantial negative impact on the bottom line as not only did the revenue decrease, some of the operating expenses actually increased as well and that's why the operating income fell by roughly 25% to $75.6M.

Source: SEC filings

That being said, the performance of Core Labs in the third quarter was actually quite satisfying on the margin front. The company did experience an accelerated revenue decrease (down 6% to $173.2M) but its operating expenses also decreased quite substantially and the operating profit fell by just 10% to $31.2M. And while we shouldn't be too satisfied with a drop of 'just' 10%, it's good to see the deceleration of the margin and operating income decrease. The margins should actually continue to stabilize and perhaps slightly improve in the final quarter of the year as Core Laboratories is now guiding for a revenue of $161-163M and an operating income of $28-29M for an operating margin of around 18% (compared to 14.8% in 9M 2019 and also around 18% in the third quarter of the year).

Core reported an operating cash flow of $68.2M but this includes a deferred income tax payment of $38.4M and an $8.3M investment in the working capital position. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was a relatively impressive $115M and even after deducting the $17.5M in capital expenditures, the free cash flow result was approximately $97.5M, or $2.20 per share. A decent result given the current market circumstances, but there are some additional issues that need to be clarified. The income statement, for instance, recorded a $19M tax benefit versus a normalized tax bill of around $12-14M and this has not been entirely reflected in the cash flow statement with the deferral of some other taxes.

Source: SEC filings

The proceeds from an asset sale (see later) will cover this difference but from next year on we should keep in mind the effective cash payments towards taxes will increase.

The dividend is safe for this year, but the payout ratio is getting high

The majority of the free cash flow generated by Core Laboratories is spent on the dividend. Core Labs is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.55 (so it's costing the company approximately $95.5M on an annual basis). The full-year dividend is pretty much covered by the normalized free cash flow generated in the first nine months. However, if we would apply a normalized tax rate, the situation gets a bit trickier as the free cash flow result will very likely come in lower.

It shouldn't be an issue for Core Laboratories to continue to cover this dividend in the next few years but it also means there isn't that much space to invest in additional activities and/or to pursue additional bolt-on acquisitions. Understandably, no acquisitions occurred yet this year, and the $49M purchase of a downhole technologies company in 2018 was the last achievement of Core Laboratories on the M&A front.

Source: annual report 2018

Core Laboratories is creating additional financial flexibility by selling its downhole monitoring systems and services for almost $17M in cash. An interesting sales price as the book value of the assets was just $8.7M and Core Laboratories booked a pre-tax gain of approximately $8.3M on this sale. Additionally, Core could make an additional $2.5M based on the performance of the division in the financial years 2019 and 2020. As the outcome of these bonus payments is still uncertain (Core doesn't have a crystal ball and obviously can't tell if the required milestones will be reached so the company hasn't recognized these potential milestone payments yet.

As of the end of September, Core Laboratories had $13M in cash on the balance sheet and $297M in long-term debt, resulting in a net debt position of $286M. With a 9M EBITDA of almost $93M and an expected full-year EBITDA of around $130M (based on the preliminary guidance for Q4) the debt ratio will be slightly higher than 2. Nothing to be too worried about, but I would prefer to see Core Laboratories using more of its cash flow to reduce the bank debt (which has an average interest rate of LIBOR + 1.375-2% for around 3.3-3.5%) as that would be the easiest to repay.

Source: annual report

Investment thesis

Core Laboratories 5% dividend yield may be very appealing but it looks like the company will need an improving oil and gas sector to continue to be able to make the dividend payments. Cyclical companies always have their ups and downs and Core's main focus should now be on damage control.

Despite the 5% yield, I'm not interested in buying Core Laboratories at this point but I could consider writing an out-of-the-money put option. The P35 expiring in March next year could be written for an option premium of $1.50-1.60 and at $35 I'd be more interested in going long in Core. But at $44, I'm not inclined to buy Core.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.