Dividend Reliability During A Recession

The October Model Portfolio is based on performance during the 2007 Bear Market intended to have a steady dividend yield of 4% with an acceptable risk of drawdown.

Criteria used to evaluate funds were Risk Adjusted Dividends, Risk, Risk Adjusted Return, Dividend Growth (Cuts) during 2008 to 2011, closed end fund premium/discount, among others.

Mutual Fund Observer, Seeking Alpha and Portfolio Visualizer were used to evaluate funds for their total return and dividend performance during the 2007 Bear Market.

Introduction

Given the ample historical evidence, this seems to be a classic scenario surrounding a yield curve inversion before a recession. None of the leading indicators are clearly signaling that this time could be different. - Who Wants To Bet Against The Yield Curve: Is This Time Different?, St. Louis Fed, Carlos Garriga, Vice President and Economist, and Matthew Famiglietti, Research Associate

I have been a total return investor all of my life, but frequently discuss strategies and funds with a dedicated income investor. The primary difference is how we see risk. To me, risk is the permanent loss of capital or not meeting financial objectives. To the income investor, risk is probably best described as a reduction in your income stream. This article is about viewing risk from both sides of the fence.

There are increasing indications about the likelihood of recession occurring next year making dividend cuts a topic of interest to me. For this article, I extracted 173 lower-risk funds from the Mutual Fund Observer database in 46 different categories that were paying dividends prior to the 2007 bear market starting.

I selected the funds based on their risk-free yield divided by the Ulcer Index (Risk), Martin Ratio (Risk-Adjusted Return), Expense Ratios, Yields, and Returns during the 2007 Bear Market. Closed end funds (135) were selected following the guidelines described in "5 Best CEFs To Buy For October 2019" by Financially Free Investor using CEFConnect. The criteria used to select funds to be in the October Model Income Portfolio include dividend performance during the 2007 bear market. Annual dividend growth rates by year are from Seeking Alpha.

Earnings Through The Business Cycle

After a recession, the Operating Margin (Operating Profits/Sales) is low, recovers during the expansion, and peaks in the late stage as shown in Chart #1. The Operating Margin (blue line) is high historically and may fall heavily during the next recession. Earnings per share (red line) peak and decline along with the Operating Margin. Earnings per share, shown as rolling four quarters, can decline over 50% during a recession.

Chart #1: Operating Margin vs Earnings per Share % Off High

Source: Created by the author using S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P 500 dividends have averaged 38% of earnings for the past 25 years as shown in Chart #2.

Chart #2: Dividends vs. Earnings per Share

Source: Created by the author using data from S&P Dow Jones Indices

Chart #3 contains the S&P 500 earnings per share and dividend growth from the peak high. When earnings per share fall, dividends are likely to follow and have fallen 8% to 25% during the past two recessions. This is a risk to the investor relying upon steady income.

Chart #3: Dividend and Earnings Percent Off High

Source: Created by the author using S&P Dow Jones Indices

Slowing Growth of Business Sales and Profits

The global outlook remains precarious with a synchronized slowdown and uncertain recovery... In contrast to extremely weak manufacturing and trade, the services sector continues to hold up almost across the globe... There are, however, some initial signs of softening in the services sector in the United States and euro area. - The World Economy: Synchronized Slowdown, Precarious Outlook, International Monetary Fund

Total Business Sales stalled in the third quarter of 2018 and Profits Before Taxes shown in Chart #4 have been on a downward trend for the past several years. These statistics do not include the benefits and distortions of share buybacks.

Chart #4: Corporate Profits and Business Sales

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

The slow down in the manufacturing sector has spread to services as shown in Chart #5.

Chart #5: Consumer Spending - Services (YOY Rate of Change)

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

According to a CNBC article by Pippa Stevens, "Goldman warns that buybacks are ‘plummeting,’ ending a big source of buying power for the market," share buybacks and corporate spending are slowing.

In the second quarter, S&P 500 share buybacks totaled $161 billion, about 18% less than the first quarter, the firm found. The amount spent on buybacks this year is down 17% from a year earlier, although it is on track to be the second highest total on record, Goldman said.

Equity Fund Dividend Cuts

After a decade of falling interest rates, dividend-paying stocks are some of the most egregiously overvalued assets on offer in the world today. During both the 2000-03 and 2007-09 bear markets, dividend-paying stock prices halved. It is naive to expect better performance in this cycle. A 2% or 3% dividend (which can be cut at any time when companies need to) is unattractive compensation for sacrificing chunks of principal and then spending years trying to grow it back. - Dividend Stockholders Sleepwalking Into A Capital Nightmare, Danielle Park, CFA

TradingStockAlerts.com tracks stocks and funds that are cutting dividends. It is surprising that 440 companies and funds cut their dividends during the week of September 28th. Many bond funds are cutting dividends as yields fall, but also equity funds.

Table #1 is a chart that I created for the October issue of the Mutual Fund Observer newsletter. It shows the average total return of equity funds during the last two recessions by dividend yield. It is noteworthy that higher-yielding funds have higher average drawdowns than lower-yielding funds.

Table #1: Equity Dividend Fund Performance During Bear Markets

Source: "Sideways Markets." Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #6 shows the end of 2007 yield vs. Total Return for November 2007 through February 2009. Again, lower-yielding funds performed better (less bad) than higher-yielding dividend funds.

Chart #6: Dividend Funds - Yield vs. Total Return

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #7 compares the annualized returns during the 2007 bear market against the average dividend growth from 2009 through 2011. Lower-yielding funds increased dividends while higher-yielding funds cut dividends.

Chart #7: 2007 Bear Market Annualized Return vs. Dividend Cuts

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #8 shows that higher-yielding equity funds had larger dividend cuts while funds with lower yields increased dividends. Looking at dividend cuts from an income perspective, in 2007 the average yield of the funds in Chart #8 was about 4.0% while at the end of the bear market the average yield had fallen 20% to 3.2%. Currently, these same funds have an average yield of 2.7% which may fall to just over 2% at the end of the next bear market depending upon severity. The average annualized return of these funds was -41% during the 2007 bear market.

Chart #8: 2007 Year-End Yield vs. Dividend Cuts

Source: Created by the author using Seeking Alpha

Chart #9 shows the dividends for the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDGIX) for over 20 years.

Chart #9: Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDGIX)

Steve Bavaria wrote a candid article, "Dividend Cuts - Managing Their Impact On Our 'Income Factory'," describing the impact of dividend cuts on their Income Factory portfolio. He describes the Alliance Bernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), the Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity (PTY), the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), and the Kayne Anderson MLP Fund (KYN) as funds in their portfolio with little or no cuts during the 2007 Bear Market. In "Equity CEFs: Voya Slashes Distributions For Its Funds," Douglas Albo evaluates recent distribution cuts in the Voya closed end funds. Some of the funds cut distributions as much as 50%.

Dividend Fund Performance Overview

I looked at how dividends of 173 funds changed during the last recession, weighted by assets under management. The Federal Funds Rate fell from 5.0% in 2007 to 1.9% in 2008 and dividends of Municipal Bonds, which were mostly closed end funds, had the highest increase in dividends followed by International Equity. Dividends of U.S. Equity fell 17% in 2009, and did not recover to pre-recession levels for the next four years. Dividends from bond funds fell dramatically because of lower interest rates.

Of course, we do not know when the next recession or bear market will occur, nor how severe it will be.

Overview Of Asset Classes

The following tables show the risk of drawdown during the 2007 bear market that is of concern to total return investors (blue shaded area) and the dividend performance from 2007 through 2011 (green shaded area) that is of concern to income investors.

Table #2: Asset Class Dividend Growth Rates in 2007 Bear Market

Dividend (YoY) Change 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2011 vs. 2008 Fed Funds Rate 5.0% 1.9% 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% Stock Market Bull Bear Bear Bull Bull Asset Funds Bear Total Return Bond 46 -0.9% 4% 9% -14% -10% -11% -26% Municipal Bond 8 -1.4% -8% 6% 3% -3% 2% Mixed Asset 16 -16.0% 32% 3% -17% -6% 6% -14% U.S. Equity 44 -40.6% 14% -1% -17% 0% 15% -6% Sector Equity 32 -42.8% 14% 6% -10% -1% 9% 3% Global Equity 11 -44.4% 0% 12% -17% -6% 16% 1% Intern. Equity 14 -46.8% 30% -7% 3% 12% 36% 45%

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Closed End Funds

However, closed-end bond funds are particularly vulnerable [to interest rate increases] because they often borrow at short-term rates to buy higher-paying long-term bonds. As short-term rates rise, the spread narrows between what the funds borrowed and what they paid for those long-term municipal bonds. Bracing For Closed-End Fund Distribution Cuts [2018 as interest rates rise], The Street

Table #3 shows the summary performance of 53 closed end funds that I selected to evaluate. The yellow shaded area is current yield. The green shaded area is annual dividend growth (cuts)

Table #3: Closed End Fund Dividend Growth Rates in 2007 Bear Market

Closed End Funds Funds Bear Total Return Yield 2008 2009 2010 2011 2008 to 2011 Bond 14 -17.1% 7% -3% -7% 6% 3% -2% Municipal Bond 5 -7.7% 4% -4% 10% 8% 1% 15% Mixed Asset 8 -42.5% 9% -5% -12% 1% 6% -10% U.S. Equity 16 -38.3% 7% 6% -20% -7% 7% -16% Sector Equity 6 -41.3% 7% 32% -13% 12% 2% 30% Global Equity 8 -48.9% 8% 18% -23% 3% 4% -2%

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Performance Of Bond Funds

Table #4 contains the 2007 Bear Market Total Returns and the Dividend Growth. Most bond funds had high returns and falling dividends due to falling interest rates. International fund performance depends upon where other countries are in the business cycle compared to the US. The following categories offered the best downside protection with smaller dividend cuts: U.S. Mortgage, Municipal Bonds, Multi-Sector Income, Emerging Market Bonds, and Core Bond. The funds that performed the worst with respect to returns and dividends are in the Loan Participation category.

Table #4: Bond Fund Dividend Growth Rates in 2007 Bear Market

2008 2009 2010 2011 2008 vs. 2011 Federal Funds Rate 1.9% 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% Bond Funds Funds Bear Total Return Yield Gen US Treas 3 11.9% 2.2% -6.9% -18.3% -1.9% -12.6% -35% U.S. Mortgage 6 6.1% 3.1% 16.8% 2.5% -6.5% -5.2% 6% Shrt US Treas 2 4.2% 2.2% -34.5% -68.9% -59.4% -12.3% -93% Core Bond 5 2.5% 2.9% 4.4% -7.8% -6.8% -14.1% -23% Gen & Ins Muni 3 1.9% 2.5% 4.7% 0.6% -4.7% 0% Global Income 3 1.6% 4.9% 180.7% -33.8% 221.5% -28.6% 327% Shrt Inv Grd 1 1.5% 3.1% -15.3% -2.3% -33.2% -23.4% -58% Corp BBB 3 -1.2% 3.5% -9.4% 5.5% -8.4% -7.6% -19% Multi-Sctr Inc 3 -4.4% 4.2% 9.6% -6.9% 17.8% -10.7% 7% Gen&Ins Muni (Lvrgd) 4 -5.5% 4.4% -4.6% 10.5% 9.0% 1.4% 17% EM Hard Cncy 5 -9.1% 5.2% 159.6% -18.0% 15.2% 2.4% 151% General Bond 4 -10.4% 8.3% 11.6% 6.9% 17.1% -4.1% 34% High Yield 3 -18.3% 5.3% 42.8% 8.0% -9.7% -9.2% 26% Global Hi Yld 1 -19.1% 5.1% 88.5% -12.0% 5.5% -2.4% 71% Hi Yld Muni 1 -29.4% 5.0% 0.9% 2.0% 0.1% -5.9% -3% Loan Particip. 5 -34.9% 6.1% -15.0% -25.8% 0.5% 2.1% -35% Flex Income 1 -44.5% 5.6% 10.7% 4.6% -1.6% -12.6% 0%

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Performance Of Equity Funds

Of the Equity Funds, Arbitrage/Options Strategy and Equity Income performed least bad, while Growth and Mid-Caps performed the worst.

Table #5: Equity Fund Dividend Growth Rates in 2007 Bear Market

Equity Funds Funds Bear Total Return Yield 2008 2009 2010 2011 2008 vs. 2011 Arb/Opt Strtgy 12 -32.5% 6.9% -0.1% -13.0% -3.4% 4.2% -13% Equity Income 10 -38.2% 2.7% 0.7% -10.2% -3.7% 14.9% 0% Growth & Inc 5 -39.6% 2.9% -0.9% -19.0% -6.3% 15.8% -13% S&P 500 Index 1 -41.3% 2.1% -4.7% -18.9% 3.6% 16.4% -7% Growth 10 -42.1% 2.3% -1.0% -19.0% -5.7% 14.0% -14% Mid-Cap 3 -43.9% 2.3% 17.0% -36.1% 23.8% -12.1% -19% Small-Cap 3 -46.6% 3.0% 83.7% -49.5% 42.3% -2.7% 28%

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Performance Of Sector Funds

FactSet shows in "S&P 500 Earnings Season Update: October 18, 2019" that S&P 500 earnings growth is slowing in all sectors except Real Estate, Utilities and Health Care, and to a lesser extend Communication Services. Chart #6 shows that during the 2007 Bear Market Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utilities, and Telecommunications performed least bad, and managed to increase dividends.

Table #6: Sector Fund Dividend Growth Rates in 2007 Bear Market

Sector Equity Funds Bear Total Return Yield 2008 2009 2010 2011 2008 vs. 2011 Consumer Goods 3 -20.8% 2.5% 15.7% 21.5% 6.8% 10.9% 66% Health/Biotech 2 -27.3% 2.1% -7.9% 83.3% -27.6% 7.0% 31% Utility 8 -31.3% 3.8% 19.6% 2.4% 1.0% 5.3% 30% Nat Resources 5 -36.7% 3.7% 15.1% 12.3% 0.8% 11.0% 45% Telecom 1 -36.0% 3.1% 57.4% -7.6% 11.5% 23.0% 99% Global Nat Res 1 -36.2% 4.0% -15.2% -4.8% -4.0% 22.3% -5% Sector Equity 2 -37.1% 6.6% 92.8% -42.0% 38.7% -0.3% 55% Basic Mtrls 2 -45.0% 2.1% 9.5% -33.9% 100.6% -28.5% 4% Industrials 1 -46.6% 2.0% 28.0% -11.1% -9.2% 24.2% 28% Real Estate 2 -53.9% 3.2% -2.8% -34.4% -6.0% 7.8% -35% Glbl Fin Srvcs 3 -55.2% 4.8% 5.9% -13.0% -2.6% 2.6% -8% Fin Services 2 -60.6% 2.3% -10.3% -62.7% -14.1% 29.6% -63%

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

Model Income Portfolio

Table #7 selects 20 funds that are performing well during the past 18 months and during the 2007 Bear Market. Closed end funds are shaded blue, exchange traded funds are shaded green, and mutual funds are shaded yellow. Information from Mutual Fund Observer is shown for both time periods. Adjusted Yield applies the dividend performance from the 2007 bear market to the current yield as a rough estimate of where the yields might be at the end of the next bear market assuming interest rates continue to fall.

Mutual Fund Observer classifies the October Model Portfolio as "Conservative." It would have returned 7.1% over the past 18 months and lost 4.0% during the 2007 Bear Market. The maximum drawdown over the past 18 months would have been 1.3% and 8.2% during the 2007 Bear Market. The current yield is 4.0%, but I estimate would have fallen 15% to 3.4% at the end of the bear market.

While the above funds have done well during the recent past and 2007 bear market, I suggest investors look at peer funds in the same Lipper category. I show 20 funds that have done well in bear markets and are doing well now. Readers can pick and choose according to their preferences.

Table #7: Low-Risk Income Portfolio

Symbol Name Wght Yield%/yr APR%/yr MAXDD% Current ADJ Yld 1.5 Yrs Bear 1.5 Yrs Bear BKT BlackRock Income 6 6.4 5.2 6.4 6.0 -1.3 -6.4 NZF Nuveen Enh Muni Crdt 3 4.7 5.4 10.5 -6.4 -2.7 -17.1 MCR MFS Charter Income 5 7.7 9.9 9.1 -6.8 -1.8 -14.6 TSI TCW Strategic Income 4 6.3 4.5 5.8 -7.8 -0.4 -22.2 BME BlackRock Hlth Scncs 3 6.5 6.7 10.6 -18.4 -8.8 -24.3 IGA Voya Glbl Adv & Prm Oppor 2 7.8 5.8 5.7 -29.3 -9.8 -37.0 SPTI SPDR Port Intrmd Treas 8 2.1 1.6 6.4 9.3 -0.9 -2.6 SPAB SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond 5 2.9 2.3 6.6 5.6 -1.4 -3.3 MUB iShares Ntnl Muni Bond 9 2.5 2.7 5.9 2.7 -1.3 -5.5 SHV iShares Shrt Trs Bnd 6 2.2 0.0 2.2 2.7 - 0.0 IGIB iShares Intrmdt Corp Bond 9 3.6 3.1 9.1 -0.8 -1.5 -11.2 PCY Invesco EM Svrgn Debt 4 4.9 5.7 7.7 -11.3 -4.7 -26.0 KXI iShares Glbl Cnsmr Stpls 4 2.4 3.1 8.9 -26.0 -7.6 -34.3 JXI iShares Glbl Utilities 4 3.0 2.5 16.5 -33.7 -2.4 -43.3 FPNIX FPA New Income 8 3.5 2.5 3.5 4.6 - -0.4 SAXIX Loring Ward Glbl Fxd Inc 5 3.3 0.5 3.5 3.0 -0.2 -1.4 PYGFX Payden Global Fxd Inc 9 5.1 3.9 5.9 2.1 -0.9 -4.4 VASIX Vanguard LfStrtgy Inc 2 2.7 1.8 6.6 -11.8 -2.2 -15.5 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Inc 2 2.9 2.5 8.8 -14.5 -3.0 -18.8 VGSIX Vanguard Real Estate 2 3.2 1.9 19.7 -54.0 -9.0 -64.5 Portfolio 100 4.0 3.4 7.1 -4.0 -1.3 -8.2

Source: Created by the author with Seeking Alpha and Mutual Fund Observer

I used Portfolio Visualizer to reduce the number of funds under consideration and to set allocations. Chart #10 shows the portfolio results for the 2007 Bear Market compared to the excellent Vanguard Wellesley Fund (VWINX) which I use as a baseline fund. The monthly withdrawal is set at $3,000 per month on this hypothetical million-dollar portfolio. The link is provided here.

Source: Created by the author with Portfolio Visualizer

Conclusion

I reiterate "Of course, we do not know when the next recession or bear market will occur nor how severe it will be." I believe that it is prudent to evaluate where we are in the economy and how funds are performing each month and make small changes as required. I vary my allocations to stock from 20% to 70% according to the perceived risk in the economy and investment environment. I am currently at a 20% allocation to stocks because I believe the risk of a recession next year is high. Putting those funds in a quality dividend fund makes sense. The math does not work out for me to want to put more in the funds with only a 2.2% dividend yield that is likely to be cut during the next recession.

At this late stage of the business cycle, closed end funds also make sense for a portion of a portfolio because of the high yield and leverage with falling interest rates. One of the main advantages/disadvantages of closed end funds is that investors need to understand the fund and management more so than with mutual funds and exchange traded funds.

For me, I see the highest dividend yield to risk ratio is in bond funds. Dividend yields will fall for many bond funds, particularly short-term treasury funds if the Federal Reserve continues to lower the short end of the curve.

