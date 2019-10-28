Palatin Technologies: Vyleesi Growth Potential And Milestone Payments Should Lift Share Prices

Company Thesis

Palatin Technologies' (PTN) Vyleesi indicated for the treatment of hypoactive sexual disorder in premenopausal women is likely to generate more than 8 figures in revenues with the aid of its launch partner, Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG). Together with a vast total addressable market; excellent intellectual property protection, licensing deals, and lucrative milestone payments, shares of PTN may be trading well below its growth potential. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Vyleesi Launch (+)

VYLEESI is a melanocortin receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) as characterized by low sexual desire. The drug, contrary to popular belief, is not a replica of Pfizer's (PFE) once blockbuster Viagra for women. For starters, PTN was thinly capitalized throughout drug development and could not select physical endpoints for its clinical trials. Whereas for Viagra, the clinical trial was straightforward as % of patients reporting erections was easily measurable. Due to both biological differences and capital constraints, Vyleesi's patients had to answer questionnaires regarding metrics such as number of satisfying sexual events (Phase 2), or increases in sexual desire (Phase 3). As a result, the drug only saw a modest clinical significance of 10-20% improvement (p<0.001) in patients' sexual arousal versus placebo at the cost of 40% of minor adverse events occurring, such as nausea. This is roughly in-line to Viagra's 20-83% prevalence of AEs. The drug is also only limited to increasing libido, and does not improve sexual performance.

Nonetheless, Vyleesi addresses a vast and under-developed market as the FDA has identified female sexual dysfunction to be one of 20 disease areas of high priority and focused attention. To date, the drug has only one competitor, Addyi (manufactured by Sprout Pharmaceuticals) which has an inferior clinical profile. Although Addyi achieved 23% to 44% (p<0.01) improvement in the number of satisfying sexual events, it completely failed all of its endpoints in improving sexual desire. More importantly, Addyi must be taken as a daily dosage, which mimics patients' routines for birth control, and cannot be taken for at least 2 hours after alcohol consumption due to potential synergistic use leading to hypotension. Considering the prevalence of simultaneous use of alcohol with sexual intercourse, this severely limits the ability of Addyi to compete with Vyleesi, which does not have such label restriction.

The estimated total addressable prescription volume in the U.S. alone is 181 million before adjustments. As for its pricing, Vyleesi cost $99 per 4 injections, implying a net price of $148.50 per injection assuming a 20% patient co-pay program. Before multiplying the two values together to determine its potential revenues, however, key details relating to the drug's safety profile must be accounted for below.

Firstly, nearly 48% of Americans are estimated to have heart disease (either diagnosed or undiagnosed), and 1 in 3 adults are likely to have hypertension with 50% of cases being uncontrolled. Obviously, there is a wide degree of overlap between the two conditions, which puts an estimate of 1 in 2 adult women in the U.S. being unable to receive treatments of Vyleesi due to not meeting safety criterion. Furthermore, AMAG's marketing program comes at the cost of giving out first 4 injections free for every patient, which is projected to affect its pricing by at least -10%. Next, a copay of $99 for 4 injections may be unaffordable to patients due to various economic factors, and may warrant the treatment too costly for an estimated 30% of adult women in the U.S. Hence, a total discount rate of 80% is likely to apply to the prescription volume calculated before, leading to a peak prescription volume estimate of 18.1 million injections per year. Given this number, every 10% of such market captured by AMAG will likely result in $26.9 million in net revenues for PTN. Considering the company has an enterprise value of just $73 million, this means PTN is trading for roughly 2.7x EV/Sales. Such multiple is extremely lucrative for a small-cap biotech company with respectable growth potential. Moreover, the 10% quoted represents only a reasonable scenario of market share acquisition. Should AMAG, for the sake of argument, enroll one quarter or half of potential HSDD patients into Vyleesi, then PTN shareholders should see significant share appreciation as royalty revenues approach 9 figures.

Vyleesi is also well protected in the United States until its patent expiry in 2035. This gives its collaboration partner AMAG more than a decade to generate value for HSDD patients to shareholders of both companies. Furthermore, PTN has similar royalty agreements with Fosun and Kwangdong for these companies to distribute Vyleesi in China and Korea respectively upon approval (albeit at a lower net pricing). Potential international revenues, including those in the E.U., thus represent an icing on the cake for the sales projection outlined above.

Burn Rate (+)

In the past 3 fiscal years, PTN's total operating expenses have fluctuated between -$24.5 million to -$55.3 million per year. The vast majority of these cash outflows can be attributed to that of organic R&D development, ranging from $14 million to $45 million per annum. At first glance, such scale of expenditures seem alarming for a small biotech company with just $176 million in market cap. In context however, PTN has over $43 million in cash on hand in addition to $60 million in milestone revenues from AMAG due to the recent approval of Vyleesi recognized this July. This means the enterprise value of PTN stands at little over $70 million with enough cash balance on hand to cover research expenses for at least 2 years before further equity dilutions. Moreover, as PTN licensed Vyleesi rights to companies all over the world, the company only needs to collect royalty revenues as a passive stream of income while typical expenses associated with drug approval, such as sales and marketing, are debited to that of collaboration partners. A large lump sum payment with expenses unlikely to increases paints a very comfortable financial situation for PTN, even in the context of lavish compensation for executives.

As investors can be seen above, nearly 25% of PTN's expenses in FY2019 were attributed to cash compensation and stock options to just 2 executives. It is definitely not in the best interest of investors for such a thinly capitalized company to continuously dilute them when it is much prudent to exercise constraint in executive compensation. Nonetheless, management's ability to negotiate lucrative collaboration payments on key R&D products is at least on par with their lavish compensation schemes. Usually, such spending habits would be a bearish sign for small-cap biotech stocks. However, the potential of Vyleesi and the manageable burn rate of PTN should more than enough to outweigh the aforementioned risk factor.

Summary

PTN's recent Vyleesi launch has significant potential to address an unmet medical need in women with HSDD. As one of only two drugs approved for this condition with a superior safety profile (Vyleesi can be taken with alcohol before sexual intercourse), each 10% of patient market share captured is estimated to generate over $25 million in revenues. With an enterprise value of $73 million, PTN is trading at little over 2.5x EV to Forward Sales, which is in no way reflective of the company's growth potential. Patent protection until 2035 and potential areas of international growth also adds an icing on the cake to a lucrative revenue situation. The company's $60 million milestone payment for Vyleesi from AMAG, combined a with cash balance of $43 million, is enough to offset 2 years of expenses before potential shareholder dilution. In all, management's heft salary is offset by the company's royalty revenue potential. Shares of PTN will hence be rated as a buy as of today.

