IPG 3Q19 Updates - Why This Company Is Still Appealing

I continue to be long this excellent company, and consider the yield competitive to add more at this valuation.

The thesis which i laid out in my initial article is still very much valid.

It's been some months since I updated and actually initiated my watch on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) in the article "Interpublic Group Of Companies: Undervalued 4%+ Yield Despite Organic And Inorganic Growth ". I spoke of the massive company organized into six groups, then aggregated into two reportable segments. I spoke of the company ambitions, including data-centric ecosystem development, strategic investments in emerging markets, and targeted M&A's to remain a relevant force in a world growing ever-more digitalized.

I also reviewed of the company's characteristics insofar as their business cycles go - which differs somewhat from other sorts of businesses. For more regarding this, I recommend reading the original article, which goes more descriptively into these differences.

As to now, let's look at some exciting 3Q19 results!

IPG - Good 3Q19, future looks promising

The results, while nothing ground-breaking, were nonetheless good despite headwinds.

8.7% revenue growth, 1.4% of which was organic. USA specifically was down 0.6%, while the international segment in the company contributed 4.5% organic revenue growth.

8.7% increase in adj. EBITDA, and a flat margin compared to a year ago.

EPS on the same level YoY, coming in at $0.49/share.

The company paid down debt of $200M, coming in at $3.6B total debt.

IPG is as effected by market slowdowns in Asia as the next company - however, Europe, Canada and Latin America proved to be strong organic growth catalysts during the quarter. Despite current growth headwinds in the US, management is overall positive on the future, saying that the overall performance when taking headwinds into account, shows just how competitive and well-aligned the business really is.

The company's largest segment, Integrated Agency networks (Consisting of everything but specialist marketing), provided 1.2% organic growth with particular contributions from FCB, the global network, and IPG Mediabrands, which focuses on media buying and data management.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

Segment-wise, the company noted continued growth from healthcare, financial services, retail, tech, telecom, and consumer goods - really all segments except automotive and logistics/transport saw investment increases/stable development, which can be understood in the light of segment headwinds overall.

A large portion of Integrated Agency Network-revenue growth came from the inorganic portion, including the Axciom M&A of which I spoke during my last article. The inorganic and organic revenue growth together accounted for a 10.3% total revenue growth in IAN, compared to "only" 2.1% revenue growth in the Constituency Management Group (NYSE:CMG), which handles the company's specialist marketing brands. In short, both segments in the company performed well.

Quick brand recap

Many of you may wonder what all this means - just what brands does IPG represent? Where does this growth come from? What are the companies involved?

Well, let me take a brief pause from the quarterly results and provide you with some actualized graphics to illustrate the fact.

(Source: Culpwrit)

IPG uses its network of agencies, both large and small as well as geographically diversified, to manage the affairs of some of the largest and most well-known companies on the planet.

Not only that, but IPG also by far outperforms its peers in terms of work quality and innovation, winning awards after awards in creativity shows, the latest of which are shown below.

(Source: Globe Newswire)

I also own WPP Plc (WPP), but they cannot measure themselves with the companies/brands or customers that IPG has in every case - despite, when looking at revenues, WPP clearly being the larger at almost twice the size.

However, IPG's quality in these things speaks for itself - once again, in this case, referring to the Cannes Lion prizes. IPG won over a third of all Grand Prix in this specific show, despite the comparative size of the company. IPG is also active in almost all geographies on the planet, and hold a collective experience in terms of agencies and people rivaled by few.

More on the positive parts coming later in the valuation portion of the article.

Wrapping up 3Q19

The third quarter for the Interpublic Group of Companies represents solid performance and organic growth as well as some inorganic growth related to M&A's. The fact that IPG continues to grow organically in a world where, logically speaking, we should see some slowdown as clients may be less inclined to spend so much on advertising in the face of headwinds and global trouble is a testament to the working business model and quality of IPG's work and company.

Moreover, this is not just growth from any one geography or area that's carrying or overly contributing either to manage weak portions of the company. This is across the board - signs that the company's strategy is indeed working.

According to the company's own words, its strategy in investing in top talent, brands and customer culture has brought fruit. While I believe this to be part of it, I also consider the company's focus on digital marketing and data-driven strategies a big part of it - they pioneered the open architecture model, which other companies are now emulating, and its latest M&A, in the form of Axciom, is already contributing strong growth to the company.

This company has established relationships with many of the other companies I invest in. This was actually what I looked for when I went to IPG in the first place - I looked at what advertising agency handles, say, the advertising needs of CVS (CVS), Coca Cola (KO) or McDonalds (MCD). Companies that I already own, or seek to own. These sort of investment synergies are things i look for in Scandinavia as well.

One of the big questions I found interesting and which was covered in the earnings call was regarding the disconnect between the global world and the stock market - which IPG can actually speak to, given their position. Their answer in the case was, somewhat as expected, that their clients continue to heavily invest in their brands and consider companies like IPG necessary to move the needle in sales, awareness, and competitiveness.

Given the current macro uncertainty however, the company did admit a higher focus on project-focused sort of client work, which is something I speak to in my initial article.

It essentially means much shorter business cycles of, sometimes, 90 days and companies like IPG need to show their client clear RoI as a result of such projects. In short, the more complicated economic headwinds do increase the competitiveness on the advertising market, which serves to hinder not the better advertising companies, but those which can't show a proper "bang for the buck".

IPG, given the results, can clearly continue to show good RoI.

That being said, IPG is candid in expressing that the company does expect further headwinds in 4Q19 as well as the new year - and that's something to take with us from this quarter.

Results were good. But we're going into a more project-driven environment, and that requires more of IPG as well. So, expect further headwinds in this company going forward.

Leverage

A quick word on leverage before I move on here. My interpretation is that the company's leverage/deleverage ambitions are rather fluid compared to most companies. IPG's goal is to maintain investment-grade credit rating, but beyond this, the company seems (according to earnings calls/comments) open to considering share buybacks at a variety of leverage levels.

M. Roth had the following to say in the last earnings call.

Look, we don't have any leverage guidelines. We've already - as you saw in the quarter, we paid down 200 million. Our commitment to our rating agencies is we'll maintain a strong balance sheet, we want to retain our investment grade rating, but it's on the horizon. Frankly, we meet regularly to figure out how far we have to bring that down before we can get back into share buybacks, though it's on the horizon, we won't commit to a date. We want to make sure our balance sheet is as strong as it could be. No one's asked yet about the potential of a recession. But everyone talks about it. And we want to make sure we have a balance sheet that continues to be strong in the event, something like that that should happen, so all these factors go into place when we make that determination. That said, we're still paying dividends, we still increase dividends. We believe we've had no need to do any large transactions. I think what you'll see on the acquisition side are very strategic and smaller transactions that are either geographic or discipline or just talent. So there's no need for our excess capital internally. So obviously, returning that to our shareholders is a paramount objective to us. (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call, Michael Roth)

This aligns well with my own goals when investing in a company, and my interpretation here is that the company debt situation is well in hand.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Not much has changed since my last article on the company. IPG continues to be undervalued both in terms of its actual results in relation to fair value, as well in terms of expected results going forward. While FactSet analysts to have a 10-20% error rate on forecasts here, no error has been above 20% lower than actual earnings in over 10 years. Fair value of 15 times earnings here would indicate a stock price of about $28/share, indicating a current upside of over 30% to what i, and the market would consider fair value.

At today's price if IPG simply met expectations and returned to fair value - not the market premium which I consider to be irrelevant - long-term returns until 2022 could be 8.32% (if trading flat for 3 years) - 15.59% CAGR (if reaching 15 times earnings). Thanks to the company's generous dividend and history of dividend growth, your returns are well-covered even in the absence of much change in the share price.

There's no hiding the fact that advertising agencies are some of the companies most seriously struck by a recession. If poorly managed, it can take years for earnings to recover. However, since the last poor development by IPG, I now consider them very well-managed, with an investment-grade credit rating and an appealing upside at today's share price.

Historical earnings growth is on your side as well, as even with a conservative CAGR used as a metric (8.29% - the company has grown faster the past 5-10 years), shows 10%+ CAGR at even flat development of the share price.

There's a lot to like with IPG at this valuation - and I encourage you to look more closely at it, if you haven't already.

Thesis

Advertising continues to be a small sector for me to invest in. However, the few investments I've made into the space are companies I believe in. IPG is by far the largest of these investments - and I may extend my position at this point or in the near future.

The market continues to undervalue IPG's results and prospects going forward, which of course is something I welcome. At current valuations, IPG yields an appealing 4.38%, which is well-covered by the company's current cash flow. Not only that, but it's also 100 bps higher than the dividend offered by peer Omnicom Group (OMC), which also trades at higher valuations.

As such, I find it easy to continue to be an IPG long and to add more shares to my portfolio - and I believe you could easily do so as well, at an excellent price.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At a share price of ~$21.50, I consider IPG to be an undervalued "BUY". The yield is appealing, and there's a definite potential upside to the stock at these valuations. While advertising is a sector one should not be overexposed to, in my opinion, there are companies here that warrant close inspection. IPG is one of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, IPG, WPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.