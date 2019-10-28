Portola Could Have Big-Pharma Backed 'Blockbuster' Drug On Its Hands

List price of $27,500 and market size of 150,000 patients per annum mean Portola could grow revenues rapidly - perhaps beyond $1bn within 5 years.

Now that FDA approval has been secured and permission granted to market drug in Europe, sales have begun in earnest.

Andexxa is the only available antidote to Factor Xa inhibitors Eliquis, owned by Pfizer and BMS, and Xarelto, owned by Johnson & Johnson.

Portola has sidelined Bevyxxa after failing to secure its approval in Europe and focused its attention on Factor Xa reversal agent Andexxa.

Investment Thesis

Portola has experienced plenty of highs and lows and that has been reflected in a share price that has risen as high as $66 (in July 2017) but has since dwindled to just under $29. Arguably however, the company's prospects look better now that at any stage in its history. Of its portfolio, Andexxa, the anti-coagulant looks to be a potential blockbuster since it is has been heavily backed by big pharmas Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb, as the only FDA approved antidote for their market leading blood thinners Xarelto and Eliquis. Development of Bevyxxa has been sidelined due to lack of funds but still remains a potentially lucrative prospect, whilst Certulatinib, albeit early stage, also has promise.

I make Portola a strong buy for 2 main reasons; firstly, the sales potential of Andexxa which I believe could exceed $1bn within 5 years, and secondly, because Portola must surely be a tempting acquisition prospect for big pharma who would benefit from both Andexxa's sales and the unrealised potential of Bevyxxa.

I expect the good news story to continue as Q3 results are released on November 5th and would recommend acquiring some Portola shares in anticipation of serious growth potential.

Portola: Past and Current

Portola has experienced more than a few issues related to the approval and commercialisation of its flagship drugs, Andexxa and Bevyxxa.

The biopharmaceutical company has made the decision to limit commercialisation efforts around Bevyxxa, the FDA approved anti-coagulant designed for extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE), after its application to market the drug in Europe was rejected by the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use), and a request for re-evaluation also rejected (Source: GlobeNewsWire / Portola).

In their 2018 Annual Report Portola commented that "we believe that Bevyxxa has significant commercial potential", but that "it will require significant additional effort and more resources than we currently have to drive adoption and market acceptance."

Above: Portola's Drug Portfolio. Source: Portola Annual Report 2018

Andexxa Finally (partially) Approved

Andexxa is viewed by many as Portola's blockbuster-in-waiting. Like Bevyxxa, Andexxa is also an anticoagulant that can be used to treat patients who experience uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding after taking the Factor Xa (FXA) inhibitors rivaroxaban (branded as Xarelto and sold by Johnson & Johnson) or apixaban (branded as Eliquis and sold by Bristol Myers Squibb & Pfizer jointly).

Andexxa finally secured approval (Source: Fierce Biotech) from the FDA to distribute Andexxa as part of its Accelerated Approval pathway in March 2018, having been denied permission 19 months previously. The supply of the drug was initially limited, however, due to further FDA concerns about Portola's proposed Gen 2 manufacturing processes.

Portola has therefore embarked on an Early Supply Program (ESP) focused on making Andexxa available in hospitals with high instances of Factor Xa bleeds, before its commercial scale Gen 2 manufacturing process was approved in December, allowing full-scale commercialisation to begin.

That is not quite the end of the saga however; Accelerated Approval was only granted subject to a post-marketing study "to verify and describe Andexxa's clinical benefit via an open-label, randomised, controlled trial of Andexxa in acute, intercranial hemorrhage in patients receiving oral Factor Xa inhibitors" (Source: Portola Annual Report).

This latest trial began early in 2019. It is expected to last 4 years and include approximately 440 patients and "compare outcomes of patients treated with Andexxa to the usual care on a 1:1 randomized scheme." It will be a hard pill for Portola to swallow if Andexxa has to be pulled from the market in 2023.

Portola's travails illustrate how difficult, complex and ultimately expensive it is to secure full FDA approval for a new drug or treatment, even one as valuable as Andexxa is purported to be. At the same time, it helps to illustrate the scale of the rewards on offer for those companies who do successfully develop novel drug treatments, which shareholders can of course benefit from.

In my view, one of the big questions that investors must consider is whether Portola's huge financial outlay on developing its drug portfolio (and remember, Bevyxxa has been put on the back-burner for the time being) is justified by the addressable market. More on that later in this article.

Pharma Giants Have A Vested Interest In Success Of Andexxa

Pharma giants Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers Squibb have been anxiously awaiting the approval of Andexxa, because the drug provides a much-needed antidote for their proprietary blood-thinning drugs Eliquis and Xarelto.

In fact, BMS and Pfizer, who jointly distribute Eliquis made $50m in unsecured loans available (Source: FiercePharma) to Portola in August 2016 to help them overcome manufacturing and other concerns outlined by the FDA in its complete response letter to Portola's initial application.

The pharmas are mightily keen to see an antidote to their blood thinners hit the marketplace, partly to avoid litigation from patients suffering from uncontrolled bleeding as a result of taking Eliquis or Xarelto, and partly so they can take the fight to rival Boehringer Ingelheim's blood thinning solution Pradaxa, for which an antidote has been available since 2015.

It is surely a good sign that Portola is working so closely with big pharma. Besides the loans, the company has also entered into an agreement with Pfizer and BMS for them to try to secure approval for Andexxa in Japan. Portola received a $15m upfront payment, and if the marketing push proves successful, will receive milestone payments of up to $90m, and tiered single to double digit royalties based on subsequent net sales. Detail can be found in Portola's FY18 Annual Report.

Market for Andexxa?

Back in the US, with the new manufacturing process now in place Portola believe they can supply up to 2,100 hospital locations, which represents around 80% of the total market potential in the US (Source: Q219 earnings transcript). Andexxa carries a list price of $27,500. The company quotes data that states in 2016 117,000 patients were hospitalized with Factor Xa inhibitor-related bleeding (around 2/3% of all patients treated with Factor Xa), and 2,000 bleeding related deaths occurred each month (Source: GlobeNewsWire / Portola).

That might suggest an addressable market of upwards of $3bn, but in reality sales are likely to grow slowly but steadily; Credit Suisse analysts have estimated sales around the $110m mark for 2019 as a whole, which is consistent with the $47.5m Portola has recorded in sales in its 10Q submission for period ended June 30th. Credit Suisse estimate that Portola has 2 year's worth of supplies of the drug available currently.

Both Eliquis and Xarelto (alongside rival treatment Pradaxa) are closing ground on Wafarin, the drug which dominated the blood thinning market before the arrival of Xarelto, and later (in 2011), Eliquis. BMS management stated recently (Source: FiercePharma) that sales of Eliquis topped $1.65bn in Q219, an increase of 40%, and that the drug will soon replace Wafarin as the best-selling blood thinner on the market.

In theory that guarantees a significant market for Andexxa. If we take sales in the first 6 months of 2019 as a guide, Portola's revenues increased by 28% between Q1 and Q2, from $22.2m, to $28.4m. If we assume that growth continues at this pace for the rest of 2019 and until the end of 2021, which seems reasonable given the promised accelerated rollout, then we could be looking at revenues of around $360m at year end 2020, and a whopping $770m by year end 2021.

Looking at it another way, given we know the price of Andexxa ($27,500), and that Portola derives nearly all of its revenues from Andexxa, that would imply that by YE19 hospitals will have purchased enough Andexxa to treat around 4,000 patients. That is less than 5% of the total addressable market of 117,000 patients that are supposedly admitted to hospital each year with bleeding problems.

To me, this suggests that Andexxa can indeed be the much anticipated blockbuster, backed by big pharma, that Portola hopes it will be. Portola believes that more than 5m people are taking Factor Xa inhibitors, and that by 2025 more than 700,000 patients per annum will require Factor Xa reversal.

Europe

Portola has also successfully applied to commercialise Andexxa in Europe, under the brand name Ondexxya. Although there is not much to report yet in terms of sales, management did announce during the Q219 earnings call that Ondexxya is available for ordering in Austria, the U.K., the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and that sales have been made in both the UK and Austria. I could not find any information on the potential size of the market in Europe, but my suspicion is that it will be significant.

To reiterate, to my mind Andexxa has the strong potential to be a best in class treatment with few viable alternatives, wherever it is marketed.

Cerdulatinib

Portola has a third drug in development, Cerdulatinib, which has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma. Phase 2 studies are underway, with recent data suggesting an overall response rate of 34% in the PTCL cohort, which is superior to current approved treatments which achieve a rate of 30%. Portola has licensed development and commercialisation rights worldwide to Dermavant Sciences, which has "presented positive Phase 1 results with topical cerdulatinib in atopic dermatitis patients", according to Portola's 2018 Annual Report.

Stock Issue

As I mentioned earlier in this article, funding its operations is probably Portola's biggest concern. In August the company filed to issue $200m of common shares (Source: Seeking Alpha), underwritten by Goldman Sachs, who have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to $30M more at the public offering price. This caused the stock price to drop by 4.8%, but will help with the company's crucial marketing efforts around Andexxa, trying to place the drug with as many hospitals as it can.

Portola's liquidity position is a little precarious; $187m at end of Q219 to be precise (Source: Portola 10Q for Q219). Would Pfizer and BMS come to the rescue again if further funding is required? Perhaps an acquisition would be preferable? My expectation is that the company will continue to be loss-making until at least 2024, and will need around $500m surplus to fund operations for the same period.

I think that is doable, but perhaps shareholders should expect some further dilution in the coming years. The rewards should more than make up for this.

More Reasons To Be Cheerful?

I will give you 3:

Portola has a new CEO, Scott Garland, who is an industry veteran, and was not tainted by the failure of Bevyxxa in Europe and the decision to shelve development (although reportedly he says he would have done the same).

CMS has increased the NTAP reimbursement for Andexxa to a maximum of 65% or approximately $18,000 effective October 1st of this year.

From the Q2 earnings call (Scott Garland):

We recently conducted an extensive benchmarking analysis of nearly 50 hospital product launches over the last 30 years. Of those, 10 went on to have sales between $600 million and $2.5 billion. I'm proud to share that based on our first five quarters of revenue, Andexxa is one of the top five hospital drug launches over the last 30 years. We are clearly off to a fantastic start.

Let's hope that Q3 results next month provide more reasons to be cheerful

Conclusion?

Although it can be risky to invest in potential "blockbuster" drugs, based on my research all the signs point to Andexxa being a success, with big pharma backing, few credible rivals, secured FDA approvals, and being marketable in Europe as well as US.

Of course, that does not mean that a rival could emerge from an unexpected source, or that a new type of blood thinner is launched with a different antidote, or that the FDA returns a negative verdict when its post-marketing studies are complete in 2023, or that Portola simply runs out of cash.

Then there is the acquisition element. Bevyxxa is far from a busted flush, and Certulatinib looks an interesting prospect.

At $29 per share, however, Portola strikes me as one of the better prospect biopharmaceuticals to buy at this time, and I am hoping for positive Q3 results and, with luck, a good few years of share price growth ahead for Portola.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.