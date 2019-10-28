Cedar Fair: Take The Money And Fun

Cedar Fair is a quality business with high barriers to entry but little growth; the business should only be owned at discounted valuations.

Given the consistency of the business' cash generating ability, multiples have only expanded and contracted based on market movements.

Thesis

Cedar Fair (FUN) is familiar amongst thrill seekers and rollercoaster fanatics across America. The company owns 16 parks, most notably Cedar Point, Carowinds, King's Island, and Knott's Berry Farm. The company recently made the headlines for turning down a 4 billion dollar buyout offer from Six Flags (SIX). The investor takeaway? The company should've cashed out. Six Flags offered a fair price and the businesses would benefit from a merger. The combination of the two businesses would have improved pricing power and provided general synergies.

Cedar Fair is not a complex business to understand. The company sells entertainment in the form of thrill rides and attractions. The greater degree of certainty we can predict what the business' future cash flows will be, the greater accuracy we can value the stock.

(In Millions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Operating Cash Flow 337 342 358 331 351 CapEx 165 178 161 185 190 Free Cash Flow 172 164 197 146 161

Over the past 5 years, Cedar Fair has averaged 168 million dollars in free cash flow. The business has experienced very little change over these years. Moving forward, it is a safe assumption that investors can expect roughly 170 million of free cash flow moving forward. With that in mind, investors can determine what value makes sense regarding the type of returns that can be expected.

Six Flags was willing to pay up 23.5x free cash flow for Cedar Fair. Compare this number to a consistent stalwart like Coca-Cola (KO), which trades for about 36.5x 2018 free cash flow. This may seem fairly reasonable given the certainty amongst investors, but consider previous multiples that Cedar Fair has traded at.

Over the past 5 years, free cash flow has remained relatively consistent, while the stock has fluctuated in a range of $45-$72. This gives us a range of 15-24x free cash flow in which Cedar Fair has historically traded out. Given the opportunity for investors to cash out at the high end of that range, it would have been a smart move. There is no foreseeable catalyst in which to drive the stock meaningfully higher over time.

Investors should be aware of the history of the business because the future will likely look very similar to the past. An entry point below $50 would make sense for a value trade. Should the price reach the Six Flags offer price of $70, it would be wise for investors to begin exiting their positions.

Cedar Fair has announced just one new roller coaster for 2020, the pictured above "Orion" rollercoaster coming to King's Island. Additional expansion projects are relatively muted, this includes various additions to Cedar Fair's water parks, along with anniversary celebrations. Investors should expect the status quo from Cedar Fair in terms of capital expenditures. The company must balance spending to build new attractions along with keeping costs under control.

Coasters & Macroeconomics

Cedar Fair has held up well during economic downturn. Despite the defensibility of regional amusement parks, the market is not attractive for investors looking for growth. While the industry as a whole is expected to grow at 5.8%, this includes the behemoth that is Disney (DIS) and its parks. Unlike Disney, Cedar Fair and other regional operators like Six Flags are not destination vacations like Disney. Regional theme parks are more of a day trip destination, Disney is able to capture a larger sum of revenue from visitors through the ecosystem.

Disney grew revenue by 10% for its amusement park segment while holding a roughly 40% market share in 2017. There's very little room for Cedar Fair to grow, being a mature business, investors must focus on the cash.

Six Flags went bankrupt during the Great Recession, but had a successful turnaround. Improper allocation of capital could spell doom for amusement park investors in the meantime. Cedar Fair has done well throughout previous downturns, it's more likely Six Flags' struggles were strategic related. Families may choose relatively cheap day trips to a regional amusement park even during difficult recessionary periods.

Unfortunately, Cedar Fair's revenue growth over the past several years has done little in translating to growth in free cash flow. Cedar Fair closed on several small acquisitions in July, but it is unlikely this will drive significant growth. There are much better opportunities in the market than buying Cedar Fair at the current valuation.

Cedar Fair's maintenance of adjusted EBITDA throughout downturns resembles defensive consumer staples. Cedar Fair is a solid business with quality properties that can be expected to perform in this manner moving forward.

Dividend

For dividend investors, the company's 6.4% yield is enticing on the surface. The company will be paying out $3.70 per share to the 56.6 million shares outstanding, for a total of about 210 million, in excess of the free cash flow the company generates.

The high dividend yield is not reasonable based on the company's current cash flow generation. Cedar Fair's yield is comparable to businesses like Ford (F) and Altria (MO). Ford and Altria face significant core structural challenges moving forward. The changing dynamics of the auto industry and the health impacts of smoking are what enable higher yields for investors comfortable with the risk to these models.

Cedar Fair's yield sits among these riskier names, while technology stalwarts Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have much lower yields. Cedar Fair's current yield reflects the market's deserved suspicion of Cedar Fair's dividend.

It should also concern investors that beyond adding new rides, the company has no place better to spend excess cash than to pay a dividend. This alienates growth investors, Cedar Fair is a pure value play at the right price.

Cedar Fair's consistent payments of more than it is bringing is concerning, and doesn't inspire investors that there is room to grow the dividend. A high payout ratio wouldn't necessarily be a concern given the nature of the business, but over 100% is. Cedar Fair's growth is driven by capital expenditures and expansion. Given the high barriers to entry and regional monopolistic properties, rewarding investors with the lion's share of cash flow after investing in expansion is reasonable.

Conclusion

Cedar Fair is not quite cheap enough for value investors. Given the company's consistent cash flow, the stock enters value territory below $50 per share. The stock is a solid dividend play, but investors should be aware that the 6% plus yield is a result of the company paying out more in dividends than the cash that is entering the business. But, the business resembles a consumer staple with high barriers to entry and some recession resiliency. Cedar Fair is a quality business that is worth owning if shares drop into the value territory.

Six Flags offered investors a reasonable price, and investors would likely be best cashing out should the stock near the high end of the valuation range.

