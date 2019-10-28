PTC Jumps On Signs That Stability And Predictability Are Coming Back

PTC (PTC) has had a rough year, with the shares down about 18% on a year-to-date basis in what has been a pretty good year for software in general and comps/peers like Ansys (ANSS) and Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY). While I thought PTC’s valuation looked somewhat demanding going into a tricky macro environment for 2019, the company’s last three quarters have been quite choppy, with a series of bookings misses and worries about the company’s ability to translate “great interest” among customers in IoT and augmented reality (or AR) into actual bookings and revenue.

PTC’s fiscal fourth quarter wasn’t flawless, and the macro environment is still challenging, but it would seem that the business has stabilized relative to management’s expectations and sell-side forecasts. While I do still see some risk in 2020 from a weaker macro spending environment, I believe PTC can grow revenue at a roughly 10% annual rate and generate significant margin expansion, supporting a higher fair value and an attractive prospective return from here.

Plenty Of Noise, But Better On Balance

PTC’s fiscal fourth quarter wasn’t pristine, but it did answer a lot of the worries that investors had after repeated miss-and-lower quarters in 2019. Revenue came in a little better than expected, with a modest operating line beat and improved bookings. Guidance for FY 2020 was likewise not perfect, but within the range of expectations going into the quarter and a general relief for investors.

Revenue rose 7% this quarter, with an 11% improvement in recurring software revenue and healthy ongoing growth in subscription revenue. Annual recurring revenue (or ARR), a relatively new metric that PTC is shifting to in recognition of the change in its business model, rose 12% in constant currency terms, with 11% growth in the legacy CAD/PLM businesses and strong growth in the growth IoT and AR businesses.

Adjusted gross margin declined 140bp year over year, and came in a little below expectations, but adjusted operating income rose around 7% (in ASC 605 terms), with the 50bp improvement in adjusted margins slightly better than expected. Although free cash flow generation for the year was disappointing relative to expectations earlier this year, the final numbers weren’t so surprising relative to those reset expectations.

A Better Outlook After A Transition Year

I suppose “transition year” is a convenient code word for sell-siders who want to acknowledge a crappy year from a company where they otherwise believe in the business and the long-term growth opportunity. That would certainly fit with PTC’s fiscal 2019, as the company saw sales execution issues lead to repeated disappointments despite overall strong customer interest in IoT and AR tools.

Looking ahead, I see reasons to remain bullish. For starters, the company’s partnerships are ramping up. PTC saw deals with Microsoft (MSFT) double from the third quarter and growth in deals tied to the Rockwell (ROK) partnership likewise grew rapidly, with the company booking an IoT “mega-deal”. PTC also saw significant acceleration in its partnership with Ansys. Although overall bookings weren’t strong in reported terms (up 1% cc), they did exceed the upper range of management’s guidance, with good trends in IoT and AR.

It’s also worth noting that, although management hasn’t blamed the macro environment, the macro environment is not helpful. About 15% of PTC’s traditional revenue base is in the auto sector, with another 15% to 20% in the “electronics” space and close to 30% in general industrial. Readers can look at a host of industrial earnings reports this quarter to see confirmation of weakness in autos and electronics, as well as spreading weakness across many “general industrial” markets. While companies have continued to invest in IT, weak order inflows and flagging revenue often leads many companies to delay decisions or deployments on new IT goodies, and for those companies who haven’t yet adopted IIoT or AR, it’s an easy excuse to hit “pause”.

I’ve talked about the opportunity in front of PTC in IoT and I’m not going to rehash that here, other than to say I believe PTC’s ThingWorx app development and other capabilities like connectivity, M2M communication, and predictive analytics remain very exciting tools for companies looking to improve their manufacturing and operational efficiency (which is almost all of them).

Augmented reality is an emerging opportunity well worth watching, and one where I think PTC has staked out some strong initial ground. Management believes industrial augmented reality could grow from $200 million at the end of 2018 to over $4 billion in total addressable market in 2023, and PTC believes it has double-digit share with most of its rivals (including Unity, Eon Reality, and Upskill) in the single digits. Augmented reality offers a lot of potential utility to industrial companies, including improved training, shop floor instructions, reference sources, and marketing. I’ve also been impressed with the company’s demonstration of Expert Capture – a platform that aims to capture and retain the skills of veteran workers before they retire.

I also want to note that PTC is not abandoning its roots in CAD/PLM. In conjunction with the earnings announcement, the company announced that it would be acquiring Onshape for a little less than $500 million. Onshape was founded by the founders of SolidWorks (which Dassault acquired a long, long time ago) and it has taken the CAD concept to an SaaS platform along with some data management and collaboration tools. PTC (and Onshape) believe that SaaS CAD adoption is only just beginning, and this could develop into something more than just a way to stay in the game, but rather a chance to regain some share. To be clear, though, Dassault, Autodesk (ADSK), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) are all positioning for SaaS CAD as well, so this isn’t a unique strategic move in that respect.

The Outlook

Between the adoption of ASC 606 and the acquisition of Onshape, there’s a lot going on at PTC and management will be hosting an investor call on November 18 to offer more guidance and insight into 2020 numbers (and beyond). Even so, on the basis of the guidance given, I think PTC could get back to double-digit like-for-like revenue growth in 2020, particularly if the auto and electronics sectors are at or near their cyclical troughs.

Longer term, I continue to believe that PTC can generate revenue growth in the very high single digits to low double-digits, with IoT and AR as very important growth drivers. Management believes they can outgrow the underlying market for CAD/PLM, but I consider this more of a “we’ll see”. Likewise with margins and free cash flow generation. PTC has established a reputation for setting FCF targets it later fails to reach, so although I’m looking for more than 20% annualized adjusted FCF growth from the FY 2019 starting point, there could be some upside if PTC can reverse these recent trend of underperformance.

The Bottom Line

I thought there was risk to the PTC story back in January, and a lot of those risks have shown themselves in the last three quarters. At this point, though, I think a lot of the damage (both to reputation and expectations) has been done, and I think the market may be undervaluing/underrating the company’s growth potential – particularly if industrial IoT and AR adoption really accelerate over the next three years and the sales team can do a better job of converting customer interest into customer orders. With fair value in the $70’s and upside on better execution, I think this is a name for more risk-tolerant investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.