Illinois Tool Works - Impressive Gains Despite Macro Headwinds

Full-year guidance has been confirmed and higher stock prices are very likely going forward as we seem to enter a risk-on environment.

This is one of the most interesting earnings seasons of the past couple of years in my opinion. We are in the midst of an economic growth slowing trend while very large cyclical companies beat earnings like its 2017. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is one of them. The company crushed earnings expectations thanks to very successful company initiatives to enhance margins. This more than offset the declines due to lower sales and negative organic growth. The economy might currently be in a bad shape, but ITW is once again remembering bears why it does not make sense to go short. All things considered, if the current risk-on period can continue, this stock will head even higher.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Here's Why The Company Offset Slower Sales

I feel like I have talked about it way too much, but it had to be done. I am referring to the economic growth slowing trend which started in Q4 of 2018 after the global economy lost steam in Q1 of 2018. Generally speaking, this is the main reason why cyclical stocks are below their highs while the market is more or less at all-time highs. Another way to put it, is by saying that industrials were massive underperformers.

Illinois Tool Works is no different. This Illinois based diversified machinery company missed sales expectations for the sixth consecutive time as total sales fell to $3.48 billion. This is 4% lower compared to the prior-year quarter and the fifth consecutive quarter without positive growth. It started in Q3 of 2018 or 2 quarters after the global growth peak. So far, I think it is fair to say that leading indicators continue to do their job by predicting fundamental weakness.

That's were management comes in. The company's adjusted EPS reached $2.04, which is $0.10 above expectations and 7% higher compared to Q3 of 2018. It is also 500 basis points above the 2% growth rate reported in Q2.

Source: Estimize

So, what happened? Basically, the company boosted margins across the board. Third quarter organic revenue was down 1.7% as a result of slower demand across the company's portfolio. On a same-day basis, organic sales were down 3.2% versus a 2.8% decline in the second quarter. This is pretty much the direction of sales growth I expected given the declining economic trend. In North America, sales were down 2% while international sales were down 1%. Europe was down 2% while APAC was up 2%. Organic growth in China was up 7% as the company continues to benefit from above-average growth and a successful product portfolio.

Anyhow, the company's operating margin improved by 40 basis points to 25.0%. I briefly highlighted enterprise initiatives in my last article. In the third quarter, these initiatives boosted operating margin by 120 basis points. This is the highest level since 2017. The enterprise initiative impacted all seven segments ranging from 80 basis points to 190 basis points while the company is seeing the benefits from accelerated restructuring activities. Price/cost added 20 basis points as price was remain solid and well ahead of raw material inflation on a dollar basis. Adding to that, raw material cost pressure eased in the quarter and positively impacted cost margin. These tailwinds were partially offset by lower volume (-40 basis points) and 'others' worth -60 basis points.

And just to show you another example of margin strength, automotive OEM organic sales growth was down 2% as the GM strike reduced sales by roughly 100 basis points. North America was down 6%, Europe was flat and China saw organic growth of 7%. Total operating margin improved by 60 basis points to 22.1%.

Here's Why The Company Has Further Potential

Good quarterly results are one thing. However, I have witnessed way too many quarters where negative company guidance more than offset the joy from higher than expected sales. The good news is that ITW maintained its guidance despite economic headwinds. Full-year EPS is expected to come in between $7.55 and $7.85 while the ongoing General Motors uncertainty and global headwinds skewed these numbers to the lower end of the range according to ITW.

Source: ITW Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Full-year operating margin is expected to be approximately 24% which is down slightly from the previous guidance as a result of higher accelerated restructuring expenses and the impact of slightly lower volumes. I expect that these headwinds will eventually turn into long-term tailwinds - especially when the economy starts to improve again.

On a side note, the company continues to focus on divestitures. ITW is looking to divest some businesses with revenues totaling up to $1 billion. This is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 with half of the divestitures being completed in the 2019 fiscal year.

Adding to that, and with regard to the bigger picture, we are witnessing some serious risk-on movements. Risk-on means money flows from defensive investments to more cyclical investments. One indicator to measure this is the ratio between industrial stocks and the S&P 500 as you can see below.

Once again, this ratio is bottoming at the same lows that supported the economy in 2011 and 2015/2016. It is still too early to call for a growth bottom, but these signs are positive and not at all what one would expect if the economy were to enter a recession.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

We are not out of the woods yet. The economy is still weak but signs of a growth bottom are becoming stronger. It also helps that large industrial players like ITW are reporting strong results. I cannot make the case that the economy is not slowing as the company has been suffering from slower sales and even lower organic growth. Nonetheless, company measures to enhance margins are working and full-year guidance has been confirmed. As a result, traders who have caused industrial stocks to outperform over the past few days are back in full force as ITW was up more than 7% after earnings.

Source: FINVIZ

We sure are in interesting times, and I am sticking to my long-term dividend stocks. Although I am not yet seeing a confirmation of returning economic growth, I am not going to bet against this stock with my enemy's money. ITW has room to grow as the risk/reward of industrial stocks is becoming increasingly interesting. And with management further focusing on margin enhancement while there is a chance, we are about to see higher economic growth, I think this stock still has a lot of potential left. Therefore, I would not be surprised if the stock were to reach its all-time high over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

