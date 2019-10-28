MI Homes: Time To Take Profits

MI Homes has been one of the performance leaders in the Homebuilders Index (XHB), putting up an outstanding return of 112% this year. This performance is second to only sector leader TopBuild (BLD), which has put up an even more impressive 124% gain.

This comes on the back of a strong year for MI Homes, with a nice jump in gross-margin in the most recent quarter. Gross margins came in at 20.6%, up 150 basis points sequentially over Q2 2019. The company's backlog also remains strong, with 2,915 homes and a sales value of over $1.1 billion. These tailwinds should continue to help the stock for the long-term, especially as the company's Smart Series portfolio continues to gain more traction. Despite all of this great news, I believe much of this news is priced into the stock short-term. For this reason, I think this is an opportune time for investors to book some profits above $45.00 with the Homebuilders group becoming a crowded trade.

Source: TC2000.com

The Homebuilders ETF was left for dead in 2018, after falling off a cliff during Q4 2018 correction. Since that time, the group charged higher at break-neck speed, and the index is now knocking on the door of all-time highs. This resurgence from a lagging sector to one of the strongest has come on the back of 30-year fixed mortgage rates plunging since the beginning of the year. 30-year fixed mortgage rates began 2019 near 5.0%, and are currently sitting 3.75%, up slightly from their lows near 3.6% in Q3. This drop in rates has been a big help to home-buyers, and for those looking to refinance, but home prices are still not cheap for most first-time home-buyers.

Source: Freddie Mac, Company Presentation

Fortunately for MI Homes, this is where the company has capitalized in a big way. The company's Smart Series Portfolio offers much more affordable homes, below the $250,000 level, which appeals to first-time home-buyers. This is excellent news for MI Homes, as these homes offer the company better margins, and have helped with the margin expansion in the most recent quarter. In 2018, roughly 12-15% of MI Homes mix was Smart Series homes, but this has since jumped to 25-30%. Besides, less than 10% of the company's total communities over twelve months ago were Smart Series homes, and this figure is now over 20%. As MI Homes CEO Bob Schotteinstein noted:

"We continue to see both better sales pace and better margins in most of our Smart Series communities".

Source: Company Website

Source: Redfin.com

Not surprisingly, these operational results have been a massive boon for MI Homes, with revenue up 15% in the most recent quarter, to a new Q3 record of $653.2 million. A look at both operational and financial results below shows that the company is certainly firing on all cylinders, especially against the challenging backdrop of rising mortgage rates from Q3 2016 through Q4 2018. The company's total revenue has nearly doubled since FY-2015, and EBITDA is up homes delivered on an annual basis is up almost 60% in the same period.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, the company's backlog remains strong, with 2,845 homes as of the end of the second quarter, and a further bump to 2,915 homes as reported in Q3 2019. The current backlog of 2,915 homes at a total value of $1.1 billion is roughly in line with last year's Q3, which saw 2,846 homes in Q3 2018, at a value of $1.1 billion. The slightly lower average sales price per home is reflective of the broader mix the company is seeing with its Smart Series homes. However, and as mentioned, the lower sales price is not a drag on margins, which are up in the same period.

Source: Company Presentation

So how has this translated to the company's bottom line? Let's take a look:

As we can see, MI Homes has a robust earnings trend, with annual earnings per share climbing every single year for the past seven years. The company has managed to grow annual EPS by nearly 800% since FY-2012, from $0.53 to estimates of $4.74 for FY-2019. This is exceptional growth, and there's no question the company is a clear leader in the space. To put this in perspective, Pulte Group (PHM) has seen EPS growth of 390% in the same period, with Toll Brothers seeing EPS growth of 630%. While these are all incredible growth rates, MI Homes is the leader by a couple of hundred percentage points.

Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart

The good news for investors is that this EPS growth is expected to continue in the future. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $5.14, with FY-2021 forecasts at $5.62. While these figures represent a modest deceleration from the 18% growth in annual EPS anticipated for FY-2019, it is not surprising that the company is finally seeing some deceleration. The company has managed to grow annual EPS by 40% in FY-2018 and should grow at 18% in FY-2019, so this growth was not going to last forever. Therefore, while we see deceleration, I see it as only a minor issue. My minimum metric for growth companies that I want to own is that they have an annual EPS growth of 12% or more, and MI Homes currently fits the bill. Based on FY-2020 estimates, however, it would drop slightly below this metric, making it a less attractive growth name for the first time in the past seven years.

Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart

Moving to revenue growth rates, the sequential acceleration from 12% to in Q3 was a good sign. However, as the two-quarter moving average of revenue growth rates shows, this acceleration is not likely to change the current flat trend. The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. While the blue line has ticked up to 12% and 15% in the most recent two quarters, revenue estimates for Q4 2019 are currently sitting at $790.1 million year-over-year. This will represent only 9% growth year-over-year and will keep the two-quarter average relatively stable. To have higher confidence in the company beating earnings estimates for FY-2020, I would prefer to see the two-quarter average in an uptrend and making higher lows.

It's important to note that estimates are not set in stone, and the company could come in above these estimates and beat. However, the company will need to report $830.8 million or more to avoid sequential deceleration given the 600 basis point drop currently being forecasted. While I could certainly see the company beating revenue estimates and coming in at $797.0 - $802.0 million, a beat of this magnitude will not be an easy feat to accomplish. In summary, revenue growth has been exceptional, averaging 12-20% over the past five quarters, but we're expecting to see some deceleration here, as well as with EPS.

Finally, moving to gross margins, the company saw a massive up-tick on a sequential basis from 19.1% to 20.6%. Schottenstein stated in the Q3 call that they believe they are a 20-21% margin business, and therefore we can likely expect margins to flat-line or trend slightly higher from here. If gross margins can continue at or above this rate, this will help to offset any top-line weakness from some slight deceleration going forward into Q4.

Source: KoyFin.com

In summary, earnings growth and revenue growth remain robust, but both are decelerating slightly. Margin-growth, however, is picking up the slack, and this should continue to help growth on the bottom-line. The company's continued success with its Smart Series portfolio will likely keep a floor under gross margins near the 19.0% level. This is because the company's Smart Series portfolio continues to contribute more to the overall business, up from 12% to over 25% of the company's inventory in the past 12 months.

So why would we sell a market leader in the Homebuilders group with margin expansion and a flawless track record of earnings growth? The problem is with the technical picture and the fact that the stock is getting extended short-term. Let's take a closer look:

If we look at the daily chart, the stock is now 49% above its 200-day moving average. This is an area of extension that has led to sharp corrections in the past. The most recent run in the stock ended in January 2018, with MI Homes roughly 31% above its 200-day moving average. Before this, the 2012 through 2013 rally ended with the stock 44% above its 200-day moving average. Finally, the 2005 top saw the stock 44% above its 200-day moving average. All of these instances led to 15% or larger corrections within the next six months. Based on this, I believe there's a decent likelihood that the gap below near $40.36 might get filled over the next six months.

Source: TC2000.com

Moving to a weekly chart, we can see that the stock has run up to multi-year resistance, and the same spot it broke down from in 2005. This is the $46.50 level, and it sits just below 2% above current prices. While there's a possibility the stock gets through this level over the next year, I would be shocked if it happened before the year-end. Stocks rarely break through multi-year resistance levels on their first test, and correction from this level would not surprise me in the slightest. Given that the stock is within 2% of long-term resistance, and nearly 10% above a significant gap, the reward to risk here is poor short-term.

Source: TC2000.com

MI Homes is an exceptional growth stock and a leader in the Homebuilders Index, but nothing goes up in a straight line. I would not be shocked to see the stock head over the $50.00 level in 2020 based on its earnings growth trajectory, but I think there's a good chance we see $40.00 before we see $50.00. For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time to book some profits in the stock. If I were long the stock, I would be selling out two-thirds of my position above $45.00 and looking to play the last 1/4 for a more significant move long-term. Investors are going to want to see $797 million or better for Q4 revenues to avoid any material deceleration. Any figure below this, and I believe there's a good chance the stock revisits its open gap near $40.00 if it hasn't already before the report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.