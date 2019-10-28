Proofpoint: 2020 Points To Another Strong Year

Despite reporting a rather strong quarter and confident 2020 guidance, shares of Proofpoint (PFPT) were down over 8% following their recent earnings. While the stock remains up nearly 40% year to date, since mid-October the stock has been down almost 15%. I believe the recent pullback is a bit overdone and investors should feel confident in the long-term for PFPT.

PFPT reported Q3 revenue and EPS that came in well ahead of expectations in addition to billings growth accelerating compared to last quarter. Margins improved and were quite strong, leading to healthy FCF generation. The strong quarter performance led to management raising 2019 revenue and EPS guidance, however, billings guidance was reiterated.

Management also provided a quick look into 2020 with revenue expected to grow ~20%, billings growth near revenue growth, and FCF conversion of just under 25%. While the company will no longer be providing billings guidance, there are plenty of upbeat metrics investors should be excited about over the next several quarters.

While Q4 guidance implies billings slightly below expectations, management’s commentary around 2020 billings growth being near or slightly below their 20% revenue growth expectations should give investors confidence over the long term. Yes, billings growth is on track to decelerate into 2020 but I believe management is likely being a little conservative starting the year off around 20% billings growth.

In addition, combined with revenue growth ~20%, FCF conversion is expected to be just under 25%, leading to a Rule 0f 40 guidance of ~45%. Investors should look at these metrics in a positive light, despite the expected billings decelerations.

With the stock down over 8% following earnings and around 15% over the past few weeks, I believe the correction is a little bit overdone. PFPT remains a premium valued company when looking at forward revenue multiple, but rightfully so.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During Q3, revenue grew 22% to $227.4 million, which was above management’s guidance of $223-225 million. Revenue growth seemed to continue on the company’s pattern of beating guidance in addition to beating consensus, which expected ~$224 million.

Compliance revenue continues to represent a significant area of growth and potential, growing 37% to $63.2 million and now represents ~28% of total revenue (up from ~25% in the year ago period). As targeted email attacks become more sophisticated, companies are looking for better ways to control their email flow, and having total control over their compliance is a great way to reduce risk.

Billings growth during the quarter remained healthy at 26% to $278 million and was ahead of expectations for ~20% growth. Billings was also ahead of management’s guidance range for $274-276 million. Management talked about how there continues to be strong traction with their new add-on solutions in addition to solid early adoption of newer bundles. PFPT has done a good job over the years providing new, updated solutions across the board, which ultimately drive top line growth.

Gross margins were again very healthy at 80% and should remain in the high-70’s to low-80’s range given the company’s software subscription offerings. This revenue stream naturally has higher margins and are not likely to contract over time.

Operating margins also showed some strength, expanding to 14.9% compared to 12.3% in the year ago period. Now that PFPT has gained some scale, they are able to reap the benefits of operating leverage. PFPT can adjust their operating expenses such as S&M, R&D, and G&A in order to improve their profitability. It is no longer necessary for the company to invest heavily in these areas because they have gained scale. Software companies typically have a lot of operating expenses early on in their lifecycle in order to rapidly grow their revenue and expand their TAM. After a period of maturing, software companies typically see their revenue growth decelerate with operating margins expanding.

The revenue beat in addition to the nice operating margin expansion led to EPS during the quarter of $0.49, which compared to consensus expectations for $0.39.

For Q4, management guided revenue to $237.5-239.5 million, gross margins ~79%, and EPS of $0.47-0.50. These metrics were close to what consensus was expecting. However, billings of ~$340 million was slightly below expectations for ~$343 million. This is what likely caused investors to be a bit more cautious around the name, causing the pullback post-earnings.

For the full year, management raised their revenue expectations to $882.3-884.3 million (up from $878.5-880.5 million). However, billings guidance was reiterated at $1.064-1.068 billion, which implies Q4 will show a little deceleration. EPS for the full year is expected to be $1.72-1.75. While I believe management left room for revenue and EPS to beat in Q4, the implied lower Q4 billings was a pain point.

Management also talked about 2020 on a high-level, including revenue growth around 20%, billings growth that was similar to or slightly below revenue growth, and FCF margin of just under 25%. Essentially, management guided to a Rule of 40 of ~45% for 2020. While investors should not solely look at the Rule of 40 when making an investment decision, this metric does demonstrating the company’s underlying confidence in the business.

Valuation

While PFPT remains one of the strong security companies in the market, their valuation doesn’t necessarily point to a leading competitors. Revenue growth will likely remain around 20% for the next several quarters and potentially into 2021. While some of the newer security companies in the market have a much faster revenue growth (in some cases 50%+), their operating margins are very red and they do not generate sufficient FCF.

PFPT is a little more mature in that they company has solid, consistent revenue growth on the back of operating margin and FCF margin expansion. Over time, the company will continue to improve their profitability while remaining a leader email security player.

The above chart demonstrates that over time, these competitors’ forward revenue multiples tend to fluctuate quite a bit, despite their financial metrics not significantly changing. During the later part of 2018, the multiples of all three companies essentially converged around 5x, though this looks a little differently now. PFPT's valuation has pulled back over the past few months from ~12x forward revenue.

PFPT has a current market cap of ~$6.4 billion, cash/investments of ~$1 billion and debt of ~$740 million, resulting in an enterprise value of ~$6.15 billion. Since we are only one quarter away from the end of 2019, it’s probably better to look at 2020 revenue when valuing the company.

Using a conservative approach and assuming the midpoint of management’s 2019 revenue guidance of $882.3-884.3 million, we could expect 2019 revenue to end up ~$883.3 million. When looking at 2020 and assuming 20% revenue growth, this could result in ~$1.065 billion in revenue, implying a 2020 revenue multiple of ~5.8x.

Although that is relatively conservative, it demonstrates that a 20% revenue growth company combined with 15%+ operating margins and ~25% FCF margin can still have upside. Assuming 2019 revenue ends up closer to $885 million and 2020 ends up growing ~22%, we could see 2020 revenue of $1.08 billion, which would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~5.5x.

If PFPT is able to put together another solid year of revenue growth and profitability while displaying their historical beat-and-raise pattern, I believe the recent 15% pullback in the stock provides a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

