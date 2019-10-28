Glacier Bancorp: Good Growth Prospects, But High Market Price

Glacier Bancorp's (GBCI) assets are expected to continue to grow on the back of merger activity. This balance sheet growth is expected to drive earnings, and consequently, dividends in 2020.

M&A Activity to Drive Loan Growth

GBCI has resorted to merger and acquisition activity to expand its portfolio in the past, and I expect this reliance to continue in 2020. After completing two acquisitions this year, GBCI has announced another acquisition that is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020. As the target, State Bank Corp, has around $414 million in loans, I'm expecting GBCI's loans to rise by that amount in 2020. Moreover, I'm expecting a majority of GBCI's loan growth to come from the merger, as I'm expecting very little organic growth of around 0.10% quarter over quarter in each of the four quarters of 2020. The table below shows my estimates for GBCI's key balance sheet items.

My estimates are in line with the management guidance given in the 3QFY19 conference call. The management believes that loans can grow by 5% to 6% in 2020.

Fund Mix and Loan Book Characteristics to Support Margin

GBCI's deposits surged in the third quarter due to the Horizon acquisition and organic growth, thereby ending the quarter with a loan to deposit ratio of 88.71%, down from 90.27% at the end of the prior quarter. The management expects this loan to deposit ratio to remain stable going forward. The low loan to deposit ratio will reduce the need for expensive borrowing, hence keeping funding cost under control in the quarters ahead. Further, the company increased the proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total deposits to 34.7% at the end of September 2019, from 31.6% at the end of December 2018. During 3QFY19, the company experienced organic non-interest deposit growth of $211 million or 26% annualized.

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, margins will also be helped by early termination of the company’s $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt at 3.73%, along with the sale of $308 million of available for sale debt securities.

While funding cost is expected to remain low due to the above factors, yields are expected to be somewhat sticky. Around three quarters of GBCI's loan book is either fixed-rate or is floor protected, which make its average yields downward sticky.

Due to the characteristics of GBCI's loan book and funds, I expect net interest margin, NIM, to remain mostly stable in 2020. However, the flatness of the yield curve could pose some problems next year. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management expects margin to depend on the steepness of the yield curve. I believe that due to the prospects of economic slowdown in the wake of poor trade relations, the yield curve is likely to be flat next year.

Based on the above factors, I expect GBCI's NIM to remain unchanged in 4QFY19 compared to 3QFY19. I expect NIM to decline by 3bps quarter over quarter in 1QFY20, and then by another 3bps in 2QFY20 before stabilizing at that level for the remainder of 2020. My estimate for average yields, costs, and funds are given in the table below.

Merger Expenses to Keep Non-Interest Expense High

GBCI's non-interest expense surged in the third quarter to $43 million from $31 million reported in 2QFY19. The rise was mostly attributable to merger expenses related to the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp. Acquisition-related expenses were $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.3 million a year ago.

Going forward, I expect non-interest expense to decline in the fourth of quarter of 2019 before rising again in the first quarter of 2020 on the back of the acquisition of State Bank Corp. The management expects efficiency ratio to be between 54% to 55%, but I feel that range might be too optimistic because another merger is approaching, and because the company averaged a ratio of 59% in the first nine months of 2019. I'm expecting efficiency ratio to be around 59% in 2020.

Earnings to Increase by 11% in 2020

Acquisition based loan growth is expected to drive earnings next year. The effect of asset growth on the bottom line is expected to be partly offset by higher non-interest expense and lower non-interest income.

GBCI's non-interest income surged in 3QFY19 as it recognized a gain of $13.8 million on sale of securities. I doubt such an opportunity will arise again in the fourth quarter, hence, I'm expecting gain on sale of securities, and consequently, non-interest income to decline going forward.

In light of the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting GBCI's earnings to grow by 11% in 2020 to $231 million, and earnings per share to grow by 4.1% to $2.47. Lower EPS growth is attributable to an increase in number of shares outstanding. I'm expecting an addition of 3 million shares due to the State Bank Corp acquisition.

Dividends to Continue to Rise

I'm expecting GBCI's rising trend for dividends to continue in 2020 due to a rise in earnings. I'm expecting GBCI to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share from the current level of $0.29 per share. The dividend estimate suggests a forward dividend yield of 2.93%.

Valuing at $41.3

GBCI has traded at an average book value per share of 1.99 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average price to book multiple with the forecast book value per share of $20.7 gives a target price of $41.3 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column below, the target price provides upside of only 0.9%. The table also shows sensitivity of the target price to different levels of P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Due to negligible price upside I'm adopting a neutral stance on GBCI. My previous stance on the stock was also neutral, but the target price was lower at $36. I believe GBCI will become attractive if its price dips to $37.51, which is 10% below the target price. I recommend accumulating the stock at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.