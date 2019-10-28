Making Sense Of The Costco Valuation Craze - A Superb But Overpriced Company

Unlike many retailers, Costco does not have a problem with margins. Continuously improving return on invested capital is one more piece of evidence of a superbly run company.

Canada is the most profitable geographical segment for Costco, and even the management seems unaware of its potential.

It is to be expected that Costco will come out on top in the battle for domination in the wholesale clubs’ market, vs Sam’s Club and BJ’s.

In the USA, Costco has the potential for at least six more years of strong growth, and it could be as many as twenty more years.

Comparable sales growth

Despite never-ending skepticism about an old school, bricks and mortar retailer actually being able to grow, the phenomenon of Costco remains unrelenting. While comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter came in at 5.1%, a clear slowdown when viewed side-by-side with comp sales growth of 6.1% for the entire fiscal year 2019, there are a few things to note here:

Costco's comparable sales growth has been consistently far superior to their closest peer, Walmart's Sam's Club. In Walmart's latest earnings report, for the quarter ended July 27th, Sam’s Club’s comparable sales growth was a miserly 1.2%.

Costco’s reported comp sales growth for September came in at 5.6%, an improvement over the fourth quarter figure.

Costco is experiencing a mild “cannibalization” effect, because customers switch to a new club store if one is opened closer to them. On the other hand, these customers tend to visit Costco more often due to the convenience of having a closer store. Therefore, the net result for the company is positive.

The speed of new store openings

Even more important, for the company’s continuing growth, are new store openings. The total number of Costco’s stores, per country, at the end of each of the past 10 years is presented in the table below:

Data source: Costco’s annual reports and FY 2019 10-K

You would be wrong to jump to the conclusion that new openings have slowed down in 2019. While Costco’s fiscal year ends in the last days of August or first days of September, the company regularly publishes their annual reports with number of stores as operational on December 31st. Most of the new store openings are concentrated in the final months of the calendar year.

Therefore, we should expect a noticeable increase in the store count once the final figures for 2019 are published in early 2020.

Two logical questions at this point are, how many stores can Costco open, and isn’t the US market already saturated with wholesale clubs?

How many wholesale stores can there be in the USA?

To get a deeper understanding of this, I have created a spreadsheet with all 50 states listed, plus Washington DC. You can download the Excel file for yourself.

For each state, the analysis considers the estimated population in 2019 and the population density, calculated as population per square mile. These are key figures in analyzing whether a market is oversaturated. Costco’s EVP and CFO, Richard Galanti, touched on this subject in the latest earnings call, when asked about store potential and saturation:

30 years ago, I think the view was you needed about 0.5 million people to trade area plus certain number of businesses and all that kind of stuff. Today, that number could be as low as 200,000 sometimes. It depends.

My spreadsheet includes per state numbers of wholesale clubs run by Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Since the numbers are taken from their latest annual reports (Costco’s totals are from December 31st, 2018, Sam’s Club from January 31st, 2019), they are not exactly up to date, but I think they will do.

The next map highlights which company runs the most wholesale stores per state.

Nationwide across the USA, 1,337 wholesale clubs are accounted for, and their average density is 4.06 clubs per million people, or one club per 246,000 people. How this looks from state to state is shown in the map below:

It is noticeable that the club density varies greatly from state to state. A logical assumption would be that states with a lower population density would have a larger number of stores per million simply because the population is spread out across a larger area, but the actual numbers are surprising. The ten states with the highest number of wholesale stores per million are listed in the following table:

Alaska and Montana, as two out of the three states with the lowest population density in the country, make the top 10 list, along with New Jersey, the population density of which is second only to D.C.

Throwing all of the speculation about population density and store counts out the window, I ran a few scenarios. Each of these scenarios assumes that all the states reach at least a defined number of stores per million residents. States with store counts above the threshold do not experience store closures in these calculations. Yes, it is true that Walmart has already closed a number of Sam’s Club stores, a total of 63 clubs in the fiscal year 2018. To this I reply that Costco has already opened some stores in places where Sam’s Club closed theirs, in Alaska for example. While Costco and their much smaller peer BJ’s focus entirely on wholesale clubs, Sam’s Club is just a division inside Walmart, it is not the main focus of Walmart’s growth plans. Costco’s stores are outperforming Sam’s Club stores in whichever metric you choose to look at. The point is that if those Sam’s Club stores were run by Costco instead, they would not have been closed.

With these clarifications in mind, let us check two scenarios.

Scenario 1 – the wholesale store count in each state reaches, at least, the current national average of 4.06 stores per million

This scenario results in a potential 90 additional stores to be opened. The number of potential new stores, per state, is shown on the next map.

Scenario 2 – the wholesale store count in each state reaches, at least, 5 stores per million

There are already 12 states, with a combined population of 42 million, in which this store count per million is achieved. Therefore, I don’t see this scenario as unrealistically optimistic, especially as the “Costco craze” is showing no signs of relenting. This scenario projects the opening of an additional 333 wholesale stores in the USA, which represents a 25% increase from the current total. The state by state distribution is shown in the map below:

This scenario is interesting because it not only shows that California is not oversaturated, but also shows great potential in Texas, Illinois and New York, states in which Costco is lagging behind its peers in store count. With Walmart clearly not being motivated enough to pursue growth in Sam’s Club’s store count and BJ’s being a troubled company with negative equity, this market potential is Costco’s for the taking.

Overall, I estimate that Costco can, in the long run, open between 90 and 300 stores in the USA before the market becomes saturated. Assuming an average of 15 new Costco stores annually, I project that Costco has between 6 and 20 years of continuous expansion ahead of it in the USA.

Profitability per geographical segment

In the 10-K filing page 59, Costco lists the financial results per geographical segment, with separate figures available for the USA and Canadian sales, and all the other countries, in which Costco stores are present, are bundled together in the “other international” segment.

Combining segmented revenue and income figures with store counts, as given in the last three annual reports, yields some interesting results, summed up in the table below:

(Currency values in the table are shown in USD millions.)

We can conclude the following:

Costco’s Canadian operations are the most profitable segment. Not only is the average per store revenue in Canada higher than in the USA, but Canadian operations also have consistently higher operating margins. This results in the average operating income per store in Canada being consistently more than 60% higher than in the USA. Average revenue per store in the “other international” segment is far lower than in either the USA or Canada. Still, with the operating margin higher than in the States, international stores are on average almost as profitable as those back home.

With Costco, almost every metric observed shows remarkable consistency. In the last three years, the share of geographical segments in the company’s total revenue has barely fluctuated.

Since Costco’s revenue has been growing persistently, the unchanged shares of the segments’ revenues, in the total company revenue, imply that Costco is not especially focusing on any particular market. The company is not even hurrying to open new stores in markets in which many managers would trip over themselves to open as many as possible, and in the shortest amount of time.

Probably the best example is the success Costco enjoyed with the opening of its first store in China, in August this year. Only days later it was announced that Costco planned to open another store in China – in early 2021. Why does it take so long? We do not know the details, but what we do know is that Costco’s management likes to run a tight ship. They want to “do it right”, with whatever conditions “doing it right” entails.

Another example is the amazing profitability of the company’s operations in Canada. It would be logical to focus on this market and open as many new stores as possible. I found it amusing to read Mr. Galanti’s words from the latest conference call about growth in Canada:

In Canada, one-plus a year. We thought we were a saturated at 80 in Canada and now we have 101 or 102. So, that will keep increasing. Certainly, there will be more -- what I think I think we feel most comfortable thing is that five or three years from now, the penetration of the percentage of those openings will certainly abide then likely by then if nothing is certain the outside of the U.S. and Canada.

The current estimated population of Canada is 37.5 million. Were the country to reach the wholesale stores penetration levels of the USA, which is 4.06 stores per million, that would be a total of 152 stores. Were they to reach 5 stores per million, the total climbs to 188 stores. There is no competition. Sam's Club has admitted defeat and has withdrawn from Canada. This potential of between 50 and 86 new wholesale stores in Canada is Costco's for the taking.

Google Trends

An additional feature, which is useful for examining historical trends, but also helps us to predict future results, is Google Trends. This is how the search terms “Costco” and “Sam’s Club” have fared in USA based searches over the past 16 years:

And this is how the search for “Costco near me” trended among Canadians in the past 5 years:

Historical returns and valuation

Out of the past 14 years, including 2019 to date, Costco shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index in 10. Quarterly and annual total returns for Costco and a group of selected peers are depicted in the table below:

Since 2015, Costco shares total return has outperformed all peers except for Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Can Costco keep on winning? For a decade, between 2004 and 2014, Costco’s shares were valued by the market in a pretty narrow P/E multiple range, approximately between 22 and 25. The strong correlation is seen in the chart below, with the median P/E equaling 23.5:

Starting in early 2014, the market’s perception and valuation of Costco began to change. Since then, the company has been valued at an ever-increasing P/E ratio. The median valuations in particular calendar years are depicted in the chart below:

At the time of writing this article, COST’s trailing 12 months P/E ratio is 35.9, far above any value even remotely approached over the past 15 years, at least. The rapid increase in valuation is best seen when using the price to EBITDA ratio, which has fluctuated less over time than the P/E. P/EBITDA ratio for the period since 2009 looks like this:

Why is the market more confident in Costco’s future success than ever before? High multiples are awarded to companies which grow quickly. When examining growth rates, revenue and operating income growth in particular, the cyclical nature of Costco’s expansion is noticeable.

While the last three years have seen stronger growth than the three years before, the years between 2010 and 2012 saw even higher growth rates, but the stock was not valued anywhere close to the current multiples.

Margins are not a problem for Costco

In my previous articles, in which I wrote about retail companies Macy’s, Target and Dollar General, I noted that each of those companies has a problem with decreasing margins.

It is, therefore, an interesting paradox that Costco, which has the lowest margins of all the companies mentioned, is actually the only one which does not have a margin problem. For a quick overview of EBITDA, operating income and net income margins between Costco and a selected group of peers, look at the chart below:

Unlike many other retailers, Costco has not experienced declining operating margins over the past decade. In the midst of the “retail apocalypse”, Costco’s operating margin has actually been slowly increasing.

There is a noticeable, very minor, drop in the fiscal year 2019, which is the result of a one-time event, a $123 million pretax reserve, which covers a 7.5 year period from January 2009 through July 2016. Without this expense, the operating margin would have remained at 3.2%. The strongly increasing net income margin was achieved mostly thanks to the lowered income tax rate.

The exceptional stability of Costco’s margin, observable at the quarterly level, is depicted in the chart below:

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

ROIC is a metric at which Costco especially excels. If there is anything that can explain the explosion in the COST share price, it is the chart below:

Return on invested capital is calculated as:

The growth from 11.3% in 2011 to 17.3% in 2019 is nothing short of remarkable. Costco’s WACC (weighted average cost of capital) estimated by various sources I consulted, varies between 7% and 10%, resulting in up to 10% EVA (economic value added).

It should be noticed that the mild increase in ROIC in 2019 is entirely due to the effective tax rate falling 6.1 percentage points. If measured on a pre-tax basis, the return on invested capital actually fell from 23.9% in 2018 to 22.3% in 2019.

What this fall in pre-tax ROIC shows, is that the company is not expanding quickly enough. They are literally sitting on a pile of cash, which they don't know what to do with!

Therefore, what is almost certainly going to happen is another special dividend, probably $12 per share.

We should not get hung up on precise numbers when analyzing ROIC, as it is influenced by a number of underlying values, which are difficult to calculate with precision. For example, and this is a relevant factor for many retail companies, assets (usually stores), which are under operating leases had not been recognized as liabilities on their balance sheets until the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, in February 2016. The new guidance required recognition on the balance sheet of rights and obligations created by leases with terms greater than twelve months. Costco plans to adopt this guidance at the beginning of its first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the management estimates that total assets and liabilities will increase by approximately USD 2.5 to USD 3 billion upon adoption. If the operating leases are accounted for, the recalculated ROIC for 2019 would be 15.2%. This is still the highest ROIC among comparable companies.

The chart above shows the relationship between the return on invested capital and the price of that invested capital for Costco and a selection of peers. Enterprise value is used instead of company's market capitalization, as invested capital includes debt as well, not just equity capital. The position of COST is very noticeable, as the company not only has the highest ROIC, but also the highest price of invested capital. The price is high not only because the company yields a high return on it, but also because their invested capital is growing continuously.

This is more of an exception than a rule among the retail companies that I have written about recently. Target (TGT), for example, has seen its invested capital decrease by about 16% over the past six years.

The price must revert to normal valuation multiples someday

With all the positive things that I have written about the company, and its perspective for the future, how could I possibly be bearish?

In short, the company is great, the future for their business is bright, but the stock is way too overpriced. If pricing multiples such as P/E, P/EBITDA and similar are higher than for other comparable companies, there has to be a justification for it.

The “normal” P/E ratio, in the long term, is 15. This has been a generally accepted rule of thumb on the stock market for decades. If a stock’s ratio is high, there are two basic explanations for it:

The company had a bad year, which resulted in lower than expected earnings. The market sees this as a one-time occurrence, so the stock price does not move in direct proportion to reported earnings. The company is growing strongly, and the market is certain of its future profitability. Therefore, future earnings are expected to catch up with the current valuation.

In the case of Costco, clearly it is the second explanation which applies. However, even when the future growth is priced into the stock, there is usually some “anchor” which keeps the valuation more or less pegged to a ratio. There is an excellent example for this from Mr. Carnevale, an article in which he demonstrated that the price of Amazon stock has been virtually pegged to P/EBITDA and P/OCF (price to operating cash flow) ratios. This is not the case with Costco. The valuation has skyrocketed by any metric.

To estimate the value of Costco, I have opted for an original approach. I don’t like discounted cash flow models, as even the slightest change in estimated cost of capital leads to vastly different results. Instead, I used the analysts’ consensus estimates on sales, earnings, capital expenditures, etc. for the next ten years (values taken from S&P Market Intelligence) to create several data tables. Values, except for per share items, are in USD millions.

Based on the earnings projections and the current number of outstanding shares, I have calculated the projected EPS for the next decade. Then, for each year’s EPS, I have calculated the corresponding stock price if the shares are valued at 15, 20 or 25 times the price to earnings ratio. Fields marked in green represent values higher than the current stock price, red cells represent lower. This table shows that, with the projected solid annual revenue and growth rates, Costco would have to be valued at a premium to historically normal pricing ratios, even a DECADE from now, to make holding the stock at its current price level profitable. Think about it, 10 years from now, with earnings per share twice as high as today, the stock would be worth only $222 per share if valued at the market’s long-term average P/E.

However, I think that the revenue and income projections are not positive enough. Most analysts project that Costco’s strong annual revenue growth will end by 2025. In this article, I have made the case that Costco has more room to grow. So, here is a somewhat edited forecast, with strong growth projected to last until 2029 at least.

Here we see slightly more green fields. Even so, Costco’s stock needs to be valued at a premium to the historical average “normal” market valuation of P/E=15 to make an investment, at the current stock price, profitable even on a 10 year long timeframe. To this it may, very reasonably, be objected that Costco pays dividends, and that their payouts are increasing. Indeed.

Adding future dividends into consideration

This is how the dividend payouts to common shareholders stand in relation to the company’s free cash flow (NYSE:FCF). FCF values for 2016 and 2017 are adjusted to compensate for the accelerated vendor payments of approximately $1.7 billion in the last week of fiscal 2016.

On average over the past five years, when both regular and special dividends are accounted for, Costco has paid out 71.5% of its levered free cash flow to shareholders. I have made cash flow projections for the next 10 years, with projected dividend payments.

Conclusion

With my, more optimistic, revenue and income forecasts, and with the historical 71.5% share of free cash flow paid out as dividends, the total sum of potential dividends over the next 10 years is $83.3 per share. The sum grows to $95.3 per share, if we add the $12 per share special dividend, which can be expected from cash currently on company’s books.

What this means is that if the following conditions are met:

Costco continues to expand and grow its net income every year for the next 10 years without any significant “hiccups” and, Costco’s P/E valuation multiple drops to 20, as the growth will have to slow down by 2029 (unless they expand internationally above and beyond all current projections),

a shareholder who holds the stock between now and 2029 will have received $95 in dividends and will be able to sell the share for $345 per share. This corresponds to an annual rate of return of 4.31%. Better than government bonds, but definitely not a very wise investment.

If you disagree with me, here is the Excel spreadsheet with the projections. It includes the required dividend yield, if you are a dividend investor, so that you can see under which prices, and in which scenario, you can realize the yield you demand. You can change the projected cash flow, or the estimated P/E. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.