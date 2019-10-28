Stagnant Growth And Raising Debt Makes McDonald's A Risky Late Cycle Investment

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

After hovering above $200 throughout the summer, McDonald's (MCD) unexpectedly sold off after releasing their third quarter earnings. While results missed Wall Street expectations by a dime, earnings were mostly inline with results posted in previous quarters. For almost three years McDonald's has posted relatively flat pretax net income which is not very surprising for a mature multi-national. In a sense analysts were overestimating McDonald's ability to continually manufacture earnings per share growth that have been years in the making. McDonald's slowing rate of buybacks due to higher debt levels may not be able to compensate for increased interest expense, and may continue to result in stagnant earnings growth even during favorable macro-economic conditions.

Stagnant Organic Growth

For the first three quarters of 2019, McDonald's adjusted operating income (excluding investment and restructuring items) rose around an annual 2% growth rate as the table below shows. After adjusting for debt costs, organic pretax earnings rose on average less than 1%. Despite an average 2.6% annual quarterly decline in diluted share count, McDonald's non-GAAP EPS rose on average less than 1%.

Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 Y/Y Change Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 Y/Y Change Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 Y/Y Change Adjusted Operating Income $2,037.20 $2,072.30 1.72% $2,232.40 $2,285.50 2.38% $2,345.50 $2,402.60 2.43% Interest Expense $236.80 $274.10 15.75% $240.20 $284.20 18.32% $250.10 $280.60 12.20% Interested Adjusted Pretax Net Income $1,800.40 $1,798.20 -0.12% $1,992.20 $2,001.30 0.46% $2,095.40 $2,122.00 1.27% Diluted Share Count 798.7 771.6 -3.39% 787.1 768.7 -2.34% 779.6 763.9 -2.01% Adjusted EPS $1.78 $1.79 0.56% $1.99 $2.05 3.02% $2.16 $2.11 -2.31%

(Data compiled from McDonald's SEC filings. Adjusted income totals exclude investment and restructuring items. Adjusted EPS based on the company's stated non-GAAP numbers. All dollar values except EPS are in millions. Diluted Share Count in millions.)

In fact after peaking in fiscal 2011, McDonald's adjusted pretax net income has leveled off after a 2014-2016 decline resulting from a mid-cycle global slowdown. However through aggressive share repurchases, the company was able to steadily grow its EPS (shown at a pretax level in the chart below). During the past decade, McDonald's diluted share count was reduced by almost 29%.

(Data compiled from McDonald's annual reports.)

Cash flow statements for the company's third quarter have not been released, but for the first half of 2019, McDonald's share repurchases and dividend payouts exceeded free cash flow levels by exactly $1 billion. This was a constant trend during the past decade as McDonald's long term debt has tripled while adjusted pretax net income only showed marginal growth.

(Data compiled from McDonald's annual reports.)

Share Repurchase Rate Slowdown

In the past five years, the magnitude of McDonald's share repurchases has gradually declined. This was in part due to the company's increased long term debt. MCD's share price appreciation also diminished the effectiveness of the company's buybacks. The chart below shows the annual decrease in diluted share count in recent quarters and years.

(Data compiled from McDonald's current reports SEC filings.)

This rate has continued to slow as diluted share count at the end of the third quarter only decreased by 1.64% from fourth quarter 2018 levels despite a 20% sequential increase in stock repurchases and dividend payouts. With the potential of another $2.5 billion targeted for such activities in the current quarter, long term debt levels could exceed $34 billion by the end of the year if other cash flow items remain constant.

Although share repurchases could continue indefinitely, the continued rise in McDonald's long term debt would likely hamper its effectiveness beyond already diminished returns. Without real organic growth, EPS growth has already started to stagnate as higher interest expenses have been negating the slower rate of diluted share decline. As the table below shows, McDonald's results in the first three quarters of 2019 are down at every level from same period 2018 levels despite a 2.6% decrease in diluted share count.

Q1-Q3 2018 Q1-Q3 2019 Y/Y Change Revenues $15,862.20 $15,727.50 -0.85% Operating Income $6,823.10 $6,777.20 -0.67% Net Income $4,509.00 $4,453.20 -1.24% Non-GAAP EPS $5.93 $5.87 -1.01% Diluted Share Count 788.5 768.1 -2.59%

(Data from McDonald's 8-K filing for its third quarter earnings. All dollar figures except EPS in millions. Diluted Share Count in millions.)

McDonald's hasn't been alone. Reducing share count beyond free cash flow limits though increased borrowing has been a corporate trend for many mature companies. Since the global economy has been strong over the past decade, this strategy has worked and investors have ignored the consequences of this unsustainable practice. The recklessness of this action has brought McDonald's shareholder equity into negative territory by almost $7 billion at the end of the first half of 2019. The dramatic slowdown of corporate buybacks since the start of 2019 should make all investors wary regarding the sustainability of recent market advances in general.

Current Outlook

McDonald's reported strong 4.8% consolidated same sore sales for the third quarter. In this case strong is a relative term. Historically these comps could be considered very strong especially during late cycles of a prolonged economic expansion. As shown above, 4.8% comps barely moved the needle for the company's third quarter results and this level would need to be maintained just to keep EPS stable under current operating conditions.

To its credit, the company has undertaken a number of initiates to improve customer experience in order to drive sales. Automated ordering and parking lot pickups are just a couple of examples. McDonald's has also expanded its delivery service which according to its Q3 earnings conference call contributed to 4% system sales growth. Yet despite a lot of proactive initiatives, organic earnings growth has been hard to achieve.

On the earnings conference call, management stated commodity price increases of 2% mostly negated menu price hikes of 3%. Furthermore, expectations call for commodity price inflation to range between 2-3%. With 17 states increases minimal wages within the year, labor costs which made up 28.9% of company owned restaurant expenses in the first three quarters of 2019 could further put pressure on margins. Lastly management noted general and administrative expenses may increase by 1-2% for the year. As a result, these cumulative expenses almost make 4% plus comparable same store sales growth a requirement just to maintain flat operating income.

Technical View

From a technical analysis standpoint, MCD looks very weak currently. From the daily chart below, the stock recently broke below its 50 day moving average and then failed to regain above this level on two occasions. Failed back tests of prior support levels can often indicate an intermediate trend change. The recent breakdown was telegraphed several weeks before the start of the correction when the PMO posted a divergent high in early August. While divergent momentum signals don't always immediately predict a reversal, they often foreshadow one. Lastly MCD also broke its 200 day moving average which indicates selling pressure may extend beyond a normal technical pullback. However given the breakout pivot line which served as resistance prior to early 2019 is not far below the current 200 day moving average, MCD should see support between these two levels ($189-199).

(Daily chart for MCD.)

Despite the recent technical damage, MCD is still in a longer term uptrend as the weekly chart below shows. Even if its 50 week moving average (green line) doesn't hold, the stock should still see support at its long term up trending support line which will also intersect the breakout pivot line at $189 within the next two weeks. Thus if MCD does not immediately hold its 50 week moving average, the stock could trade sideways below this moving average but above its up trending support line similar to its trading pattern for most of 2018. The weekly RSI has also made multi-year lows which suggest the stock is near term oversold and could likely stabilize if not bounce.

(Weekly chart for MCD.)

Final Thoughts

It is a little surprising MCD reacted so poorly on earnings which should have been expected based on recent trends. In my July McDonald's article, I already noted the company's problematic organic growth and that investors should not expect high levels of EPS growth without continued heavy share repurchases. As debt continued to rise, upside EPS surprises should decrease in likelihood. The scale down of buybacks and increased interest expense should dampen the accretive effects of a lower share count.

Perhaps after a decade of a prolonged global expansion where buying on any dips worked, investors as a whole became complacent and ignored the warning signs of rising debt, stagnant organic growth, and historically high valuations. McDonald's is a great company and a great brand. At the right price it can be a great investment, but history has shown paying several multiples above growth often leads to being a bad long term investment. Let's face it, McDonald's is a very mature company already in most of the world's readily monetizable markets. It's current day growth potential should be far below levels in recent decades when historical valuations were in the mid-teens P/E.

The short sighted practice of increasing debt to repurchase shares also compounds investor risk should the global economy contract. As my previous McDonald's article detailed, the company has not been recession proof as some bulls often argue. Yes McDonald's has been less cyclically sensitive during a recession than many consumer discretionary companies, but it's far from immune. Just during the mid-cycle global slowdown from 2014-2016, the company's adjusted pretax net income dropped by over 25% over a three fiscal year period. With much higher debt levels today, potential net income declines during an economic contraction could be far worse. While McDonald's hasn't been alone in this practice, the wide spread use of this earnings engineering only puts the overall markets at greater risk should the economy turn for the worse. That should be another reason not to be overly complacent and overpay on valuations for any company let alone a mature consumer discretionary still trading at a 50% premium to historical valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.