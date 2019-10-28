Equinor: Long-Term Bullish Sentiment Unchanged Despite Mediocre Q3

On October 24, Equinor (EQNR), the Norwegian state-controlled energy company, presented its 3Q19 and 9M19 results. As I have been bullish on EQNR for quite some time, it is worth expounding on why my sentiment has not shattered after bleak quarterly figures: dropped production, negative Q3 EBIT, and barely stellar revenue. Now let's take a more profound look.

Arkona offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea in Mukran on the German island of Rügen. (Credit: Eskil Eriksen/Equinor ASA)

The top line

In the third quarter, Equinor brought on stream the Mariner, Trestakk, Snefrid Nord, Utgard, and, surely, the prominent Johan Sverdrup oil fields. To rewind, the latter has a phenomenally low break-even, among the lowest in the world (see Hess investor presentation, p. 14). Also, I should remind the asset is the cornerstone of Equinor's growth story in the medium term.

Production, however, dropped, and the top line fully reflected it. Q3 average total output equaled 1,909 kboepd, below the 3Q18 level of 2,066 kboepd. So, an 8% decline is quite a bitter piece of news. Lower output despite five start-ups looks puzzling, but the explanation is simple: the fields have just begun producing hydrocarbons, but, after the ramp-ups, the average total contribution from them will amount to 200 kboepd in 2020, as Equinor clarified in the press release. Also, another culprit of lower production was the decision "to defer gas production to periods with higher expected prices."

Despite mediocre 9M19 production, the firm still anticipates its output to grow with a ~3% CAGR in 2019-2025 (see Q3 presentation, page 8), which is surely a realistic and achievable target thanks to Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup and a few other projects that are currently under development.

Together with weak Brent price, low output hammered revenue, and increased pressure on margins. EBIT margin decreased to 20.4% (compared to the LTM figure of 23.3% a quarter ago), while the EBITDA margin fell to 34.14% (compared to 36.1%). The LTM total revenue slipped by 5.7% while IFRS operating income contracted by 11.7%, and IFRS EPS dropped 19.45% and equaled $1.64.

EBIT was clearly impacted by more than doubled depreciation, amortization & net impairment losses; sizeable impairment charge was a consequence of "more cautious price assumptions" factored in the valuation of the reserves. It is inevitable in times of sharp oil price drops, so investors should bear it in mind. After all, Q3 operating income was $(469) million.

If we delve deeper into the quarterly report, we will find out that the impairment was primarily related to the firm's unconventional onshore assets in the US ($2.24 billion compared to the total charge of $2.79 billion). It is not coincidental, as high capital expenditures have been a substantial issue of the shale-focused E&P players, and much more expensive WTI is needed to be FCF positive and continue to increase production. It also hints that, during this earnings season, we might see a few EPS misses from E&P companies due to humongous impairment charges.

FCF and use of capital

Now, let's examine EQNR's cash flow statement in greater detail. First and foremost, an impairment that erased a considerable part of EBIT and net income, together with D&A, was added back to net profit to arrive at operating cash flow. Impairment of reserves is a drag on operating and net margins, but its impact on FCF is zero as it is a non-cash expense. So, a company could deliver unsatisfying net profit but still remain with a considerable cash surplus.

Equinor's FCF was still robust due to exceptional capital discipline and flawless project execution. Yet, it contracted (as net CFFO ((NYSE:LTM)) fell 6%) but remained well above zero due to a sharp drop in cash capex (it fell 10.8% compared to LTM capex on June 30). So, in the press release, it was mentioned that 9M19 FCF was only $338 million. But investors should keep in mind that in the calculations of free cash flow EQNR factors in not only operating cash flow and capital investments but also a few other items:

Cash used in business combinations. Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses. Increase (decrease) in other items interest-bearing. Dividends paid. Buybacks.

If we take into account only net CFFO and capex, FCFE equaled $1.54 billion in Q3 2019 and $4.47 billion in 9M 2019. What is more, EQNR's ROTC, the metric I quite often use to assess the efficiency of use of capital, equals 12.9%. So, despite lower production, weak oil price, and impairment, Equinor fared quite well.

Equinor announced a massive buyback program

In my previous article, I highlighted that Equinor had slashed its capex guidance, which might be interpreted as a generally positive sign, as the firm has been prioritizing shareholder returns over rapid growth at all costs. By the way, its dividend yield (gross, before tax) equals an exemplary ~5.5%, which looks quite substantial, especially considering shareholder rewards are well covered by FCFE.

However, dividend payments are not the only way to reward stockholders, as the company could repurchase its own shares. Investors waited for a buyback from Equinor for quite some time. Analysts asked the executives about the prospects of stock repurchases on earnings calls multiple times. For instance, during the Q3 2018 call, Equinor's CFO clarified that the prospects of the program depended on "macro outlook and portfolio developments."

And in October 2019, it ultimately happened: Equinor announced a $5 billion share repurchase program over three years. During the call, CFO Mr. Bacher said that:

We commenced the first tranche of our $5 billion share buyback program. In this first tranche, we will initially buy back $500 million of shares in the market and then buy the additional $1 billion of shares from the government following the AGM next year.

I am not a huge fan of buyback programs as I prefer dividend increases or extraordinary dividend distributions, but here I should concur the firm made a nice and rational step. It is worth noting that Equinor's leverage (total debt/EBITDA) is safe and stands at 1.2x, so the firm has a quite robust balance sheet and could pour more cash into shareholder coffers.

Another rationale behind a buyback at this particular point in time is that EQNR is undoubtedly cheap because the market does not fully realize how much the company is truly worth. Share repurchases initiated when the stock is undervalued is a reasonable and apt step, especially considering Equinor has no shortage of funds due to the disciplined use of capital.

An update on valuation

Equinor's closest peers are ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total (NYSE:TOT), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), Eni (E), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B); they have not published their results yet except for Eni. In the chart below, I summarized a few ratios I use to quickly assess if a stock is appropriately priced or not.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM.

EQNR has the lowest EV/EBITDA but the highest ROTC, the second-highest EBITDA margin, and also the third-highest levered FCF margin. Consequently, the stock is underpriced.

Final thoughts

Equinor has fallen out of investor favor this year only to make its equity more appealing for long-term holding. Among the catalysts of bearishness were a plethora of factors from volatile Brent price amid trade war and the global slowdown concerns to some operational issues, for instance, at the Oseberg oil field. Also, in my opinion, the delayed start-up of the Mariner field offshore the UK slightly disenchanted investors. The silver lining is that the firm officially opened the Johan Sverdrup era in its history, as first oil from the gargantuan field offshore Norway was delivered to the Mongstad terminal. The project was completed months ahead of schedule.

It is worth noting that Equinor rapidly diversifies, expanding its footprint in solar and offshore wind energy. For instance, in Q3, EQNR and SSE were awarded contracts to develop three sizeable offshore wind projects in the Dogger Bank region of the North Sea. The company also won the opportunity to develop the Empire Wind project offshore New York. The firm's New Energy Solutions segment, however, barely provides revenue and cash flow, at least for now. Equinor even does not report its results separately; instead, NES and a few other divisions are aggregated as Other "due to immateriality of these segments." However, by the late 2020s, it might change considerably.

While the share has been underperforming this year, I am still confident EQNR's investors could benefit in the long term. I reiterate my bullish outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.