As The Street Sours On Gilead, The Stock Looks Sweeter

With an almost entirely new management team, traders may finally get patient given that the TAF franchise and Gilead's other major assets may be worth (much?) more than its market cap.

The trends in its core TAF-based line of drugs for HIV (and one for HCV) are strong; Biktarvy is seeing one of the greatest drug launches ever.

Introduction

My records indicate I've been out of Gilead (GILD) since the $67 range in July, but I'm thinking about the stock again given the Street is playing catch-up with my various concerns. Post earnings, the general response was summarized by Barron's in a post titled "Gilead Earnings Meet Expectations, but Stock Falls." A different Barron's article, "Gilead Stock Is Down as Wall Street Flags Concerns About Deals and Pipeline of New Drugs," provided more details. These were typical:

“We remain underwhelmed by the potential of the company’s pipeline, compared to the size of their annual research budget,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.



Porges, who rates the stock Market Perform, dropped his price target to $67, from $76. Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy dropped his rating to Hold from Buy.

I agree with both those analysts.

Where I see upside potential comes from the following critique:

“Sometimes boring is good,” wrote Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau, who rates the stock Outperform. “Nonetheless, with GILD’s HIV franchise also facing patent expiries over the next several years, Gilead’s prospects for long-term top-line growth appear middling...We suspect a major re-rating in GILD shares will require better visibility on a pipeline candidate capable of driving a meaningful reacceleration in revenue.”

It's not clear why Cowen rates GILD "Outperform," but where the upside comes from derives from more potential from the HIV line than Mr. Nadeau may think and from any real need for "meaningful" revenue "reacceleration."

Here are my sequential responses to those important issues.

Patent expirations - Focus on tenofovir

GILD's first breakthrough in HIV came when it figured out how to take the important antiviral tenofovir and deliver it orally. This was in the form of "TDF," the patent for which has expired. GILD's initial mainstays in HIV included the 2-drug combo Truvada (Emtriva + TDF), approved in 2004, and Atripla (approved in 2006). These are, of course, approaching patent expiration. Atripla sales are close to nil now, and GILD hopes to have a major shift from Truvada to the next-gen doublet Descovy. Descovy contains a safer and much lower-milligram version of tenofovir, or TAF. The uses of Truvada and Descovy are identical: as a double building block for a 3-drug personalized regimen for resistance HIV cases, and for prevention of HIV infection in at-risk, non-infected people, typically men who have sex with men. This is the well-known and fast-growing pre-exposure prophylaxis indication (PrEP).

The single-agent TDF drug called Viread has a TAF version called Vemlidy.

The major threat is that the approximate $2.6 billion US sales base for Truvada is now set to fall to a generic as of September 30, 2020. Let's hold that number for use later in thinking through what GILD's asset value may be.

Moving on from TDF to TAF...

Focus on TAF per se and its patent possibilities

There are multiple TAF-based antivirals on the market. For patent purposes, they fall into two classes. The smaller group comprises Vemlidy and Descovy. Both are protected until the core TAF patent, USPTO#7390791, expires in May 2022 per the FDA's Orange Book. Assuming this patent is not invalidated, one might think that both Vemlidy and Descovy will go generic in May 2022.

In the article titled "Gilead's Newer Tenofovir Patents Might Aid Its HIV Franchise," I discussed why it's no longer a simple matter to think this way in 2017. The two patents the article refers to expire in 2032 (see Vemlidy's relevant Orange Book web page). Because of the rules regarding Orange Book-listed patents, I expect that no generic will be able to launch for 30 months after May 2022, i.e., until November 2024 at the earliest. But it could be later than that, perhaps a good deal later. If Descovy does to branded Truvada and then its generics what Genvoya and Biktarvy are doing to Stribild (TAF-to-TDF conversions), then this 30 months' (or longer) delay is material. (Note, there are situations in which a generic may launch earlier than that 30-month time frame; historically, I believe that has not been achievable very often.)

The importance of using the 2032-expiring TAF-related patents to keep generics at bay may extend beyond the actual sales of Vemlidy/Descovy. That's because once Descovy is generic, a company with an integrase inhibitor such as ViiV or Merck (MRK) could make a single tablet regimen comprised of generic Descovy plus its own proprietary integrase inhibitor. While ViiV may not wish to compete with its own products such as the triplet Triumeq and its growing line of doublets (see my August GILD article detailing this threat to GILD), MRK may well be interested in doing this.

To summarize, I expect that the TAF-based drugs are safe for at least 5 years in the US, and that thereafter, the uncertainties are high.

Next, comments on TAF-based combos that contain other patent-protected drugs.

Odefsey, Symtuza, Genvoya and Biktarvy - Patent protection

In probable increasing order of importance, comments on the drugs and patent protection provided by a component of the combo other than TAF (links are to the Orange Book patent page):

Odefsey - Perhaps the least important of these 4 TAF-containing drugs, it also contains J&J's (JNJ) rilpivirine (Edurant). Edurant claims protection until April 2025.

Symtuza - Contains three active drugs, and the inactive booster Tybost (cobicistat) is marketed by JNJ. However, 3/4 drugs were developed by GILD, which receives royalties from JNJ. Symtuza, which was approved by the FDA little more than a year ago, already provided $108 million in royalties to GILD in Q3; it could be a bit of a sleeper as a growth provider to GILD.

Genvoya - The integrase inhibitor it contains, elvitegravir (Vitekta), is protected until 2026, and Tybost is protected until 2029. Introduced 4 years ago, Genvoya has probably peaked. Sales declined yoy in Q3 but still annualize near $4 billion.

Biktarvy - This is unboosted, thus it lacks the Tybost component, which further reduces side effects and allows the pill to be even smaller. The integrase inhibitor it contains is bictegravir, which has a composition of matter-type patents listed that expire in 2033 and 2035. Biktarvy is one of the most successful new drugs ever. Introduced in the US in Q1 last year, sales in Q3 tripled yoy to $1.1 billion.

Now let's put the above together and bring one new announcement into the mix to think about a weighted average total sales and profit valuation of GILD's HIV franchise.

The new point came in a brief comment in GILD's prepared remarks in the conference call. Perhaps it will counter or even outweigh ViiV's (and MRK's) multi-pronged strategy.

GILD's China story is evolving - Could it be big?

Under prior management, little was said about what might happen with sales of GILD's antivirals in China. Now we are learning that SG&A spending in that region is increasing enough to be material to an $80 billion market cap company. From the CFO's remarks:

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $967 million for the third quarter, up 14% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to higher promotional expenses in the U.S. and expenses associated with the expansion of Gilead's business in Japan and China.

I suspect that lumping Japan with China is a deliberate obscuration of the importance of China sales and marketing efforts now that Biktarvy is approved in China. GILD developed a marketing presence in Japan years ago, with the launch of its HCV drugs. I do not believe that Japan has much of an HIV problem, and to the extent it has one, GILD has been in the HIV market for years, so why should it be ramping there now? Probably there would be some early pre-launch costs for filgotinib, but basically I am thinking that GILD is getting more active in China. In that context, note that on p. 11 of the earnings release, GILD discloses that "Other International" sales of Biktarvy were $26 million in H1 this year but jumped to $45 million in Q3; Descovy OI sales tripled yoy; and HCV sales are holding up in OI regions.

Biktarvy was approved in China in August; Descovy was approved last December.

In the great game of business, ViiV and MRK get to attack GILD's HIV franchise with new products and/or lower price; GILD gets to expand in new areas with best-in-breed products. In addition, by adding what could be a durable on perhaps growing sales effort in HCV in China, GILD may be making a long-term valuation enhancement by taking HCV from a near-death spiral to a more sustainable, or even growing, profit center.

A final positive for GILD in HIV

In response to a question from Umer Raffat, GILD provided some good news about a Phase 2/3 study on a long-acting injectable for HIV treatment:

... our capsid inhibitor program with GS-6207 has also progressed very rapidly. And GS-6207 is the first-in-class compound. It's got a novel mechanism of action... We haven't seen any pre-existing resistance among all of the samples we've tested from treatment-naïve patients and heavily treatment-experienced patients...



...we really feel that the capsid inhibitor is the really best and lead compound to bring forward in highly treatment-experienced patients.



And in fact its promised was recognized by FDA when they granted us breakthrough designation for this population. And so we're moving ahead with capsid in this population into a registrational trial.

Also see the following Q&A on this topic.

That GILD likes GS-6207 to move to a registrational trial so rapidly is a positive. I cannot value this yet, but given the company's immense expertise in HIV, I am going to break with my usual practice of giving no value to a compound just beginning Phase 2 and assume a positive present value from this program (which may morph into a combination product).

A sum-of-the-parts discussion: Part 1: HIV

Let's begin with the 4 TDF-based drugs other than Truvada. In Q3, these annualized near $1.6 billion and are declining rapidly. I assume no promotional costs and a 65% net profit margin, or about $1 billion annually. So, I give them a nominal $2 billion valuation.

Truvada may be worth another $2 billion, so that gets me to $4 billion.

Then, I look at the TAF-based drugs a little more comprehensively than GILD. It excludes Vemlidy due to its HCV indication, but I include it because it is TAF. I begin with Vemlidy and Descovy, which I assume have 5+ years of significant sales ahead. I also expect that just as TAF-based drugs have largely already destroyed the sales of the otherwise identical TDF-based drugs, something similar will happen to Descovy versus Truvada.

Then, I assume that Odefsey cannot have a generic filed until 2025 due to the rilpivirine patent, after which I expect GILD to sue for infringement of the TAF patents expiring in 2032. This would take potential approval out to October 2027.

Similar considerations relate to the combos containing Tybost (cobicistat), whose basic patent expires in September 2029. Thus, Symtuza and Genvoya might retain exclusivity until March 2032.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the TAF-related patents that expire in 2032 will hold up either under review by the Patent Office or on trial.

There is also no guarantee that the current regulatory scheme, in place for 35 years, will remain unchanged in its relevant parts.

Plus, there is no guarantee that pricing will hold up anywhere close to today's levels, that a cure for HIV will not be found and marketed by, say, 2027 without GILD's participation in discovering or marketing it, that corporate tax rates will remain relatively low, and so on.

In addition, different investors will use different discount rates. I use 7.5% as the required annual return for this situation. Using as low as 6% or as high as 10% would give very different present values.

I use a projected 20% tax rate. I also use about a 55% net after-tax profit margin, assuming an 87% gross margin but low SG&A and attributable R&D costs to this segment.

I estimate the present value of GILD's HIV franchise first by reviewing sales data from the Q3 press release, then guessing as follows (note these are global revenue and profit estimates based only on US patent considerations):

TDF-based products - $4 billion

GS-6207 and other pipeline candidates - $6 billion (could be zero, could be tens of billions of dollars)

Descovy and Vemlidy - 5 years at an average of $1.8 billion annual profits = $9 billion (this assumes Truvada/Viread largely move to Descovy/Vemlidy and do so in a timely fashion)

Odefsey - 8 years with limited growth from current run rate, $1 billion annual profits, or $8 billion value.

Symtuza - I assume not 13 but 11 years before going generic. It is growing so fast from its recent launches in the US and EU that I am going to toss out $0.7 billion average after-tax profits, or $8 billion present value. I am treating these as royalties with only taxes as a cost.

Genvoya and Biktarvy - These may have 13 and 16 years of patent protection left, but I would not count on that. I am going to estimate 11 years. The hardest part is guessing at pricing flexibility. Several years ago, for branded drugs I ignored present value considerations; I assumed that price increases would match discount rates, so I just used current revenues and thought about growth rates. What is the right way to think of matters now? It's a tough question, because Biktarvy is a life-saving drug and is very cheap on that basis. If its effective US gross income to GILD is $30,000/year, that's only $1.2 million for 40 years of life. Compare that to the cost to extend a cancer patient's life for one year with branded drugs. Or, compared to the same amount for a non-life saving drug, such as many biologics for autoimmune diseases. So, I assume a 3-4% present value drag annually for these drugs, not 7.5%.

Estimating the sales growth curve, and possible decline, is tricky, especially with China just coming on board as well the many early launches ongoing in the EU. Biktarvy + Genvoya could annualize at $11 billion as soon as Q3 or Q4 next year based on current trends. I am very tentatively going to assume $11 billion sales X 11 years, which at a 55% margin is about a $66 billion present value.

The sum of all these is $97 billion.

This comfortably exceeds GILD's $80 billion market cap.

Valuation of other parts of GILD

Just to keep it simple, I assume the following market values:

HCV franchise: $5 billion

Kite: $12 billion

Filgotinib plus equity in Galapagos (GLPG): $5 billion

All other marketed products, royalties, etc.: $1 billion

All non-HIV, non-Kite R&D: Zero

These total $23 billion.

This gives a potential asset value of GILD of $120 billion.

Even assuming no value from the R&D apart from Kite and HIV research, this suggests that the stock has a margin of error for investors looking for value.

Risks

Please take the above as highly tentative. Please see GILD's various disclosures of risks involved in owning GILD's shares from its regulatory filings such as its 10-Q, 10-Ks, and other documents.

Summary and conclusions: Part 1

To double back to the second point that the analyst Phil Nadeau made, regarding the alleged need for sales to reaccelerate, I would disagree. Rather, what's needed to give at least decent returns are:

Sustained sales presence in HIV with steady growth for many years

Reasonable success in Kite (or, a sale of the division)

Reasonable success with filgotinib and GILD's investment in GLPG

Improve to at least a zero return on the rest of GILD's large R&D spending, including that done in partnership with GLPG (GILD must stop throwing R&D money down the drain)

I liked much of what was said on the various earnings releases and slide show, and on the conference call. To summarize why I am more positive on GILD and its HIV franchise than I was in August, in my last somewhat bearish article:

Biktarvy's sales growth is accelerating, and the rest of the TAF franchise is on balance thriving; the faster Biktarvy gains usage, the more difficult it will be for ViiV to compete with its 2-drug combo products.

The CEO is about to put his significant knowledge of marketing in China (from his Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) experience to work to grow GILD's antiviral franchises; this may have a large present value.

GILD is moving its long-acting HIV injectable into a registrational trial, and has additional complementary compounds in early clinical trials/late-stage preclinicals.

In addition, an almost brand-new management team is in place or about to be there. At Roche, one of Dan O'Day's initiatives involved trimming sales and marketing overhead costs. I expect him to do the same at GILD and, importantly, to rationalize R&D expenditures. Since the HCV gold mine took off in 2014, and until today, GILD has - in my opinion - been unfocused in its R&D spending. In contrast, O'Day's time at Roche was spent bringing forward an industry-leading group of breakthrough drugs, many of which are or have become blockbusters or mega-blockbusters. In other words, assigning a zero value to GILD's R&D may now be inappropriate. Over the years, pharmaceuticals have generated a positive return on R&D. GILD should now do that.

Conclusions: Part 2: GILD as a trade or investment

GILD has transitioned from being a glamour stock to a deep value one. It has gotten bloated both in R&D and (I believe) in SG&A spending. Yet, what it has done brilliantly was something I was ahead of the curve on 5 years ago, when I wrote "The Importance Of TAF To Gilead," saying in the bullet points:

I expect that TAF will be a cornerstone of Gilead's efforts to sustain its dominance in the anti-HIV market for many years to come.

The success of TAF represents a rarity in Big Pharma, namely a life-cycle management version of a major drug that is an important improvement over the existing drug.

This was said long before any TAF-containing product was approved by the FDA or in the EU, and when there were many doubters that TAF would be viewed by doctors and insurers as really a worthwhile improvement over TDF-based drugs. Yet, here we are, with TAF-based drugs already almost the best-selling family of drugs in the world - and it's early days.

Thus, despite all the risks, I am strongly reconsidering re-entering GILD, having sold in July around $67. It looks as though it could be a deep value buy-and-hold, waiting for the new management team to get the ship sailing faster and straighter. However, out-of-favor stocks that may have no immediate catalyst can be good buy-write plays or good put-selling opportunities.

Please let me know any thoughts you have on this or related matters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK, RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May go long GILD at any time or sell puts.